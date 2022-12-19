Staying healthy for the holidays in the Miami Valley

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The holiday season is meant to be shared with loved ones, and many people are longing for family, especially after the last two years of isolation. However, we are still in times where sickness can be spread easily.

Health professionals are calling current times a “tripledemic”, a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Some of the precautions that were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can help to reduce the spread of other harmful diseases.

According to Dr. Roberto Colon of Miami Valley Hospital, it’s time to revisit those precautions to ensure health safety this holiday season.

He said some of the best precautions to take are getting tested, staying up to date with vaccinations, masking up, being mindful of the elderly and staying home if you are sick.

All in all, maintaining a mindful approach while spending time this holiday season is the best way to ensure your health this holiday season.

