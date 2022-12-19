ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

$1M+ drug bust in Lenoir, 10 guns seized, sheriff says

By Jesse Ullmann
WNCT
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Warrants were executed on a Lenoir home on Mill House Lane and a home on Winkler Way last Friday. More than $1.2 million worth of drugs including 11 pounds of meth and 27 pounds of marijuana were seized, as were 10 guns and over $37,000 in cash, records showed.

Larry Colvin, 49, was arrested and faces multiple charges including trafficking.

A third location was searched and 4,670 grams of meth were seized from that location.

WNCT

