Related
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Utah
It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world. From the steepest runs and magnificent powder to world-class terrain parks, Utah is a snow lover’s paradise. Ski resorts throughout the region are renowned for providing incredible experiences to all kinds of adventurers, from beginners to experts. From Sundance resort in the north to Snowbird near Salt Lake City, each destination offers something special that appeals to snow enthusiasts of every kind. But where is the snowiest place in Utah? Keep reading to find out!
5 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
890kdxu.com
You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous
By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
Bottoms up! The best-selling booze in Utah
Booze is big business in Utah. The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services recorded $557 million in sales
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: N. Utahns waking up to freezing temperatures, glassy roads
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following Wednesday's rain and snow, a cold air mass will move into northern Utah, leaving the area bitterly freezing. Remnants of heavy winds will make things worse, bringing wind chill temperatures to below zero for many cities and towns, and single digits for many others.
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Utah using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘You just feel kinda helpless’: Homes destroyed in fires across Utah
Six houses caught on fire in less than 24 hours across Utah Tuesday: one in Weber County, two in Salt Lake County and three in Provo.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ksl.com
Advisories issued as snow returns this week. But will Utah have a white Christmas?
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow is back in Utah's forecast just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm warning for the Wasatch and western Uinta mountain ranges, where 6 to 12 inches or more of snow are currently forecast to fall primarily on Wednesday. It also issued a winter weather advisory that covers the parts of the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back and other parts of northern Utah, where snow is also expected to fall.
kslnewsradio.com
Is your city one of Utah’s 33 healthy designations?
SALT LAKE CITY — Get Healthy Utah has released a list of 33 Utah cities and towns who have earned the Healthy Utah Community designation. To be on the list, leaders and programs within the city must make recognizable efforts for health. Specifically, Get Healthy Utah said the city...
Is There Proof The People Of Utah Made Contact Long Ago?
I'm just going to say if you're into the paranormal and/or UFO/UAP phenomenon, it's becoming clear that the place you need to make a trip to is Utah. I'm all about Idaho and I have no doubt that there is some weird alien-related activity going on in the Treasure Valley, but it seems there is always something "other-worldly" happening in Utah.
Early Signing Day: Utah Utes 2023 Commits
A list and analysis of each of Utah's 2023 commits on early signing day.
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
upr.org
Cache Rendezvous Great Salt Lake Special
USU's Cache Rendezvous staff looks at what is drying Great Salt Lake and how it will affect the entire state. USU's Cache Rendezvous staff looks at what is drying Great Salt Lake and how it will affect the entire state.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
If your house has 5 or more of these things, there's a good chance you're from Utah. These are the most requested businesses to open in St. George Utah.
