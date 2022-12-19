ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Several injured in Fayette County after morning car accident

By Harper Emch
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A two-car accident sent several to the hospital this morning in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley provided the following information regarding this incident.

At approximately 8:00 A.M. on December 19, 2022, deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of US Route 19 and Ames Heights Rd.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a Rural Mail Carrier Van was crossing Rt 19 South attempting to turn onto Ames Heights Road, when it was struck by an SUV heading South on Rt 19. After the collision, the SUV left the roadway and rolled over to its side.

The driver of the mail carrier van was taken by helicopter to Charleston Area Medical Center for his injuries. The driver of the SUV, along with two passengers, were transported to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital for their injuries.

At the time, it was not believed any injuries sustained were life-threatening.

Assisting were the Fayetteville and Ansted Fire Departments, as well as Jan Care and General Ambulance Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

