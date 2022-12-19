BMW is driving its design studio into Santa Monica, shrinking its footprint in the L.A. area by nearly 60,000 square feet. BLT Enterprises has signed BMW’s Designworks studio to a 10-year lease at an office property at 1601 Olympic Boulevard, the firm announced on Wednesday. The building will serve as the BMW unit’s headquarters. Brad McCoy and David Wilson at Lee & Associates brokered the deal on behalf of BLT.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO