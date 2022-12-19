ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Postal Service holiday shipping dates closing in

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45t7fM_0jo76lVU00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, December 19, 2022, was the last day to send holiday gifts using Priority Mail Service before Christmas.

City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season

The United States Postal Service releases holiday shipping guidelines to let people know when the last day is to send gifts and have them arrive before Christmas.

Susan Wright who works for Corporate Communications said there’s one more date to be aware of.

“Of course, for procrastinators, we offer Priority Mail Express until Friday, December 23 but of course, you’ll be a premium price for a premium product,” Wright said.

Depending on the size and weight of your gift, you could spend from $20 and up extra for Priority Mail Express.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Batten down the decorations ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With high winds expected throughout the holiday weekend, the decorations on your front lawn can be susceptible to them. While decorations like Christmas lights might not be affected, it is the larger items which need to be properly secured. Chris Lanna with the Beckley Fire Department says anything large enough to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Christmas at the Fair postponed due to weather

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) —  Due to expected winter weather conditions and low temperatures, the State Fair of West Virginia has postponed the final two days of Christmas at the Fair to December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. “As disappointed as we are, we felt it was too dangerous to have folks travelling to Christmas […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Just for Kids sneaker drive fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center is holding a sneaker drive fundraiser for the month of January to raise money for the center. They will earn funds based on the total number of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected. The funds will benefit the child advocacy center and the children […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

The Ministry Place hands out 200 Christmas grocery bags

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A crowd of people lined up along Temple Street in Hinton, waiting to pick up a special Christmas gift. The Ministry Place held its annual Christmas Grocery Bag Giveaway Wednesday, December 21. 200 bags full of food to make a delicious Christmas Day meal was handed out to those in need. […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley ready to clear roadways ahead of storm and holiday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Holiday travel and busy roadways are a major point of concern for the upcoming winter weather. Keeping the roads clear during one of the biggest travel weekends of the year is a priority for the Beckley Board of Public Works. They are prepared with 12 trucks ready to go with 2 in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local EMS workers swap out vehicles for more adapt ones in frigid weather

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Emergencies still happen even when winter weather comes, that is why local departments are gearing up for a busy few days. The Princeton Rescue Squad actually switches to trucks that are more compatible with the slick roadways and back roads during winter weather events. They said they are prepared for cold temperatures […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Beckley Fire Department offers safety tips for space heaters, decorations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the region prepares for single-digit temperatures, many families bring out space heaters. Beckley Fire Department Lt. Chris Graham reminded people on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to exercise caution when using the heaters. Half of all home heating fires happen in December, January and February, and experts reported using a space […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Community UMC prepares warming center for weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A community warming station is available to the public at Beckley Community United Methodist Church on South Heber Street in Beckley. The center will offer a cot and food between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. It will be open in the fellowship hall in the church’s lower level […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Tips for driving on icy roads

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Low temperatures and wet weather equal slick roads to drive on this holiday weekend. Icy roads, particularly black ice, can be very dangerous for motor vehicles. Accelerating slowly and driving with caution can help reduce the chances of an accident. SGT. Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department says the biggest […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Cold weather especially dangerous for heart health

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Cold temperatures can be very dangerous. It is not just the ice and snow you should worry about, but heart health as well. Eric Withrow, the emergency department director with Beckley ARH said you should limit your exposure to cold weather elements to ten minutes at a time. “If you encounter these […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Ski tech reminds folks to layer up in the cold

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With temperatures expected to dip to the single digits this coming weekend, one local cold weather enthusiast reminds the rest of us to bundle up. Guido Passafiume, ski tech at The Ski Barn in Ghent, said on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, that a rule of thumb is to layer, starting […]
GHENT, WV
WVNS

Beckley doctor offers tips for avoiding the flu

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As cases of hospitalizations for influenza infections rise across the nation, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Beckley doctor offered tips for preventing a flu infection. The same methods that worked for Covid prevention can also keep people healthy from “the flu” and other serious respiratory illnesses. Dr. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Kram the Kennel returns

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The holiday season is all about giving back to the community and that includes our furry friends too! The Greenbrier County Humane Society is currently holding its 5th Kram the Kennel event. The facility is accepting donations of all sorts, but Sarah Wiley who works with the Humane Society said there […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Danese Volunteer Fire Dept. spreads Christmas cheer

DANESE, WV (WVNS) – Santa Claus is coming to town soon, and for anyone on the nice list in Danese this year, he might be coming right to your front door. James Moore and the Danese Volunteer Fire Department decorated the fire engines and took them for a spin to distribute goodie bags to kids […]
DANESE, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Giving Tree Project huge success

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has been given a huge amount of gifts for its ‘Giving Tree Project‘, thanks to the generosity of many citizens around the County. Sheriff Mike Fridley says it is overwhelming how many people have donated holiday gifts to The Giving Tree project at the Sheriff’s Department. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy