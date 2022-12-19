Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy have cut ties with their oldest allies off-screen
The Ravagers are a group of mercenaries and thieves in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe who will pretty much do anything for money. However, franchise director wants everyone to know that the Guardians are a different type of, well, mercenaries. Someone posed a question to Gunn on Twitter about...
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
hypebeast.com
DC Comics and James Gunn Hints at Potential End of the Snyderverse, "We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy"
DC Comics fans are in for a massive shakeup after James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as the new leadership at Warner Bros. for DC content. Earlier, reports of DC and Warner Bros. canceling Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 were confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication has also indicated that Gunn and Safran are in the final stages of preparing to reveal their multiyear plans for DC to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The plan, which is currently still in flux, is slated to serve as a blueprint for how DC should be moving forward, while also introducing a new vision for the franchise.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
hypebeast.com
DC and Warner Bros. Reportedly Cancel 'Wonder Woman 3' as Gal Gadot Teases "Next Chapter" of Character
Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 has reportedly been cancelled by DC and Warner Bros. as new leadership takes over the studio. According to reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy told Jenkins that her Gal Gadot-starring sequel is “considered dead,” as it does not match up with the studios’ new and upcoming plans. THR adds that although the cost to make the film was not a reason behind the cancellation, the studio may be saving “tens of millions of dollars” as the actress was set to receive $20 million USD for her role as the titular superhero and Jenkins would have received $12 million USD.
Collider
James Gunn Responds to DC Studios Report: We Aren't Going to Make Everyone Happy
James Gunn, the newly-instated co-CEO of DC Studios, has responded to yesterday’s bombshell story by The Hollywood Reporter about major shakeups in the troubled DC Extended Universe film franchise. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the filmmaker admitted that some of what was reported is true, but also said that it will take some time before he and his co-chairman and CEO Peter Safran are able to provide a clearer look at the franchise’s future.
Digital Trends
5 actors who should replace Henry Cavill as Superman
With Henry Cavill officially out as Superman in the DC Universe, audiences are anxious to see who will inherit his superhero mantle in James Gunn’s upcoming reboot film. This reboot will follow the legendary hero in his first years fighting crime and working at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, so fans can expect to see a fresh, young face fly through the skies with the iconic red cape.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
DC Reportedly Cancels Michael Keaton ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie
This era of DC movies is arguably going to be remembered more for the movies that weren’t made than for the ones that were. Black Adam was fairly forgettable, but we’re never going to forget the whole situation around Batgirl, which was mostly shot and then shelved by Warner Bros. as a cost-cutting measure. In the last few days, we’ve been hearing more and more rumors about other announced DC projects that may never see the light of day now that a new team has taken charge of DC Studios, including Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2.
ComicBook
The Flash: DC Studios Reportedly Debating Including a Henry Cavill Superman Cameo
The future of the live-action DC mythos is turning a new corner, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The new studio will be creatively spearheading movies, television shows, and more inspired by the publisher's comics, and there's definitely been no shortage of speculation as to what that could entail. On Wednesday night, The Hollywood Reporter began to shed some light on those possibilities — and may have revealed a long-rumored cameo in The Flash movie in the process. In addition to revealing that Patty Jenkins' current incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward at DC Studios, the report also looks at the larger net of established DC characters.
Henry Cavill And His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Have Kept A Low-Key Relationship. Now, She’s Detailed Working With Him On His New Warhammer Project
Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have been low-key about their relationship, but she's now opening up about working with him on his new Warhammer project.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
ETOnline.com
Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not Moving Forward
Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works. The third installment in Patty Jenkins' film series starring Gal Gadot in the titular role is not happening at Warner Bros., ET has confirmed. No other decisions -- such as Gadot's future with the franchise or the development of other potential...
ComicBook
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn
The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.
James Gunn releases new statement about DC: "We're not recasting everyone"
The new co-head of DC Studios took to Twitter to debunk rumors and answer fan questions
Netflix's 'unwatchable' new movie has just 16% on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix's brand-new festive offering has been about as warmly received as a poo under the Christmas tree, if the wave of negative reviews are anything to go by. We all know that Christmas is the perfect time to kick back and enjoy a cosy winter film (like The Lord Of The Rings), and Netflix has plenty of great ones to choose from. Unfortunately, one of its latest movies just isn't resonating with audiences. Like, at all.
Rob Marshall Was Shocked by ‘Little Mermaid’ Racial Casting Conversation: ‘We’ve Moved So Far Past That’
Rob Marshall already thought color-blind casting was part of our world. The live-action “Little Mermaid” director revealed he was shocked to see parents of Black children share their reactions on social media after the first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel went viral. “I wasn’t anticipating that because, in a way, I felt like we’ve moved so far past that kind of thing,” Marshall told Entertainment Weekly. “But then you realize, in a way we haven’t. It was very moving to me to see how important this kind of casting is for the world.” Marshall added that there was “no agenda” to casting Bailey...
Comments / 1