4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
Utes sign highest rated class in school history
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Building off back-to-back Pac-12 Championships, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is bringing in his highest rated recruiting class ever. Utah’s class is considered to be a top-25 class in the country after Early National Signing Day was completed. The newcomers will bring literal star power to the Utes with […]
kjzz.com
Family desperate for return of remains of Utah veteran killed after assault in Philippines
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Family members and friends of a Utah veteran who was murdered during an attack in the Philippines are desperately awaiting for the return of his remains. Ronnie Hovis joined the Army when he was just 19 years old. His family and friends said he served...
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
KUTV
Renderings released for Taiwan, Singapore, Knoxville, Modesto temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four temple renderings in Asia and the U.S. have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials recently announced the locations of the Kaohsiung Taiwan Temple, the Singapore Temple, the Knoxville Tennessee Temple and the Modesto California Temple. Their renderings were shared in a press release on Monday.
kjzz.com
Vigil remembers 159 homeless people who died in Utah during 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 159 homeless people have died in the past year--and at least five of them froze to death. A previously scheduled vigil to remember homeless people who perished took on new urgency Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. "There's no reason for people to be freezing...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
kslnewsradio.com
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
Best ice skating rinks near Salt Lake City
It's that time of year when winter activities are particularly appealing for holiday-lovers. While there are plenty of ways to have some wintertime fun, including some ones you might not expect, ice skating is a classic that the whole family can enjoy.
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
KSLTV
Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
ksl.com
Sandy Mexican restaurant House of Corn considering closing its doors
SANDY — House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy is considering shutting its doors after months of struggling in a low-traffic location. "For me, it's really painful to make that decision," owner and chef Armando Guerrero said. "I made the decision of making a restaurant to share what we do in Mexico, to share the real Mexican food. It's something that I enjoy doing, but if it's not making money and people don't like it, well, we might have to go."
kjzz.com
Stranger treks through waist-deep snow to save puppy trapped along I-80
EVANSTON, Wyo. (KUTV) — A little dog named Squid has pulled the heart strings of people on social media after a video was posted showing the pup's rescue after he spent a night lost in deep snow and sub-zero temperatures. The video shows Evanston, Wyo. resident Yasmin Condos trekking...
SLC mayor orders homeless shelters to increase capacity after multiple deaths
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to add capacity to homeless shelters after five people died during recent cold weather conditions.
Huntsman Cancer Institute desperately short of volunteers
Utahns can give the gift of support to those dealing with cancer as administrators with the Huntsman Cancer Institute say they are desperately short of volunteers who help provide comfort and care.
