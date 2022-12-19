Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
U.S. Supreme Court halts lifting of Title 42
AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts halted the lifting of "Title 42" on Monday, according to a tweet by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. In his tweet, Abbott said "Texas and other states are insisting that the Court leave Title 42 in place." "Today's order is a...
Chinese officials say it’s fine to go to work with COVID as researchers warn the country may be seeing a million cases a day
China could be seeing as many as one million COVID cases a day, according to predictions from analytics firm Airfinity.
Federal judge: Bruceville-Eddy man 'a leader' in Capitol riot, found guilty on all counts
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — "A leader, not a follower." That's what a federal judge called Bruceville-Eddy's Christopher Grider after he was found guilty on all felony and misdemeanor counts in his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. "Grider was a leader, not a follower, during the insurrection of...
Expert, TikTok star weigh-in on lawmakers push to ban the social media app
TEMPLE, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott adds to a growing list of U.S. lawmakers who want to ban the social media app "TikTok" because of cybersecurity concerns. The Senate recently passed a bill banning the app on federal employee cell phones. Lawmakers want the app banned nationwide on the Apple Store soon.
