Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
FRIENDS OF GOLF TOURNAMENT TO BE HELD FEBRUARY 5
The Friends of Golf Memorial Tournament has been scheduled for Sunday, February 5, at the Brenham Country Club. The tournament will be an 18-hole Four Person Scramble that will have a 12:15pm Shotgun Start. All proceeds are going to benefit the Brenham Golf Program. The cost to enter is $400...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BUSINESSMAN PIEPER PASSES AWAY
A longtime Brenham businessman died unexpectedly over the weekend. Lloyd Pieper passed away surrounded by family members at his deer lease in Trinity on Saturday night. He was 76 years old. Pieper and his wife, Diane, owned and operated Moeller Electric Company in Brenham for over 50 years. They had...
KBTX.com
Navasota man killed in Midland crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.
KBTX.com
Bryan native faces long road to recovery after motorcycle accident
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just days before Christmas, one Bryan man is fighting for his life after being involved in a motorcycle accident. Back on Dec. 6, Johnathan Gomez was driving his motorcycle around 6 p.m. While on the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue, he was involved in a collision with a pickup truck. According to authorities, he was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and later life-flighted to a trauma hospital.
mocomotive.com
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – The National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze watch as well as a wind chill watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. Both advisories include Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties.
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
Daycare worker who worked in several facilities was arrested and charged for indecency with a child
Investigators said the daycare worker had access to kids through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts in the Houston area.
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS REBIDS
The Burton School Board held a short meeting Thursday morning to accept 3 rebids on the Bond expansion project. They voted to accept a rebid of the Site Work from Circle H for $4.015 million, a rebid of the Concrete Work from CKT Finishing for $1.4 million, and a rebid of the Structural Steel from McElroy Metals for $1.4 million. There was some questions about accepting a rebid when a proposal was already accepted. Officials with Construction manager DSA said it was not unusual to accept a rebid, that it had to do with a proposal verses a signed contact. They also reassured trustees that with the rebids, the project is still well within the budget for the bond.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN KILLED IN THREE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 290
A Brenham man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 290 West. DPS reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Shady Acres Lane, between Brenham and Burton. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway...
Water main break shoots feet into air onto power line in Ft. Bend County
FRESNO, Texas — Crews were working to fix a water main break in Fort Bend County Thursday. It happened around 8 a.m. in Fresno on Michard Road near Almeda Road. A nearby resident captured video of the moment the water shot up onto power lines and hit a transformer, causing it to spark and smoke. The video showed water shooting several feet into the air and drenching the area.
KBTX.com
Highway 79 reopens following 18-wheeler in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE LIONS CLUB CHOOSES ITS 2022 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
The Bellville Lions Club has chosen Bellville Economic Development Corporation President Paul Jones as its 2022 Citizen of the Year. Jones, who is a 33-year member of the Lions Club, received the award during their annual Christmas Party last week. Lions Club President Bruce White presented him with the award.
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD BOND BID MEETING
The Burton School Board will hold another meeting to review bond project bids on Thursday. This comes after the board last week accepted several rebid items for campus improvement materials, but held off on accepting a rebid for sitework. That rebid will be considered at Thursday’s meeting. If needed,...
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigate early morning shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Westwood Main Drive. Witnesses on scene told KBTX shots were fired into the home. No injuries were reported and no arrests...
houstonisd.org
HISD Employee graduates with Doctoral Degree alongside sister
HISD Executive Officer of Specialized Learning and Services Khechara Bradford received her Doctoral Degree in Professional Leadership from the University of Houston-College of Education this past weekend alongside her sister, Ayana Lebron, who serves as Director of Special Education for Spring ISD. “It feels amazing,” said Bradford. “Now that it’s...
kwhi.com
LOCAL OFFICES ANNOUNCE HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Offices in Brenham and Washington County have announced the dates and times they will be closed for Christmas. City and county offices will all be closed on Friday and Monday. City closures include city hall, municipal court, pet adoption and animal services, and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. All...
kwhi.com
LOCAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DOWN SLIGHTLY IN NOVEMBER
Unemployment rates in Washington and most surrounding counties saw a slight decline during the month of November. Per the Texas Workforce Commission, Washington County’s unemployment rate calculated at 3.8 percent in November, down from 3.9 percent in October. The number of unemployed residents in Washington County dropped to 557...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM VFW/AUXILIARY OBSERVES WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY
Members of the Brenham VFW Post 7104 and Auxiliary participated this weekend in the annual Wreaths Across America program. On Saturday, nine post and auxiliary members placed 112 wreaths on the graves of veterans in the Old Independence Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Texas. Among those graves, one belonged to a veteran of the American Revolution, Richard Tice.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD REVIEWS YEARLONG REPORTS
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors on Monday went through the data of year-end reports. The board was presented the 2022 annual and mass appraisal reports. The annual report included notable statistics on appraisal results and property appeals. In appraisal results, residential real property saw $85,010,648 in new...
Comments / 0