The Burton School Board held a short meeting Thursday morning to accept 3 rebids on the Bond expansion project. They voted to accept a rebid of the Site Work from Circle H for $4.015 million, a rebid of the Concrete Work from CKT Finishing for $1.4 million, and a rebid of the Structural Steel from McElroy Metals for $1.4 million. There was some questions about accepting a rebid when a proposal was already accepted. Officials with Construction manager DSA said it was not unusual to accept a rebid, that it had to do with a proposal verses a signed contact. They also reassured trustees that with the rebids, the project is still well within the budget for the bond.

BURTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO