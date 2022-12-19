Postal Service holiday shipping dates closing in
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, December 19, 2022, was the last day to send holiday gifts using Priority Mail Service before Christmas.City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season
The United States Postal Service releases holiday shipping guidelines to let people know when the last day is to send gifts and have them arrive before Christmas.
Susan Wright who works for Corporate Communications said there’s one more date to be aware of.
“Of course, for procrastinators, we offer Priority Mail Express until Friday, December 23 but of course, you’ll be a premium price for a premium product,” Wright said.
Depending on the size and weight of your gift, you could spend from $20 and up extra for Priority Mail Express.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0