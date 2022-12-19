ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

nbc15.com

Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
WISCONSIN STATE
wclo.com

SSM Health, Rock County partner to address infant mortality

In an effort to address the infant mortality rate in Rock County, the public health department has partnered with SSM Health to increase the community’s access to doulas . Public Health Nurse Kyleigh Mehnke says a doula is a trained professional who offers physical, emotional, and informational support to families and be a support system during a stressful time.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Beloit moves to next step in manager search

The city of Beloit is one step closer to finding its next city manager after narrowing the candidate field down to seven. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the City Council met Tuesday night and independently reviewed the candidate application materials. Lock says the city council will be holding...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Maple Fest returns to Welty Center

The Welty Environmental Center in Beloit is excited to have it’s Maple Sugar Fest back in person this year. Executive Director Brenda Plakans says it will take place on February 25th. Plakans says the event is a pancake breakfast with a number of activities related to maple sugaring from...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport

Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
FREEPORT, IL
wclo.com

Janesville sees outdoor recreation industry increase, along with rest of state

Wisconsin saw a record year when it comes to the outdoor recreation industry, and Janesville is following suit. Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout says they saw great growth in outdoor recreation, and when they did their rebranding in 2018 they wanted to highlight all the great outdoor options Janesville has.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns

(WIFR) - A winter storm is on its way just days before Christmas and several cities activated snow emergencies. Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions are in place until streets are clear and could mean tows or fines for those in violation. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
ROSCOE, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said. The city is also closing offices at 2 p.m. Thursday through...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Hard work, dedication make dreams a reality for Monroe woman

MONROE ‒ When Carrie Ritschard was a little girl, she dreamed of milking cows and showing cattle in the big show venues – World Dairy Expo, Harrisville and Louisville. Today, she is making that dream come true with a sixth sense for the sixth breed of dairy cows – Milking Shorthorns.
MONROE, WI
Q985

Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Rockford?

With the first significant snowfall of the winter season about to hit the Rockford area, it's time to get your shovels and salt ready to clear a path. Every state has vastly different requirements when it comes to the removal of snow and ice on public walkways and driveways around homes.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons

Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons. Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling...
BELVIDERE, IL

