Blizzard Warning issued for Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, frequently reducing visibilities to below a quarter mile. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Southwestern St. Lawrence BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to near impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to below a quarter mile. The hazardous conditions could impact work commute or holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Towns closest to the St. Lawrence River are the most likely to see blizzard conditions.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact work commute or holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized blizzard-like conditions are possible due to blowing snow resulting in very low visibilities.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, Osage by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 08:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Iron; Jefferson; Madison; Osage; Reynolds; St. Charles; St. Francois; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Ste. Genevieve; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until Midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to Noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
