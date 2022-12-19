ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

School districts cancel classes Friday

At least three Rhode Island public school districts have canceled school Friday. Scituate, Chariho and Cumberland said they will be closed. Public schools in Stonington, Connecticut, will also be closed. And handful of private schools have also called off classes. Heavy rain and high winds could cause street flooding and...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Ground breaking for $135 million water front project in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Wednesday morning, Mass DOT officials and state legislators broke ground on a new project, that’ll help expand Fall River’s water front access. The route 79 corridor will be lowered, as well as street scape improvements along Davol Street, expanding bike path access...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

List of school closings and delays

Some schools have announced closings and delays for Friday due to a major storm that’s bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW. ©2022 Cox...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Bingo at the Elks Lodge

The Elks Lodge are opening their doors to the public every Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. for bingo. Bingo sheet sales start at 5:15 p.m. There are more than 25 games including two Progressive Jackpots at $1,199 each. The Lodge’s doors open at 3 p.m. for socialization with charity tickets going...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford urges residents to prepare ahead of winter storm

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Ahead of the pre-Christmas winter storm, New Bedford is urging residents to stay prepared. The storm is expected to start Friday morning and end Saturday, bringing heavy rain, strong wind, and coastal flooding. Mayor John Mitchell said the city is currently under a high...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Providence Fire Department rescues dog that fell through ice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — On the morning of Dec. 21, Providence Mounted Command was notified of a dog trapped on a frozen pond in Roger Williams Park. Sgt. Courville with the Providence Fire Department said the dog was too afraid to move while on the ice but got excited seeing first responders arrive.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back

[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Video: Rain, gusty winds across Providence

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – Strong winds and rain have arrived in Southern New England and will continue through Friday. A high wind warning is in effect for our area, along with a coastal flood warning. ABC6 Reporter Yanni Tragellis is in Providence this morning, checking on conditions across the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy