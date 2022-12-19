ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Tigers Sweep Fort Dodge in Girls and Boys Basketball

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Basketball Teams were finally back in action after a nearly 2-week hiatus due to weather. Monday night the Dodgers of Fort Dodge came to town for an inter-conference dual. Here are the Highlights from both games on News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD.
Spencer’s Morey Signs with Dordt

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Spencer’s Emma Morey has signed her Letter of Intent to run for the Dordt Defenders Track and Cross Country teams. Morey has put together a very succesful high school career at Spencer and joins a Defender’s team that is already sitting on top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and coming off of an 8th place finish at the NAIA Cross Country Championships. Morey talked about what appealed to her about Dordt University.
Ryan Long, 40, of Spencer

Funeral services for 40-year-old Ryan Long of Spencer will be Wednesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial taking place at a later date. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ryan’s name.
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
Lakefield Semi Crash

Lakfield, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota woman was injured in a crash involving a semi north of Lakefield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a PT Cruiser and semi were both westbound on Highway 60 around 1:30 Monday afternoon when they collided at the intersection with Highway 86.
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal

SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident

Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
Storm Lake Woman Charged Following Alleged Stabbing

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake woman has been charged following an alleged stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center shortly after five o’clock Tuesday evening where the male victim told officers he had been stabbed earlier in the afternoon following an argument.
Driver Avoids Injury After Train Strikes SUV On Tracks SE Of Carroll

A young driver was lucky to escape injury after her vehicle got stuck on a railroad crossing southeast of Carroll last (Monday) night. Initial indications are the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20,000 block of Olympic Avenue to a report that a Union Pacific Railroad train engine had collided with a vehicle on the tracks. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision, and no serious injuries have been reported. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports are released.
Climate Hub Director: Incoming Cold Not Normal Winter Chill

Ames, IA (KICD)– It is looking like much of the country is going to be dealing with some bitterly cold temperatures on the back on the side of a winter weather system later this week with temperatures that are not something to make a joke of. Dennis Todey is...
City of Estherville Approves Budget Adjustments

Estherville, IA (KICD) — It is budget time for most County and City councils, and the Estherville City Council is making some adjustments to account for their new aquatic center. City Administrator Penny Clayton says the adjustments won’t have any impact on other city projects or property taxes. She...
City of Storm Lake Approves Contract To Research Future Retail Development

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Storm Lake City Council approved a contract on Monday that will allow some exploration into getting some additional retail options in town. Development Services Specialist Lee Dutfield told the council the process of starting research to find more options began more than a year ago and led the proposed contract with The Retail Coach.
Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
Building in Sibley Destroyed in Morning Fire

Sibley, IA (KICD) — A building housing twelve semis was a total loss in an early morning fire in Sibley Thursday. Chief Ken Huls says an employee and Deputy attempted to put out an electrical fire in one of the trucks at Bosma Poultry, but it spread too quickly.
Dickinson County Board of Supervisors Moves to Appoint County Attorney

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors has decided the method to fill the vacancy in the County Attorney Office. Supervisors discussed if they would hold a special election or appoint a candidate to the role of County Attorney at their meeting this morning. Supervisor Steve Clark stated an election would be the fairest option but agreed with the rest of the Board that appointment would be the best choice for their situation.
Orange City woman charged for marijuana

ORANGE CITY—A 42-year-old Orange City woman was cited about 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Sadie Ann Nelson stemmed from a search warrant executed at her residence at 703 Iowa...
