Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wclo.com
Beloit moves to next step in manager search
The city of Beloit is one step closer to finding its next city manager after narrowing the candidate field down to seven. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the City Council met Tuesday night and independently reviewed the candidate application materials. Lock says the city council will be holding...
MyStateline.com
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
nbc15.com
Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
wclo.com
Maple Fest returns to Welty Center
The Welty Environmental Center in Beloit is excited to have it’s Maple Sugar Fest back in person this year. Executive Director Brenda Plakans says it will take place on February 25th. Plakans says the event is a pancake breakfast with a number of activities related to maple sugaring from...
WIFR
List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns
(WIFR) - A winter storm is on its way just days before Christmas and several cities activated snow emergencies. Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions are in place until streets are clear and could mean tows or fines for those in violation. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline.
wclo.com
Janesville sees outdoor recreation industry increase, along with rest of state
Wisconsin saw a record year when it comes to the outdoor recreation industry, and Janesville is following suit. Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout says they saw great growth in outdoor recreation, and when they did their rebranding in 2018 they wanted to highlight all the great outdoor options Janesville has.
nbc15.com
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
Rollover accident at Charles Street and South Mulford Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rollover crash caused some delays at a busy Rockford intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Charles Street and South Mulford, involving a Ford pickup and an SUV. The truck ended up on its side. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, investigating. Details […]
nbc15.com
Janesville, Beloit, other cities begin declaring snow emergencies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With three days of heavy snow, strong winds, and bitterly cold temperatures moving into southern Wisconsin, cities and towns across the region are bracing for the impact of the storm system. The latest projections, as of Wednesday morning, show the first flakes are expected to fall...
Janesville police investigating fire at crafts store as possible arson
Janesville police say they are investigating a commercial fire Wednesday night as a possible case of arson.
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
WIFR
Roscoe leaders brace residents for garbage pickup rate hike
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting January 1, 2023, waste hauling fees will increase for Roscoe residents. The five-year agreement with Waste Management will cost residents $25.50 each month for weekly trash pick-up including one bulk item per household, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and seasonal yard waste removal. Village leaders say Waste...
Wisconsin football announces the signing of five preferred walk-ons
The Wisconsin Badgers signed five preferred walk-ons as part of Early Signing Day, including four from inside the state.
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
nbc15.com
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather. If you are an organizer of a local event or service, e-mail tips@channel3000.com to add your closing to the list.
Belvidere Assembly Plant to Close Indefinitely, Affecting Hundreds of Workers
After over 60+ years, the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be closing its doors indefinitely on February 28th, 2023, leaving hundreds of employees without jobs. This news has come as a shock to many, as the plant has been a staple in the area for decades. The plant is currently owned by Stellantis, responsible for the production of the Jeep Cherokee.
wclo.com
GBCC plans for annual March dinner
The Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner isn’t until March, but officials are working to drum up excitement early. Greater Beloit Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Events and Marketing Kelly Bosen says the annual dinner is planned for March 7th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Eclipse Center.
MyStateline.com
Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region
The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
Police say fire at Janesville Michael’s store was possible arson
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a fire that started in the yarn aisle of a Michael’s store was possibly due to arson. According to Janesville Police, the fire and police departments were called to the store, at 2900 Deerfield Drive, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Employees were able to extinguish the fire prior to […]
Comments / 0