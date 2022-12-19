Read full article on original website
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont ends affiliation with OneCare Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s largest private health insurance provider is ending its affiliation with an organization that has been working to change the way health care is paid for in the state, the company said Tuesday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont said it would forego a...
Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
A touching ceremony on Wednesday in Montpelier to honor the homeless that have died
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Wednesday, vigils across the country were held for National Homeless Persons Memorial Day. One of those vigils was held on the state lawn in Montpelier. Around 25 Vermonters lit their candles at sunset in honor of somebody they knew that died from homelessness. "Folks used...
6 attacked by dog at pet care clinic in New Hampshire
Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a pet care clinic. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
Business behind bars: Coffee shop inside Vermont prison encourages better behavior
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — A new coffee shop in Vermont is a standout not for what it sells — but where it sells it. Behind the razor wire fences and cold walls of the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, incarcerated individuals are in the first month of running the new Good Spirit Café.
Williston Select Board will not fill vacancy following Gordon St. Hilaire's resignation
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Select Board won't be the ones to fill a recent vacancy on the board after one of their members abruptly resigned. Gordon St. Hilaire resigned earlier this month as he faces several charges for stalking and unlawful mischief. The four remaining members of the...
Local businesses feeling positive as they look ahead to 2023
WILLISTON, Vt. — With 2022 coming to a close, many local businesses are celebrating successes after a “more normal” year. It has been a bumpy road since the pandemic, with businesses forced to adapt to all sorts of changes, but owners are continuing to have a positive outlook for the year ahead.
"Operation Santa's Convoy" brings Santa, decorated National Guard vehicles to Vermont neighborhoods
The Vermont National Guard decorated their service vehicles with Christmas lights for their annual "Operation Santa's Convoy" Christmas caravan through Vermont. The convoy drives through neighborhoods, safely transporting Santa to see as many kids as he can before his long journey this Christmas. Vehicles started their route in St. Albans and traveled through Milton, Winooski, and Montpelier until they reached Berlin.
Hartford man seriously injured in mobile home fire
HARTFORD, Vt. — A Hartford man was seriously injured after sustaining life-threatening burns during a mobile home fire in Hartford last week. The Town of Hartford said police and fire officials were notified that a man went to the Dartmouth Health Emergency Room on Thursday with significant burns from a fire.
1 year after fire destroyed plows, Charlotte prepares for storm with new trucks
As communities across New England brace for possible severe impacts from the latest blast of winter weather, one Vermont town is fine-tuning response plans — precisely a year after it suffered a tough blow to its storm readiness for the 2021-2022 winter season. “We’re ready to go,” said Junior...
Massachusetts man accused of driving truck into Hampton restaurant waives court arraignment
A Massachusetts man who is facing charges after crashing his truck into a Hampton restaurant waived his arraignment Thursday. “It took me a couple of seconds to realize it was a truck,” said Hakim Said, Greg’s Bistro owner. “I thought it was an explosion at the beginning."
Ludlow officer will not be prosecuted in fatal shooting
LUDLOW, Vt. — A Ludlow Police officer who fatally shot a suspect in August was justified in his use of deadly force, the Vermont Attorney General's Office has ruled. Both the Vermont Attorney General's Office and the Orange County State's Attorney's Office announced the conclusions of their independent reviews on Thursday. Both offices have decided not to prosecute Paul over the shooting.
Tips and tricks to make sure you're prepared for the incoming winter storm
People across our region are preparing for a powerful winter storm expected to start Thursday night and continue into Friday and Saturday. Mass power outages and dangerous roads are the main concern compared to snowfall for last week's nor'easter. One way you can prepare for possible power outages is by...
Rice boys basketball fights off Montpelier in tough battle
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After a tough battle against the reigning division two boys basketball champions, Rice pulled away in the second half for a 73-55 win. The Solons started off hot thanks to an acrobatic shot from Carter Burzzese, as the Sophomore scooped in a layup for Montpelier.
North Country girls basketball sophomore shines in tournament win against Burr & Burton
JERICHO, Vt. — The holiday season began early for North Country girls basketball, as they dominated Burr & Burton to secure a 43-21 win in the championship game of the MMU Girl's Hoops Holiday Classic. The Falcons swept in aggressively, riding the play of stud sophomore Sabrine Brueck from...
