ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Ranking The Top Positions In Tennessee’s 2023 Recruiting Glass

Tennessee football wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class on the opening day of the early signing period, adding 24 high school prospects to the roster. The Vols signed one quarterback, one running back, three receivers, one tight end, two interior offensive linemen, two offensive tackles, one athlete that could play on either side of the line of scrimmage, three edge rushers, two interior defensive lineman, three linebackers and five defensive backs committed six weeks ahead of signing day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Nico Iamaleava Already Showing Off His ‘Raw Skills’ and ‘Arm Talent’

It’s not every day that the Tennessee football program welcomes the second-ranked overall prospect in the entire recruiting class to town. However, with five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, that’s been the exact case this week in Knoxville. The highly-touted quarterback officially made his practice debut last week as the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Dominated Austin Peay

Tennessee capped off its pre conference play with a dominant, 86-44, victory over Austin Peay at Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night. The Vols jumped out to a 20-2 lead and never looked back cruising to the victory over the instate foe. In Tennessee’s last game before SEC play, Santiago Vescovi broke...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Signs BYU Transfer Linebacker

BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili committed and signed with Tennessee football on the first day of the early signing period. Pili announced his commitment on Twitter with his paperwork following closely behind and Tennessee officially announcing his signing. Pili comes to Knoxville with four years of college experience and one...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Electric athlete Cameron Seldon signs with Vols, gives offense versatile weapon

Tennessee officially has added another electric playmaker to its high-powered offense. Cameron Seldon, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Virginia and one of the top athlete prospects in the country, officially signed with the Vols during National Signing Day on Wednesday morning. An all-purpose weapon who could potentially play wide receiver, running back or both in addition to making an impact as a return specialist, Seldon, who committed to Tennessee in July over Penn State and Maryland, is slated to play in both the All-American Bowl in San Antonio (January 7) and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii (January 20) next month before joining the Vols as one of the early enrollees from their 2023 recruiting class.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Baseball Stands In Preseason Ranking

The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper released its 2023 preseason rankings Tuesday morning with Tennessee coming in as the No. 5 team in the country. Tennessee is the fourth highest ranked SEC team in the poll as the nation’s most dominant conference is well represented in the poll. No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Stanford and No. 4 Texas A&M all come in ahead of the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Vols Stand in Latest Bracketology After Weekend Loss

Tennessee Basketball is fresh off a Top-10 loss to the Arizona Wildcats over the weekend. After the road loss, the Vols dropped just two spots from No. 6 to No. 8 in the AP Top-25 Poll. The Vols and Wildcats fought for a full 40 minutes, as neither team ever...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five Vols Land on Preseason All-America Teams

The 2023 Tennessee Baseball season is just under two months away from beginning, and the preseason honors have already begun for the BaseVols. Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America Teams were announced on Monday, and Tennessee had a nation-best five players selected to the roster. Tennessee’s five selections beat out SEC foes Florida and LSU, who had four each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Local lineman inks with Tennessee

A versatile, local lineman with intriguing potential on both sides of the ball was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee signee, adding another major piece for his hometown university. Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan — a four-star prospect for much of the recruiting process — had a ceremony at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Tennessee DC Tim Banks Said Ahead Of Orange Bowl

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Vols’ bowl practice and Orange Bowl matchup with Clemson. It was an up-and-down regular season for Tennessee’s defense that included impressive performances against LSU, Kentucky and Vanderbilt but also a costly abysmal performance against South Carolina.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing

Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Knoxville coach spreading holiday cheer amid cancer battle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On a rainy day in Knoxville, Dave Moore gets in his decked-out green station wagon and does what he does every December. Moore drives through neighborhoods and shopping centers greeting others with holiday cheer. "Love you, Knoxville! Love you, Tennessee! Merry Christmas!" Moore shouts through the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming to Knoxville

Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre. Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming …. Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre. Crime...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy