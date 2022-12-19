Read full article on original website
City of Rochester holds holiday tree recycling program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you looking to get rid of your holiday tree? The City of Rochester has drop-off locations to recycle trees by chipping them to turning them into mulch. The city’s Materials Give Back Program is running the recycling drive. From now until the end of January, you can drop off trees at the Materials Give Back Program Center at Culver Road and Norris Drive at these five recycling locations:
Rochester area first responders help with search and rescue in Buffalo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Video shows the Rochester Police Department out on snowmobiles helping with search and rescue efforts in Buffalo. At least 29 people were found dead in the Buffalo area as of Monday night as a result of the blizzard. First responders from Rochester are working to rescue people.
Manchester man arrested for raping woman in Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – On Sunday New York State Police in Canandaigua arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Beck Jr. of Manchester for rape. NYSP said he sexually assaulted a physically helpless woman in the village of Manchester in Ontario County. Beck also had three active bench warrants for not showing up...
Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
Mayor presents proclamation to one of the first black LPNS to work at Rochester Regional on her 100th birthday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik D. Evans joined City Councilmember Mitch Gruber to present a Proclamation to Rosa Wims on her 100th birthday. Among her many life accomplishments, Mother Wims was one of the first black Licensed Professional Nurses (LPN) to work at Rochester Regional Health. She founded the Rosa Wims Family Wellness Center, and provided free pre-Thanksgiving meals for up to 400 people at a time.
Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte. The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area. The person who took the video told us it took longer...
First responders and plumbers dealing with high volume of frozen pipe calls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The winter storm slamming western New York over the weekend is causing a lot of problems for everyone, including plumbers and first responders. As we try to thaw out from the arctic blast, it’s showing that more problems are popping up. “Today, I had four...
Man hospitalized after being shot on Avondale Park Tuesday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man in his 20s was shot on Avondale Park on Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 4 a.m. and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital where he’s being treated for serious injuries. He is expected to survive.
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
Consumer Alert: The Unfriendly holiday skies. How to easily find your airline’s cancelation policy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The skies were not friendly to flyers trying to get to Grandma’s for Christmas. According to Flight Aware, more than 3100 flights were canceled yesterday. But one airline led the pack, Southwest Airlines. It had 1635 cancellations; that’s 51 percent of all U.S canceled flights. I know this first-hand because my cousins who were flying in from Houston to see me were affected by all those cancellations. And as a consumer investigator, it got me thinking. What are your rights when your flight is cancelled or delayed? My cousin’s tale provides some answers.
Gas prices fell this week as gas tax relief is scheduled to end after New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas prices have continued their months-long downward trend. The week of Christmas, prices dropped 6 cents compared to the previous week, landing at $3.51 per gallon on Monday according to AAA. However, the gas tax relief is scheduled to finish after New Year’s...
Reentry & substance abuse support program held its annual Christmas celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – During the year Reentry & Community Development Center, Inc. works with the City’s most vulnerable populations. They provide direct support services to men and women recently released from jail or prison, and those struggling with addiction. They are the only Black-led grassroots non-profit organization in...
Significant damage to house in Gorham after homeowner starts fire trying to thaw frozen pipes
GORHAM, N.Y. – A homeowner trying to thaw frozen pipes in his basement with a heat gun started a fire instead. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies said that’s what happened Christmas night at a home in Gorham. People at the house on County Road 11 were able to put out the fire, but it reignited causing significant damage to the home.
Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck on Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman was hit by a truck on Lake Avenue on Christmas night. Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street after 10:30 p.m. They say they found an injured woman in her 20’s, a pick-up truck, and its driver. The woman is expected to survive.
Emmanuel Church of the Deaf holds Christmas mass in American Sign Language
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Christmas church services were held all over Rochester on Sunday, including at the Emmanuel Church of the Deaf in St. Monica Church on Genesee Street. It’s the deaf Catholic church, part of the Diocese of Rochester. Mass was delivered in American Sign Language with a voice interpreter for hearing guests.
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 25, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about giving on the biggest day of gift-giving. We’re also going to take a closer look at over-the-counter hearing aids, a game changer for many people. Learn what you should know before you buy.
Final lantern lit on Brighton menorah to celebrate Hanukkah
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — People joined town officials at the Twelve Corners in Brighton to light the last lantern on the menorah on Sunday. Hanukkah ends at sundown on Monday. Faith leaders say the message behind the festival of lights is still very important. “We’re living in a world where...
First Alert Forecast: Winter extremes finally begin to relent
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years for Rochester. The Lake Erie lake squall has been very persistent for the western counties where snow continues to fall in portions of Genesee, Wyoming and Erie Counties. During this last few days the Buffalo International Airport has measured an amazing 43 inches of snow. However, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists see a significant change coming in the weather pattern. In the coming days, and for the remainder of the year, noticeably warmer weather will make a return.
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week but tracking a milder pattern heading toward the new year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cold and quiet weather is in store for Rochester over the next couple of days with sun and clouds and just a few flurries. Some lake snow will continue out towards Buffalo at times into Tuesday with occasional light snows into parts of Orleans and Genesee County but no significant accumulations are expected.
First Alert Forecast: The temperature will go from one extreme to another
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been a significant wave of very cold weather for Western News York. In fact, the Rochester Airport has had a below normal temperature for the last 14 out of 16 days. Christmas Day was the coldest in more than twenty years. However, there will be a significant change in the weather pattern in the coming days and it appears there will be a swing of almost 30 degrees by News Year’s Eve.
