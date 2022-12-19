Read full article on original website
Police: Would-be teen thieves caught trying to break into cars downtown
ATLANTA - Four teens are facing charges after Atlanta police say they attempted to break into cars downtown. APD officials say on Dec, 14, an officer was heading to a call when he noticed a group of masked teens wearing gloves in the 100 block of Marietta Street watching him while they walked down the street.
fox5atlanta.com
Stranger's knock on door turns into 'bizarre' attack at Marietta home, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A "bizarre" attack at a Marietta home ended with one homeowner injured and a suspect booked into jail, police say. Marietta police say at around noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a husband and wife were inside their home on the 700 block of North Saint Mary's Lane when they heard knocking at the door.
accesswdun.com
Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility
A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Dunwoody teens detained on early morning pursuit to Waffle House, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police detained eight juveniles ranging from ages 13- to 17-years-old early Wednesday morning. Police said the teens were caught speeding and attempting to flee from an officer trying to stop them. Around 2 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Kings Down...
Killer on the Loose: Police Searching for Man Who Killed Woman While Working at Popular Car Dealership
An Atlanta woman who was gunned down and killed while working at a used car dealership Friday afternoon has left family, friends and a community in mourning. Gwinnett County police told WSB that 34-year-old Courtney Owens was working at the dealership located on a busy road when a gunman entered the establishment and shot at her.
One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
Massive house fire that killed 4 in South Fulton ruled arson; $10K reward offered
A fire that ravaged a South Fulton home in October and left four people dead, including a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother, appears to have been set intentionally, fire investigators have determined.
3 dead in suspected double murder-suicide in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say three people are dead in what they think is a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road
ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County deputies search for suspect in Acworth Waffle House assault
ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photo above. Deputies believe he was a suspect in an assault that took place at a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday. The person above was involved in an incident at...
Update: Hit and run driver arrested by FoCo Sheriff’s Office
The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO)Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The FCSO updated the public on its Facebook page after posting an alert earlier this week seeking information on the driver.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb jail detention officer relieved of duty, accused of stealing, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County jail detention officer has been fired for stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions, authorities said. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was terminated moments before his arrest by another agency on shoplifting charges. Authorities said 38-year-old Jason...
19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say
STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
String of burglaries in, around gated community shake up Milton residents
MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are investigating four home burglaries in two neighborhoods within one gated community. While there is ring door cam video of what neighbors believe to be the suspects, police have not confirmed the people in those videos are connected to the burglaries. On Friday, Dec. 16,...
Cobb County police officer pays for man’s hotel room ahead of freezing weather
A Cobb County Police officer noticed a man in need of a place to keep warm and out of the cold and paid for his hotel room for the night. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Officer Withers paid for a hotel room for the man with his own money and provided the man with a warm meal.
fox5atlanta.com
Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Just before 2:30 a.m., Cobb County police said they received multiple calls about potential car break-ins at Vining's RiverVue Apartments located at 4545 River Parkway. When responding police officers arrived at the scene, they say they spotted the suspect and attempted to stop the car the...
WGAU
Scam alert in Barrow County
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is posing as a field agent for the IRS. Investigators in Winder says she’s approaching people, flashing a fake badge and trying to get personal financial information. From WSB TV…. Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning after a...
