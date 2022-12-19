ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown

ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility

A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dunwoody teens detained on early morning pursuit to Waffle House, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police detained eight juveniles ranging from ages 13- to 17-years-old early Wednesday morning. Police said the teens were caught speeding and attempting to flee from an officer trying to stop them. Around 2 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Kings Down...
DUNWOODY, GA
Polk Today

One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
ATLANTA, GA
Justine Lookenott

Update: Hit and run driver arrested by FoCo Sheriff’s Office

The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO)Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The FCSO updated the public on its Facebook page after posting an alert earlier this week seeking information on the driver.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

String of burglaries in, around gated community shake up Milton residents

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are investigating four home burglaries in two neighborhoods within one gated community. While there is ring door cam video of what neighbors believe to be the suspects, police have not confirmed the people in those videos are connected to the burglaries. On Friday, Dec. 16,...
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Just before 2:30 a.m., Cobb County police said they received multiple calls about potential car break-ins at Vining's RiverVue Apartments located at 4545 River Parkway. When responding police officers arrived at the scene, they say they spotted the suspect and attempted to stop the car the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Scam alert in Barrow County

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is posing as a field agent for the IRS. Investigators in Winder says she’s approaching people, flashing a fake badge and trying to get personal financial information. From WSB TV…. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy