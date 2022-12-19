Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle, western Nebraska highways continue to face closures
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Highways in the Nebraska Panhandle are taking a beating for the second straight week, with closures continuing Thursday morning. Starting one mile north of Kimball, Highway 71 is closed until three miles south of Scottsbluff. Highway 19 south of Sidney is closed through the Colorado state line. Highway 113 is closed in both directions in Colorado from US-138 to the Nebraska border.
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol share footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
News Channel Nebraska
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT, NSP caution drivers as major storm impacts state
NEBRASKA -- The Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Nebraska State Patrol are cautioning drivers on potential blizzard conditions. The potential blizzard conditions are expected Wednesday night through Thursday in the central and eastern parts of Nebraska. Officials with both organizations said the blizzard conditions could make for dangerous travel conditions like extreme cold.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WARNS OF HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS
MUCH OF EASTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOOKS TO BE IN STORE FOR POTENTIAL. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FROM NOW THROUGH THURSDAY, WITH DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING EXTREME COLD IMPACTING TRAVELERS. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING OUT ON THE STATE’S HIGHWAYS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, BE...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska registers -44 wind chill, cold consumes region
KEARNEY, NE — The arctic blast of air rolling through the region is leaving its mark on central Nebraska. The airport weather stations in Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney all recorded a low wind chill value of negative 44 degrees on Thursday. That marks the lowest wind chill for Grand Island since it hit negative 45 in 1990. Wind chill values are expected to remain lower than 30 below for the rest of Thursday and into Friday.
Residents Of This Nebraska City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
News Channel Nebraska
More cancellations reported at Nebraska's airports Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. -- Delays and cancellations are starting to stack up in some of Nebraska's airports. In Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, a total of 11 flights over the next 24 hours have already been cancelled, all of which are on either Southwest or Delta Airlines. Four arriving flights have been canceled for Thursday, all of which are Southwest flights from either Chicago or Denver.
klkntv.com
Nonprofit rescues two armadillos in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — All animals are at risk when outside in extreme cold, especially if the critter is more built for the desert. On Saturday, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab found its first nine-banded armadillo in the south-central part of the state. The next day, it found another one. Officials...
klkntv.com
‘Be prepared and be patient’: What to do if you’re stranded in Nebraska winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The winter storm hitting Lincoln on Wednesday evening could bring whiteout conditions and extremely slick roads, making driving dangerous. “The combination between wind and snow is going to make your visibility go down to under a quarter of a mile or even zero,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Smith.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska's airports start to see delays, cancellations
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Flights are beginning to be delayed in Nebraska's airports. Nebraska's largest airport, Omaha's Eppley Airfield, is currently dealing with the most canceled commercial flights of the state's air travel facilities. By 4:00 p.m. CT, a total of eight flights scheduled to arrive in Omaha Wednesday or Thursday had been cancelled. An additional eight flights expected to leave Omaha during that span have also been cancelled.
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
WOWT
BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Road conditions continue...
Audubon decries state ruling denying it ‘standing’ to object to diversion from Platte River
LINCOLN — Audubon Nebraska is condemning a decision to deny it and several other parties legal standing to object to an interbasin transfer of water from the Platte River to the Republican Basin. One Audubon official called the ruling a “dishonor” to a state treasure — the annual migration of tourists to view hundreds of […] The post Audubon decries state ruling denying it ‘standing’ to object to diversion from Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Autopsy to be performed on body believed to be Cari Allen
Frigid weather isn't stopping deliveries in the metro. Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Weather caused fatal crash on I-80 near York. Updated: 11 hours ago. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near...
knopnews2.com
Preparing for sub-zero temperatures in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With extreme cold temperatures expected this week, now is the time to prepare for those dangerously cold conditions. Emergency managers said it only takes 10 to 30 minutes for frost bite to set in. Aside from dressing in layers, having a survival kit in your vehicle is crucial.
Kearney Hub
Thursday, December 22 weather update for Nebraska
Brutally cold across Nebraska Thursday through Friday night. High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
KETV.com
Pete Ricketts, Jim Pillen name new state senator for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Gov.-elect Jim Pillen teamed up Thursday to announce the new representative for most of Lincoln, Waverly and northwest Lancaster County — Beau Ballard,. A 2016 graduate of Colorado Christian University, Ballard has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska and...
1011now.com
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
Comments / 1