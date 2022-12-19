Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Turnto10.com
School districts cancel classes Friday
At least three Rhode Island public school districts have canceled school Friday. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said they will be closed. Public schools in Stonington, Connecticut, will also be closed. And handful of private schools have also called off classes. Heavy rain and high winds could cause street flooding and...
Dartmouth Teacher Recognized for Her Big Heart & Efforts in Inclusion [TEACHER OF THE MONTH]
Mrs. Christine Fistori is a fourth-grade teacher at Cushman School in Dartmouth, and thanks to her big heart and hard work, she is Fun 107’s Teacher of the Month. Here's what nominator Heather Pimentel had to say about her daughter's teacher:. Christine teaches an integrated pre-k class that my...
Christmas Is Saved After an Officer at the Westport Elementary School Singlehandedly Took Down the Grinch [VIDEO]
Christmas is saved thanks to the valiant work of Westport Police Officer Alberio Medina Jr. Once again, the Grinch was up to its devious ways and needed to be taught a lesson- even if that means getting handcuffed and sent away to the "slammer". During the early morning hours of...
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
Turnto10.com
Swansea family's mission gives 30,000+ foster care kids monogrammed bags for holidays
(WJAR) — A Swansea family is on a meaningful mission to not only help kids in foster care around the holidays but to get them into loving homes. Nearly eleven years ago, Kimberly Gagne and her husband started the non-profit, "Bags of Hope." “My husband and I, we have...
WATCH: An emotional reunion as 18-year-old returns from basic training
Michael Cooper has been away at basic training in Missouri since Aug. 9, and his mom has been counting down the days until his return.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces Trash Amnesty Week, Tree Collection, and Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
(FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, has issued a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season. Holiday Collection Schedule. Residents are reminded that the weeks following Christmas Day and New Year’s Day...
ABC6.com
Hotel Providence once again offers free Christmas stays for family of hospital patients
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — “‘Tis the season for spreading holiday cheer!” That’s exactly what Hotel Providence is doing once again this Christmas. Hotel Providence is offering free rooms to the families of those who are hospitalized. “No one should have to be alone for Christmas,”...
ABC6.com
Ground breaking for $135 million water front project in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Wednesday morning, Mass DOT officials and state legislators broke ground on a new project, that’ll help expand Fall River’s water front access. The route 79 corridor will be lowered, as well as street scape improvements along Davol Street, expanding bike path access...
Should a New New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Get Lights Like Fall River’s Braga Bridge Did?
I recently asked folks if the $8 million the state has committed to illuminating the Charles M. Braga Bridge connecting Fall River to Somerset is a solid investment. We posted the question to the WBSM and Fun 107 websites and the Facebook pages for both stations. Not surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of respondents said "NO!"
ABC6.com
Police search for girl, 13, last seen leaving North Providence group home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police are searching for a 13-year-old girl that was last seen leaving a group home nearly two weeks. Police said Isabella Rivera walked away from St. Mary’s Group Home on Dec. 8. She frequents the Providence area and Providence Place mall,...
List of school closings and delays
Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
theweektoday.com
Bingo at the Elks Lodge
The Elks Lodge are opening their doors to the public every Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. for bingo. Bingo sheet sales start at 5:15 p.m. There are more than 25 games including two Progressive Jackpots at $1,199 each. The Lodge’s doors open at 3 p.m. for socialization with charity tickets going...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
ABC6.com
New Bedford urges residents to prepare ahead of winter storm
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Ahead of the pre-Christmas winter storm, New Bedford is urging residents to stay prepared. The storm is expected to start Friday morning and end Saturday, bringing heavy rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding. Mayor John Mitchell said the city is currently under a high...
ABC6.com
Providence Fire Department rescues dog that fell through ice
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On the morning of Dec. 21, Providence Mounted Command was notified of a dog trapped on a frozen pond in Roger Williams Park. Sgt. Courville with the Providence Fire Department said the dog was too afraid to move while on the ice but got excited seeing first responders arrive.
ABC6.com
‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera swiping family’s Christmas gifts in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A “porch pirate” was caught on camera last week stealing a family’s Christmas gifts in Fall River, according to authorities. Sgt. Moses Pereira said that on Dec. 15, Joseph Machado swiped three packages from a porch on Robeson Street. Machado, who’s...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
ABC6.com
Cumberland’s Patrick Conserve Signs with URI Football, Ten Total Clippers Commit
Ten student athletes put pen to paper to their National Letters of Intent in Cumberland. Patrick Conserve: football, University of Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Video: Rain, gusty winds across Providence
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – Strong winds and rain have arrived in Southern New England and will continue through Friday. A high wind warning is in effect for our area, along with a coastal flood warning. ABC6 Reporter Yanni Tragellis is in Providence this morning, checking on conditions across the...
