fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
spacecityweather.com

Arctic air now moving into the Houston area, expect very low temperatures tonight

The long-advertised front has arrived, bringing a sharp dose if frigid air diving down from the Arctic Circle. Wind gusts this afternoon have exceeded 40 mph at multiple locations this afternoon, including a top speed of 48 mph at Hobby Airport. As of 5:30 pm CT, air temperatures remain just above freezing in the Houston metro area, but that will not last long as the mercury starts to drop tonight.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
KVUE

PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!

DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott: State grid is prepared to handle demand ahead of polar vortex

(The Center Square) – The Texas grid is reliable and prepared to handle electricity demand when subfreezing temperatures hit most of the state on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said. Cold temperatures with wind chill warnings remain in effect through the Christmas holiday weekend. "The State of Texas is ready to fully and robustly respond to the severe cold weather event expected to impact Texas this holiday week, and our state's electrical grid is absolutely prepared to meet demand over the course of this storm," Abbott...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS19

East Texas energy providers prepare for winter weather

TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to dip down the demand for energy continues to increase. According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation the Southwest Power Pool, a power grid which covers parts of East Texas and the panhandle area, has issued a winter advisory to local energy providers.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Amazing temperature swings occur as arctic front moves south

25 WEATHER — The arctic cold front that we've been discussing at length for a while is on its way. Over the past couple days, brutally cold air has been bottling up in Canada and the northern Plains. Wednesday morning, that air mass finally started to move, bringing about...
CHEYENNE, WY
KVUE

New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze

HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

