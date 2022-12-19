Read full article on original website
Vigil remembers homeless who have passed away in Missoula
The Poverello Center hosted a memorial gathering to honor those who have died while experiencing homelessness in Missoula.
Build-A-‘Bear’ Relationship! Visit Him at Missoula Humane Society
It was another Take Me Home Tuesday in our studios yesterday, and "Bear" made the holiday season merry and bright!. Allison from the Humane Society of Western Montana brought in this handsome boy, Bear, who is as charming as he is beautiful. He wears well his shaggy brindle coat of brown with well-defined streaks of black, and walks proudly on some pretty good-sized feet. At just over one year old, he is mostly full-grown, but Allison said he may still fill out a bit more.
Flint’s Top Story for 2022: “This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula”
"Pretty wild to see the homeless camps in Portland...err...Missoula, Montana." That was my reaction to a story that caught my eye back in August of 2022. Turns out, the story I wrote in response ended up being my top story for 2022 based on local page views here in Montana. (See my whole top 10 stories from 2022 list below)
What The Holiday Season Means to Missoulians
There's a vibe to the holiday season that the whole country can feel. The red and green lights, the tinsel, the carols, the peppermint candies— we even have special words for this time of year, which makes me both jolly and merry. All of our traditions come together together to create this experience we share together as a nation. But there's another layer of the holidays that we have on a local level, which is particularly beautiful in this city. Here's what the holiday season means from a Missoulian's perspective:
Missoula Water offers cold weather advice in wake of water main leak
A water main in a Missoula neighborhood is serving as a reminder about how people can prevent pipes from freezing during severe cold snaps.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
kxloradio.com
New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
Missoula Amazon warehouse began as speculative project
The new delivery station will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the country and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to Montana customers.
Missoula High School remains closed because of roof problems
Students and staff at Missoula's Sentinel High School won't have to worry about Wednesday's snow and cold. That's because problems with a portion of the school's roof are forcing the district to cancel classes again Wednesday. The problems first developed Monday evening when it was noticed that there was a...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
Holiday Horror: What It’s Like Last-Minute Shopping in Missoula
To quote the legendary Britney Spears "whoops, I did it again" not in a flirtatious way, but in a self-deprecating-and-anxious-as-hell sort of way. I've only had 30 Christmases so far, but it feels like I'm last-minute shopping for the millionth time. Oh well. The emergency trips to stores all across town have become another holiday tradition for me, and I've grown some fondness for it. From a seasoned veteran, here's what it's like last-minute shopping in Missoula.
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Roof Problems Force Class Cancelation at Missoula’s Sentinel High School
Problems with a roof are forcing Missoula County Public Schools administrators to cancel classes at Sentinel High School until the situation can be checked completely checked out. Word of the closure came Monday evening after problems developed with a roof in an older part of the high school. MCPS spokeswoman...
Fairfield Sun Times
Amazon facility under construction in Missoula
HELENA, Mont. - Amazon is currently building a facility in Missoula, the first Amazon facility in Montana.
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
Huge New Missoula Warehouse Will be For Amazon Delivery
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
94.9 KYSS FM
