Related
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health agencies with biggest budget gains in the $1.7 trillion spending bill
Lawmakers rolled out a roughly $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill Dec. 20, with funds earmarked for health agencies and some new investments that intersect with the work of hospitals and health systems. Lawmakers have until the end of Dec. 23 to clear the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill or federal funds...
beckershospitalreview.com
Look alive as hospitals close and cut services, lawmakers urge HHS
Hospital closures, service reductions, mergers and acquisitions are creating a bed shortage and impeding patients' access to timely care, a group of Massachusetts lawmakers contend in a letter to HHS that requests information from the agency on its part in monitoring or interfering with service reductions. Citing more than a...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS boosts Tamiflu access amid generic shortage
As demand for a popular flu drug increases during the worst flu season in more than a decade, HHS expanded access to Tamiflu on Dec. 21 through the Strategic National Stockpile. State stockpiles of Tamiflu were reserved for a future pandemic flu, but last week, HHS allowed flexibility to access...
beckershospitalreview.com
$4.3T US healthcare spend represents 18.3% of GDP: 8 notes
U.S. health care spending increased 2.7 percent in 2021, reaching $4.3 trillion or $12,914 per person, according to CMS. 1. That $4.3 trillion represents 18.3 percent of the country's gross domestic product, by far the highest share of major economies, according to Bloomberg. By comparison, the U.K., Germany, Canada, Japan and Australia all spend between 10 percent and 12 percent of GDP on healthcare.
beckershospitalreview.com
OTC pediatric drugmakers, distributors claim 'no widespread shortage' in US
When senior leaders from large manufacturers and distributors of OTC pediatric medications had a conference call with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, they said there is "no widespread shortage" of OTC pediatric medications, despite continual reports of empty drug store shelves across the US, according to a Dec. 22 HHS press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
What to expect from EHR vendors in 2023
From EHR vendors touting big plans to create national patient databases, to their plans to move forward with interoperability efforts, here is what hospital and health system CIOs can expect from electronic health records vendors in 2023:. Epic Systems, the Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant, continues to snag partnerships with some...
beckershospitalreview.com
New HIV drug approved by FDA for adults with few treatment options
Sunlenca, a new HIV drug for patients with limited available treatment options, was approved Dec. 22 by the FDA. The new drug is an option for adults with HIV who cannot tolerate, are resistant to or have safety issues with other established treatments for the disease. The FDA granted Priority...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
A recent study found physician work hours dropped by 7.6 percent in the last two decades, mostly due to a decrease among male physicians, especially fathers; however, work hours for mother physicians increased by 3 percent. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, compiled 87,297 monthly surveys from 17,599 unique...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 providers choosing Conifer for RCM services
Here are three providers that chose Conifer Health Solutions for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement, with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding. 2. Conifer on...
beckershospitalreview.com
Allina Health downgraded over debt increase
Minneapolis.-based Allina Healthcare was downgraded one spot from "Aa3" to "A1" and its financial outlook was revised from "stable" to "negative," Moody's said Dec. 21. The health system owns and operates nine hospitals, several outpatient centers, a health plan in partnership with Aetna and a joint venture hospital, Moody's said. It holds about $1.6 billion in outstanding debt.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackensack Meridian CEO: Healthcare is the true front-line to fight human trafficking
If you are a physician or nurse working in a hospital or clinic, you likely have treated a victim of human trafficking — but you may not have known it. Nearly 9 in 10 victims seek medical care at some point during their exploitation and almost 70 percent have gone through an emergency department.
beckershospitalreview.com
The loopholes of the 340B program
Hospitals are failing to fulfill the promise of the 340B program, which offers discounted drugs to hospitals that treat a large proportion of underinsured and uninsured patients, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 20. The program has long been controversial as nonprofit organization 340B Health has pointed to 19 drugmakers...
beckershospitalreview.com
South Dakota health system notifies patients of 3rd-party data breach
Prairie Lakes Healthcare System notified 1,059 patients that their information may have been compromised due to a third-party data breach at its business associate and collections vendor, AAA Collections. The breach, which occurred between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, may have compromised the data of current and former patients of...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospital posted VIP status in patient EHRs: Report
New York City-based NYU Langone Health had VIP status listed in patient EHRs, The New York Times reported Dec. 22. The EHRs noted whether the patients donated to the hospital or had ties to executives, according to screenshots sent to the newspaper by physicians frustrated with the practice of giving preferential treatment to certain people.
beckershospitalreview.com
16 lawmakers sign letter opposing Covenant Health's takeover of Connecticut hospital
Sixteen Democratic state legislators have signed a letter opposing Tewksbury, Mass.-based Covenant Health's planned acquisition of Putnam, Conn.-based Day Kimball Hospital based on concerns that the Catholic health system could limit reproductive and other types of care, The Connecticut Mirror reported Dec. 22. Covenant and Day Kimball came to the...
