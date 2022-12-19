Read full article on original website
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Major League Baseball Star Pitcher Surprisingly ReinstatedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
therealdeal.com
Video game pioneer sells beachfront Malibu estate for $91M
A sprawling Malibu estate at 28060 Sea Lane Drive sold Dec. 21 for $91 million, said Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, who served as a listing agent. The deal is among the priciest Los Angeles County home transactions for 2022. The mansion’s initial asking price was $125 million, which...
therealdeal.com
BMW’s design studio shrinks footprint with drive to Santa Monica
BMW is driving its design studio into Santa Monica, shrinking its footprint in the L.A. area by nearly 60,000 square feet. BLT Enterprises has signed BMW’s Designworks studio to a 10-year lease at an office property at 1601 Olympic Boulevard, the firm announced on Wednesday. The building will serve as the BMW unit’s headquarters. Brad McCoy and David Wilson at Lee & Associates brokered the deal on behalf of BLT.
therealdeal.com
Harbor home in Newport Beach sells for $23M
Patterson Custom Homes has sold a new dockside house in Newport Beach for $23 million, or $3.9 million below its highest asking price. The developer, based in the city, sold the two-story Cape Cod-style house at 2209 Bayside Drive, the Orange County Business Journal reported. The buyer was undisclosed. The...
therealdeal.com
SoCal Real Estate Moguls Meet in The Kitchen at the LA Times for the Ultimate Power Dinner
The Real Deal’s Hiten Samtani and President of The Los Angeles Times Chris Argentieri had a rousing discussion about the Golden State’s bright future. The event, which took place in a new space in The Los Angeles Times. building and was set up by luxury appliance manufacturer Gaggenau,...
therealdeal.com
Landlord group files legal challenge to LA’s transfer tax
Landlord advocacy group Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles has joined with a nonprofit tax policy lobbying group to file the first legal challenge to Measure ULA, the controversial new City of L.A. transfer tax measure. “Measure ULA is invalid,” argues the complaint, which was filed on Thursday in L.A....
therealdeal.com
Santa Ana landlords must register rentals under new law
Landlords in Santa Ana will soon have to open their wallets to join an official registry of rental housing. Santa Ana, Orange County’s first city to adopt rent control and eviction protections, will create a Rental Housing Board and a registry of rentals, the Orange County Register reported. The...
therealdeal.com
East Hollywood transit corridor draws developers
A rapidly transforming corridor of East Hollywood could see a new seven-story residential complex added to the mix. The plans, filed by property owner Michel Pourmussa earlier this month, call for a 61,000-square-foot building with 65 residential units and around 2,000 square feet of commercial space at 1136-1142 ½ North Vermont Avenue, just north of the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro station.
therealdeal.com
Top industrial deals prove sector’s resilience in 2022
Investors continued to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into industrial properties this year in spite of rising interest rates. The top 10 industrial deals across Los Angeles County amounted to $1.05 billion — just under last year’s $1.1 billion. Industrial was arguably the hottest asset class in 2021.
therealdeal.com
Banning Ranch to become 400-acre nature preserve in $97M deal
Banning Ranch, a former oilfield on the Orange County coast targeted for a 387-acre nature preserve, is now a nearly $100 million done deal. The Trust for Public Land bought the property, considered the largest swath of undeveloped private land in OC, for use as a nature preserve, the Orange County Register reported. The seller was Newport Banning Ranch.
therealdeal.com
LA County extends eviction moratorium through January
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to extend the county’s eviction moratorium through January, bringing the county’s moratorium deadline in line with a parallel deadline in the City of L.A. and prolonging for another month an emergency protection that went into place near the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
therealdeal.com
LA County pledges support for city’s homelessness emergency
Los Angeles County has jumped onto the homeless emergency bandwagon. In a move that was largely symbolic, the county’s Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to join the state of emergency on homelessness declared by newly elected Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, LAist reported. At the same time, there...
