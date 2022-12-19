ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Representatives inspect conditions of manufactured home communities in Mercer County

By Aynae Simmons
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, representatives visited manufactured home parks in the Mercer County area to inspect the conditions where tenants lived.

City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season

Back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice and others met at the Mercer County Courthouse for a hearing on a lawsuit against the owners of the mobile home parks.

“The judge has ordered the health department to do thorough and complete inspections of all the five manufactured housing communities,” Wolfe said.

A representative from Homes of America, which own the communities, a lawyer representing the owners, the Mercer County Health Department, and Wolfe walked around Shadow Wood, a park tenants claim holds a lot of problems.

Resident Regina Murphy said her lot rent now amounts to nearly half of her SSI checks.
And the holidays are making a hard situation, extremely difficult.

“If it wouldn’t have been for help from my sister and family I wouldn’t have presents for my grandchildren or my sons,” Murphy said.

But Wolfe said there may be some help available to those who are struggling.

West Virginia lawmakers announce $25 million for Coalfields Expressway

“The West Virginia Housing Development Fund has funds that they may be able may qualify for. So, if they’re having trouble paying their rent, they should contact the West Virginia Housing Development Fund and they can do that through their website,” Wolfe said.

