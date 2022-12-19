ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

When are WV’s monster festivals in 2023?

WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1Rxi_0jo76GL500

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Somehow, we’re only a few days away from the new year, and a new year means another round of one of the best traditions in West Virginia — monster festivals.

It’s not uncommon for these festivals to attract thousands of visitors from across the state and even across the county, so if you plan on staying in the area, you’ll definitely want to make any bookings as early as possible.

Here is a brief list of some of the biggest cryptid and monster festivals in West Virginia as well as when and where they will be taking place. If there are any we missed, let us know on Facebook!

Mothman Festival 2023

  • When: Sept. 16-17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: Point Pleasant, Main Street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075hss_0jo76GL500
Mothman statue at Point Pleasant, West Virginia (WBOY image)

This festival is held every year to commemorate the original Mothman sighting in 1966 that spawned the global myth. This year’s festival will be held on Sept. 16-17 and is expected to hit full swing at around 10 a.m. Parking is free, though finding somewhere to park any time after noon can be challenging, so if you show up later in the day, come prepared to walk to the main body of the festival. There are also plenty of vendors so be sure to bring cash as not every stall will take credit cards.

Mothman festival returns after 3-year hiatus

Admission is free, though there are activities at the festival that have admission fees, such as the Mothman Museum. If you’d like to learn more information about the event, you can find the Mothman festival website here .

Flatwoods Monster Convention

  • When: Sept. 9
  • Where: Flatwoods Convention Center

While not many specific details are known about the Flatwoods Monster Convention yet, the official Facebook page for the event says that it will feature “renowned speakers,” remote broadcasting podcasters, lots of vendors, a costume contest and more. No start time has been officially announced.

West Virginia Bigfoot Festival

  • When: June 23-24
  • Where: Downtown Sutton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jeKMc_0jo76GL500
Display of casts inside the WV Bigfoot Museum (WBOY image)

The West Virginia Bigfoot Festival is an annual event that was first held in 2021 to celebrate the opening of the new West Virginia Bigfoot M useum . The event will feature vendors, Bigfoot researchers, speakers, food, art and the Bigfoot Museum itself.

The museum will be setting up a contact email soon for people interested in becoming a vendor.

Lurch Fest

  • When: First week of August
  • Where: Phillippi, in front of the Barbour County Historical Museum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmrLm_0jo76GL500
Lurch Fest 2022 in Philippi W.Va. (WBOY image)

Lurch Fest is a day that’s dedicated to Lurch from The Addams Family and the actor who portrayed him, Ted Cassidy, who grew up in Phillippi, West Virginia. The festival is full of many kinds of local vendors, craft beer and live music.

While there is no set date yet for Lurch Fest 2023, the festival is usually held on the first weekend of August.

Lurch Fest: A talk with a Ted Cassidy Biographer

There is also a museum dedicated to Ted Cassidy and Lurch that contains a statue of Lurch, Cassidy’s old piano book and a collection of newspaper clippings and photographs from Cassidy’s time at the local high school basketball team.

Lurch Fest is also a free event that is open to all. For updates on next year’s Lurch Fest, keep an eye on the Barbour County Historical Museum Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

‘Student driver’ magnet may be required in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Learning to drive is a rite of passage with plenty of risks -- danger, one lawmaker says could be avoided by requiring a yellow magnet for student drivers. “It’s safer for that driver because it puts a bubble around them, because every driver around them can...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

$4.7 million to go to WVU agriculture project

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $4,795,300 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program will go towards a West Virginia University livestock systems management project.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

The Greatest Gift

I love Christmas, I really do. The time of year, the spirt that seems to be in the air, if only for a short time people treat each other a little nicer.While we are celebrating the birth of the Christ child many of us are out there going crazy trying to find gifts for each other. This is the part of Christmas that I don’t like, the shopping and anxiety trying to find something when we really don’t have a clue what the other person might like. Most of us have plenty and don’t need any presents, but the tradition says we must have a present for everyone, especially if we think we might get one from them.
GEORGIA STATE
wchstv.com

COVID-19-related hospitalizations increase in W.Va. for third consecutive day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in West Virginia rose for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with the Christmas weekend just days away. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed hospitalizations at 235. On Tuesday, the DHHR reported they were at 225 and were at 203 on Monday – the first day coronavirus-related hospitalizations have topped 200 in the Mountain State since Sept. 30.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy