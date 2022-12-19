Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego District Public Library is kicking off it's annual early literacy fundraiser Tuesday. This winter, the library is paying tribute to the classic chapter book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. The library's program room was transformed into some of the Wonka factory...
WWMT
Kalamazoo non-profit helps kids shop with a college athlete before Christmas
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A handful of children were able to hangout with an athlete, just in time for Christmas. A local non-profit organization called Action Matters, hosted an event on Friday, to pair local college athletes and under priveleged children, to shop for Christmas presents. In case of emergency:...
WWMT
Drivers to find alternate route due to removal of Kalamazoo County Justice Facility crane
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo drivers will have to find an alternate route. Eleanor Street is scheduled to be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street due to the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County Justice Facility, according to city officials.
WWMT
Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
WWMT
Christmas weekend storm recap: high wind, heavy snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The powerful winter storm that roared across West Michigan leading up to Christmas Day left quite a mark. Due to the storm, our area was continuously under a winter weather alert of some kind for five days, from Tuesday afternoon when the first Winter Storm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service, until Sunday evening when the last Winter Weather Advisory expired. The highlight during the period was two days of a Blizzard Warning, Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts in our area Friday as the storm roared across the Lower Peninsula were as high as 55 mph.
WWMT
Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday, plans to reopen Sunday
WAYLAND, Mich. — Due to blizzard-like conditions sweeping West Michigan, Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday and plans to reopen Sunday. The casino closed at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the announcement. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. "The safety of guests and team members is...
WWMT
Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect
Kalamazoo police continue to look for the suspect involved Christmas Eve shooting. It happened Saturday afternoon on Conant Street. Police found a 23-year-old man with a gun shot wound shortly after at a hospital. His condition is currently stable. Police are still trying to find a suspect. Anyone with information...
WWMT
Last minute shoppers venture out during final hours of Blizzard Warning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Snow continued to come down in Kalamazoo on Christmas Eve. Despite the Blizzard Warning in effect through 7 p.m., several businesses along South Westnedge Avenue were still busy with shoppers picking up last minute items for the holiday. Main roads were still covered in at least...
WWMT
Plow trucks attempt to dig out vehicles stuck near South Haven
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple vehicles were snowed in due to the severe weather conditions in the South Haven area. The vehicles were stuck on 66th Street between 106th and 103rd in Casco Township in Allegan County, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Allegan County was out with...
Comments / 0