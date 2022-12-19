ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Staying healthy for the holidays in the Miami Valley

By Callie Cassick, KaJeza Hawkins
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsBEG_0jo72GCF00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The holiday season is meant to be shared with loved ones, and many people are longing for family, especially after the last two years of isolation. However, we are still in times where sickness can be spread easily.

Health professionals are calling current times a “tripledemic”, a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Some of the precautions that were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can help to reduce the spread of other harmful diseases.

CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges

According to Dr. Roberto Colon of Miami Valley Hospital, it’s time to revisit those precautions to ensure health safety this holiday season.

He said some of the best precautions to take are getting tested, staying up to date with vaccinations, masking up, being mindful of the elderly and staying home if you are sick.

All in all, maintaining a mindful approach while spending time this holiday season is the best way to ensure your health this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

The Recovery Room’s IV Therapy Treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With parties, gatherings and the nature of the holiday season, it can be easy to get sick or not feel your greatest. But with the help of the Recovery Room and their IV Therapy treatments, you can be in tip-top shape in no time! We talked with Dr. Mehta about the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

DeWine: How Ohio prepares for a winter storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference Thursday speaking up on how Ohio is preparing for an oncoming winter storm. State officials joined DeWine at the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to discuss state preparation and safety information. “We are facing a unique and dangerous situation for the next few days […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Arctic blast: Where to find warming shelters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winter storms are on the way, bringing dangerously cold temperatures with them. According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Cameron Saliga, heavy wind gusts can cause wind chills that drop the temperatures as low as -3 degrees overnight. Temperatures like this are dangerous, and several places in the Dayton and Springfield area […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm

The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

RTA offers free rides to travelers ahead of storm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is encouraging travelers to stay home and delay their travel due to the winter storms. According to a release by the RTA, the service will offer all customers free rides through the end of 2022 in hope that it will help potential travelers delay plans until after […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State grocery stores packed ahead of winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Grocery stores in the Cincinnati-area have been packed with people shopping ahead of the winter storm. Dee Felice Market in downtown Covington is one of the many stores with a spike in customers Thursday. Owner Shelly Dee Felice Nelson says that the staff prepared more than a week in advance.
CINCINNATI, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Dayton

If you're looking for the best pizza places in Dayton, look no further!. Here we have a list of three of the top pizza joints that will be sure to satisfy your appetite. Take a read through our recommendations and get ready for some mouth-watering deliciousness!
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Emergency responders prepared for winter storm

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Road crews, law enforcement, utilities, emergency medical personnel -- thousands of people working across the Tri-State to prepare for the impact of storm and respond to what it may bring. “So, these are direct police chiefs, fire chiefs, representatives from our public works agencies,” said...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Vacant home destroyed in Dayton blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was destroyed Wednesday night by a heavy fire. Crews from the Dayton Fire Department were called to the 200 block of Hoch Street in Dayton at 7:44 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. Dayton Fire Department crews on the scene told 2 NEWS that the first floor was […]
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Emergency overnight shelters shut down right before cold snap

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the middle of some of the coldest temperatures, emergency overnight shelters are shutting down saying there are not enough volunteers to stay open. Now one group is saying they're stepping up to the plate to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures. Billy Mosley is...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy