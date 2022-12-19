ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

6 attacked by dog at pet care clinic in New Hampshire

Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a pet care clinic. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
mynbc5.com

Local businesses feeling positive as they look ahead to 2023

WILLISTON, Vt. — With 2022 coming to a close, many local businesses are celebrating successes after a “more normal” year. It has been a bumpy road since the pandemic, with businesses forced to adapt to all sorts of changes, but owners are continuing to have a positive outlook for the year ahead.
HINESBURG, VT
mynbc5.com

"Operation Santa's Convoy" brings Santa, decorated National Guard vehicles to Vermont neighborhoods

The Vermont National Guard decorated their service vehicles with Christmas lights for their annual "Operation Santa's Convoy" Christmas caravan through Vermont. The convoy drives through neighborhoods, safely transporting Santa to see as many kids as he can before his long journey this Christmas. Vehicles started their route in St. Albans and traveled through Milton, Winooski, and Montpelier until they reached Berlin.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Hartford man seriously injured in mobile home fire

HARTFORD, Vt. — A Hartford man was seriously injured after sustaining life-threatening burns during a mobile home fire in Hartford last week. The Town of Hartford said police and fire officials were notified that a man went to the Dartmouth Health Emergency Room on Thursday with significant burns from a fire.
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Ludlow officer will not be prosecuted in fatal shooting

LUDLOW, Vt. — A Ludlow Police officer who fatally shot a suspect in August was justified in his use of deadly force, the Vermont Attorney General's Office has ruled. Both the Vermont Attorney General's Office and the Orange County State's Attorney's Office announced the conclusions of their independent reviews on Thursday. Both offices have decided not to prosecute Paul over the shooting.
LUDLOW, VT
mynbc5.com

Rice boys basketball fights off Montpelier in tough battle

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a tough battle against the reigning division two boys basketball champions, Rice pulled away in the second half for a 73-55 win. The Solons started off hot thanks to an acrobatic shot from Carter Burzzese, as the Sophomore scooped in a layup for Montpelier.
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy