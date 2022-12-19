Read full article on original website
Related
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
spacecityweather.com
Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight
The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
How to check for power: Thousands of customers affected with localized outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Although state leaders this week have ensured Texans that the power grid is prepared for the frigid temperatures gripping Texas Thursday and Friday, heavy winds are still likely to cause localized problems for utility companies around the state. Early Thursday afternoon, a number of issues were...
What to expect from dangerous wind chills & timing of cold front on Thursday in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be cold outside, there’s no doubt about that as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports dangerous wind chills alongside a cold front will be present on Thursday and Friday in North Texas. The weather center says it will...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
KSAT 12
Texans should prepare for “life-threatening” wind chills, but officials remain confident in power grid
Sign up for breaking news alerts from The Texas Tribune here and for text alerts by texting “hello” to 512-967-6919. State officials warned residents Wednesday to prepare their homes and vehicles for the coming freeze while trying to reassure on-edge Texans that the electric grid will stay online.
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
KVUE
PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!
DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Gov. Abbott: State grid is prepared to handle demand ahead of polar vortex
(The Center Square) – The Texas grid is reliable and prepared to handle electricity demand when subfreezing temperatures hit most of the state on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said. Cold temperatures with wind chill warnings remain in effect through the Christmas holiday weekend. "The State of Texas is ready to fully and robustly respond to the severe cold weather event expected to impact Texas this holiday week, and our state's electrical grid is absolutely prepared to meet demand over the course of this storm," Abbott...
KVUE
City, state leaders prepare for freezing weather
Texas said the power grid is expected to meet demand this week. Meanwhile, the City of Austin will open cold weather shelters.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
East Texas energy providers prepare for winter weather
TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to dip down the demand for energy continues to increase. According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation the Southwest Power Pool, a power grid which covers parts of East Texas and the panhandle area, has issued a winter advisory to local energy providers.
'Please come in' : M&D Supply employees urging Southeast Texans to prepare for arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are in preparation mode as an arctic cold front is expected to make its way to the area Thursday afternoon and plummet temperatures into the lows teens. The cold front is also expected to bring wind chills into the single digits Friday, with cold...
News Channel 25
Amazing temperature swings occur as arctic front moves south
25 WEATHER — The arctic cold front that we've been discussing at length for a while is on its way. Over the past couple days, brutally cold air has been bottling up in Canada and the northern Plains. Wednesday morning, that air mass finally started to move, bringing about...
KVUE
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0