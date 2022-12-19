ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

therealdeal.com

Video game pioneer sells beachfront Malibu estate for $91M

A sprawling Malibu estate at 28060 Sea Lane Drive sold Dec. 21 for $91 million, said Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, who served as a listing agent. The deal is among the priciest Los Angeles County home transactions for 2022. The mansion’s initial asking price was $125 million, which...
MALIBU, CA
therealdeal.com

BMW’s design studio shrinks footprint with drive to Santa Monica

BMW is driving its design studio into Santa Monica, shrinking its footprint in the L.A. area by nearly 60,000 square feet. BLT Enterprises has signed BMW’s Designworks studio to a 10-year lease at an office property at 1601 Olympic Boulevard, the firm announced on Wednesday. The building will serve as the BMW unit’s headquarters. Brad McCoy and David Wilson at Lee & Associates brokered the deal on behalf of BLT.
SANTA MONICA, CA
therealdeal.com

Harbor home in Newport Beach sells for $23M

Patterson Custom Homes has sold a new dockside house in Newport Beach for $23 million, or $3.9 million below its highest asking price. The developer, based in the city, sold the two-story Cape Cod-style house at 2209 Bayside Drive, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The buyer was undisclosed. The...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
therealdeal.com

Landlord group files legal challenge to LA’s transfer tax

Landlord advocacy group Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles has joined with a nonprofit tax policy lobbying group to file the first legal challenge to Measure ULA, the controversial new City of L.A. transfer tax measure. “Measure ULA is invalid,” argues the complaint, which was filed on Thursday in L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Santa Ana landlords must register rentals under new law

Landlords in Santa Ana will soon have to open their wallets to join an official registry of rental housing. Santa Ana, Orange County’s first city to adopt rent control and eviction protections, will create a Rental Housing Board and a registry of rentals, the Orange County Register reported. The...
SANTA ANA, CA
therealdeal.com

East Hollywood transit corridor draws developers

A rapidly transforming corridor of East Hollywood could see a new seven-story residential complex added to the mix. The plans, filed by property owner Michel Pourmussa earlier this month, call for a 61,000-square-foot building with 65 residential units and around 2,000 square feet of commercial space at 1136-1142 ½ North Vermont Avenue, just north of the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Top industrial deals prove sector’s resilience in 2022

Investors continued to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into industrial properties this year in spite of rising interest rates. The top 10 industrial deals across Los Angeles County amounted to $1.05 billion — just under last year’s $1.1 billion. Industrial was arguably the hottest asset class in 2021.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Banning Ranch to become 400-acre nature preserve in $97M deal

Banning Ranch, a former oilfield on the Orange County coast targeted for a 387-acre nature preserve, is now a nearly $100 million done deal. The Trust for Public Land bought the property, considered the largest swath of undeveloped private land in OC, for use as a nature preserve, the Orange County Register reported. The seller was Newport Banning Ranch.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

LA County extends eviction moratorium through January

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to extend the county’s eviction moratorium through January, bringing the county’s moratorium deadline in line with a parallel deadline in the City of L.A. and prolonging for another month an emergency protection that went into place near the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

LA County pledges support for city’s homelessness emergency

Los Angeles County has jumped onto the homeless emergency bandwagon. In a move that was largely symbolic, the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to join the state of emergency on homelessness declared by newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, LAist reported. At the same time, there...
LOS ANGELES, CA

