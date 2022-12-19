Read full article on original website
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Budding Chef cooking class business opens in North Naples
About a year after her mother, Grace, died, Cindy Riddle paid tribute to her by opening a new business in North Naples. Budding Chef opened at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 182, in the middle of Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt shopping center, across from Naples Family Fitness and next to Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza.
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
Yo! Taco, back open on Fort Myers Beach
The iconic Taco spot, Yo! Taco, which suffered immensely from Hurricane Ian, is now open on Fort Myers Beach. The food truck is stationed on Estero Boulevard, right across from the Lani Kai. WINK News stopped by for lunch on Wednesday. For the people who work and frequent the spot,...
Former GM of The Cottage, Shucker’s restaurants starts new handyman business
Brian Nagle spent three years managing Shucker’s at the Gulfshore and The Cottage Bar restaurants on Fort Myers Beach, only to see both century-old buildings vanish during Hurricane Ian because of roaring winds and at least 15 feet of storm surge flooding. With the future of the property and...
Golf carts are catching fire all across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. We wanted to find out what’s causing the mess. Experts say it comes down...
Things to do in SWFL this weekend
If you haven’t made up your mind on what to do this weekend, there are plenty of options! Eric Raddatz of Florida Weekly is here to take us through the best bets. Artis–Naples presents “Hadestown” December 27 – January 1 in Hayes Hall. Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. Show times vary.
SWFL youth football team makes FBU history
Annually, the Football University brings in hundreds of the best youth football players in the country to Collier County. For the past 13 years, they have crowned a national champion, but never in that time has a team from Southwest Florida played for a national championship until today. Since Friday,...
Best travel options to vacation on Florida’s west coast after Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Southwest Florida’s famed vacation spots — Naples, Captiva and Sanibel Islands, Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island Sound — have long been escapes from Florida’s more bustling east coast. Those areas also bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s brutal wrath on Sept....
Fort Myers Beach expects about half of the island's businesses to return
Business owners like Anita Cereceda said high property prices are a reason why many businesses may not return.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
Shots fired at a car with a child inside in Fort Myers
A car with a child inside gets shot up near the intersection of Polk Street and Seminole Avenue in Fort Myers on Thursday afternoon. The victim’s car was towed away from the Cypress Court apartments. The man driving it got shot but was able to drive it to the...
Naples, Fort Myers among top 100 highest in state for average monthly household bills
Naples residents are spending on average a little more than $2,000 per month on their monthly household bills, while Fort Myers residents are paying $1,852 a month, according to doxoINSIGHTS’ U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022. Ranked 65th in Florida in the cost of average monthly bills, Naples residents have an average monthly utility bill of $261. Fort Myers sits at No. 100 in average monthly bills cost and is paying an average utility bill of $319.
Kay’s on the Beach Wins Business Decorating Contest
On December 17th, Marco Island House and Business Decorating Committee Chairman Dave Rice presented the 2022 Winner yard sign and plaque to the family and staff of Kay’s on the Beach. Committee Coordinators for the Business/Condo contest are Kristina Lambros Creach and Marc Creach. Mindy Star Abbey was 2022...
Sales gallery opens for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay
London Bay Development Group announced the opening of its sales gallery for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay — a two-tower architectural masterpiece set on nearly a mile of waterfront in Southwest Florida. With a commitment to quality by the visionary developer, one of the most trusted luxury builders in the area for more than 30 years, the space presents an immersive, state-of-the-art experience that transports visitors into the unparalleled lifestyle by the legendary Ritz-Carlton brand.
FPL CEO after Ian hit Fort Myers: 'We were able to restore power here in days'
If there's one man who knows the power of a hurricane and how to power up after one, its Eric Silagy, Florida Power & Light Company's CEO. "This one was jarring, there's just no other way to describe it." WPTV met with him for an exclusive interview on Fort Myers...
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
Richard Young Officially Signs
Alabama officially inked 4-star running back Richard Young of Lehigh Acres, Fla. to its 2023 class on Wednesday. When Young signed his letter of intent at Lehigh Senior, he became the second running back to sign with Alabama for its 2023 class. Young is rated as the number four running...
This Luxurious Estate on 0.44 Lot Acres in Naples, Florida Comes With Sweeping Waterfront Views and is Listed for $11.5 Million
210 Cuddy Court, Naples, Florida, offers a private and elegant setting. This haven, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, enjoys southern exposure and breathtaking views of Moorings Bay. This luxurious Naples estate is the dream waterfront lifestyle you deserve, with an impressive interior and open-concept main entertaining areas. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 210 Cuddy Court, please contact Chris P Resop (Phone: 239-231-6164) & Kara L Resop (Phone: 239-280-8955) at The Agency Naples for full support and perfect service.
THE DISH: Highlights from local menus
The Place: Harvest & Wisdom, Shangri-La Springs, 27750 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 239-949-0749 or www.ShangriLaSprings.com. The Details: It was a perfect day for al fresco dining, and Shangri-La Springs presented the perfect setting at its Harvest & Wisdom café. It was our first visit, and it took a couple of minutes to figure out how things worked. We ordered at the counter and found an umbrella shaded table on the back porch overlooking the beautifully landscaped grounds and part of the organic farm that provides most of the fruits, vegetables and herbs that go into the dishes on the menu. (There’s also a spa, a space for special events and a few guest rooms at the historic property in the heart of Bonita Springs.)
