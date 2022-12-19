$1M+ drug bust in Lenoir, 10 guns seized, sheriff says
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Warrants were executed on a Lenoir home on Mill House Lane and a home on Winkler Way last Friday. More than $1.2 million worth of drugs including 11 pounds of meth and 27 pounds of marijuana were seized, as were 10 guns and over $37,000 in cash, records showed.
Larry Colvin, 49, was arrested and faces multiple charges including trafficking.
A third location was searched and 4,670 grams of meth were seized from that location.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0