The Place: Harvest & Wisdom, Shangri-La Springs, 27750 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 239-949-0749 or www.ShangriLaSprings.com. The Details: It was a perfect day for al fresco dining, and Shangri-La Springs presented the perfect setting at its Harvest & Wisdom café. It was our first visit, and it took a couple of minutes to figure out how things worked. We ordered at the counter and found an umbrella shaded table on the back porch overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds and part of the organic farm that provides most of the fruits, vegetables and herbs that go into the dishes on the menu. (There’s also a spa, a space for special events and a few guest rooms at the historic property in the heart of Bonita Springs.)

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO