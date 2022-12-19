Read full article on original website
Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
wclo.com
SSM Health, Rock County partner to address infant mortality
In an effort to address the infant mortality rate in Rock County, the public health department has partnered with SSM Health to increase the community’s access to doulas . Public Health Nurse Kyleigh Mehnke says a doula is a trained professional who offers physical, emotional, and informational support to families and be a support system during a stressful time.
wclo.com
Beloit moves to next step in manager search
The city of Beloit is one step closer to finding its next city manager after narrowing the candidate field down to seven. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the City Council met Tuesday night and independently reviewed the candidate application materials. Lock says the city council will be holding...
wclo.com
Maple Fest returns to Welty Center
The Welty Environmental Center in Beloit is excited to have it’s Maple Sugar Fest back in person this year. Executive Director Brenda Plakans says it will take place on February 25th. Plakans says the event is a pancake breakfast with a number of activities related to maple sugaring from...
MyStateline.com
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
wclo.com
Janesville sees outdoor recreation industry increase, along with rest of state
Wisconsin saw a record year when it comes to the outdoor recreation industry, and Janesville is following suit. Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout says they saw great growth in outdoor recreation, and when they did their rebranding in 2018 they wanted to highlight all the great outdoor options Janesville has.
nbc15.com
UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
Belvidere Assembly Plant to Close Indefinitely, Affecting Hundreds of Workers
WIFR
List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns
(WIFR) - A winter storm is on its way just days before Christmas and several cities activated snow emergencies. Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions are in place until streets are clear and could mean tows or fines for those in violation. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline.
nbc15.com
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
WIFR
Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
nbc15.com
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm
OSF HealthCare ceasing LifeFlight air ambulance services in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony will no longer fly its emergency air ambulance helicopter from its Rockford hangar. The hospital said Friday it would be discontinuing the use of its LifeFlight hangar at the Chicago/Rockford International Airport. The hospital said over the next several months, it will be “exploring options” to secure […]
wisfarmer.com
Hard work, dedication make dreams a reality for Monroe woman
MONROE ‒ When Carrie Ritschard was a little girl, she dreamed of milking cows and showing cattle in the big show venues – World Dairy Expo, Harrisville and Louisville. Today, she is making that dream come true with a sixth sense for the sixth breed of dairy cows – Milking Shorthorns.
Janesville police investigating fire at crafts store as possible arson
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Rockford?
With the first significant snowfall of the winter season about to hit the Rockford area, it's time to get your shovels and salt ready to clear a path. Every state has vastly different requirements when it comes to the removal of snow and ice on public walkways and driveways around homes.
MyStateline.com
One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons
