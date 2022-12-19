Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Tigers Sweep Fort Dodge in Girls and Boys Basketball
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Basketball Teams were finally back in action after a nearly 2-week hiatus due to weather. Monday night the Dodgers of Fort Dodge came to town for an inter-conference dual. Here are the Highlights from both games on News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD.
kicdam.com
Spencer’s Morey Signs with Dordt
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer’s Emma Morey has signed her Letter of Intent to run for the Dordt Defenders Track and Cross Country teams. Morey has put together a very succesful high school career at Spencer and joins a Defender’s team that is already sitting on top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and coming off of an 8th place finish at the NAIA Cross Country Championships. Morey talked about what appealed to her about Dordt University.
kicdam.com
Iowa DNR Talks Safety on the Ice
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Iowa DNR Officers are out with their annual reminders about ice safety. Joe Yarkosky tells KICD News the best advice is: There is no safe ice. Yarkosky says ice conditions can change rapidly. And what about driving on the ice?. Yarkosky says two areas you...
kicdam.com
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
kicdam.com
Ryan Long, 40, of Spencer
Funeral services for 40-year-old Ryan Long of Spencer will be Wednesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ryan’s name.
kicdam.com
City of Estherville Approves Budget Adjustments
Estherville, IA (KICD) — It is budget time for most County and City councils, and the Estherville City Council is making some adjustments to account for their new aquatic center. City Administrator Penny Clayton says the adjustments won’t have any impact on other city projects or property taxes. She...
kicdam.com
Lakefield Semi Crash
Lakfield, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota woman was injured in a crash involving a semi north of Lakefield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a PT Cruiser and semi were both westbound on Highway 60 around 1:30 Monday afternoon when they collided at the intersection with Highway 86.
weareiowa.com
Police identify driver killed in Monday Nevada crash
60-year-old Donald Edward Borcherding, of Ankeny, lost control and hitting a bridge. He was declared dead at the scene.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Woman Charged Following Alleged Stabbing
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center shortly after five o’clock Tuesday evening where the male victim told officers he had been stabbed earlier in the afternoon following an argument.
kicdam.com
Keith Klatt, 95, of Linn Grove
Services will be held at a later date for 95-year-old Keith Klatt of Linn Grove.
Superintendent cites two rural road concerns in her decision to cancel class
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — “The bottom line is safety first,” explained Dr. Mandy Ross, Webster City Schools superintendent. Ross joined dozens of her colleagues Wednesday in announcing the decision to cancel classes on Thursday due to the blizzard warnings. “We cover almost 500 square miles,” she said of the Hamilton County district. Ross was concerned […]
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
weareiowa.com
1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30
NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
nwestiowa.com
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal
SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Thursday Morning’s Fatal Car-Semi Accident North Of Carroll
An Auburn woman was killed early this (Thursday) morning following a head-on collision between an SUV and semi-tractor trailer north of Carroll. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 150th Street. The initial investigation shows 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker of Auburn was traveling southbound on the highway in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2022 International LT625, operated by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, S.D. The Wuebker vehicle came to rest in the west ditch, while the semi came to rest in the east ditch. Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities note weather and road conditions may have been contributing factors. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Fire Department, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
KBUR
Eagle Grove man described as ‘mid-level meth dealer’ sentenced to prison
Eagle Grove, IA- An Eagle Grove man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun-related charges. Radio Iowa reports that, according to a news release from the U-S Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Russell Spencer was a mid-level meth dealer in central Iowa. Court...
Comments / 0