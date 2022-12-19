Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Virtual everything, asynchronous care, sustainability: Healthcare innovation predictions for '23
Healthcare had an innovative year, with many new technologies entering the frame for hospitals and health system innovation arms investing in promising solutions. But what will 2023 bear for healthcare innovation? Becker's got forecasts from five health system leaders:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth company to pay $45M for outsourcing heart monitoring to India
BioTelemetry, now a Royal Phillips company, agreed to pay $44.875 million to settle allegations that the company improperly billed Medicare by outsourcing heart monitoring services to India between 2013 and 2022. The company was supposed to perform heart monitoring services in the U.S., and BioTelemetry faces allegations that clinicians in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Allina Health downgraded over debt increase
Minneapolis.-based Allina Healthcare was downgraded one spot from "Aa3" to "A1" and its financial outlook was revised from "stable" to "negative," Moody's said Dec. 21. The health system owns and operates nine hospitals, several outpatient centers, a health plan in partnership with Aetna and a joint venture hospital, Moody's said. It holds about $1.6 billion in outstanding debt.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 providers choosing Conifer for RCM services
Here are three providers that chose Conifer Health Solutions for revenue cycle management services this year:. 1. Chicago-based Sinai Medical Group on Oct. 20 selected Conifer for a five-year revenue cycle management partnership. The partnership involves full engagement, with a focus on clinical documentation improvement and coding. 2. Conifer on...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rising costs replace pandemic as No. 1 reason Americans deter care
The cost of care increasingly outweighed concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic as the top reason patients defer healthcare, according to a study published by Qualtrics, an experience management company. Five things to know:. 1. Between 2020 and 2022, the share of consumers deferring care because of pandemic-related health concerns decreased...
beckershospitalreview.com
OTC pediatric drugmakers, distributors claim 'no widespread shortage' in US
When senior leaders from large manufacturers and distributors of OTC pediatric medications had a conference call with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, they said there is "no widespread shortage" of OTC pediatric medications, despite continual reports of empty drug store shelves across the US, according to a Dec. 22 HHS press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 biggest health funding rounds of 2022
Health venture capitalists had a busy year in 2022. From navigating inflationary pressures, mass tech layoffs and the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the digital health industry, investors and financiers faced a myriad of challenges. With this in mind, many health companies were still able to raise substantial...
beckershospitalreview.com
Virtual nurses, bots, AI: Digital health predictions for '23
A "headline-grabbing" health system/digital health company merger? Less digital health investment from hospitals? More virtual healthcare workers to meet staffing shortages?. These are some of the predictions health system chief digital officers made for the industry in 2023. Here are those digital health forecasts for the new year, as told to Becker's by nine executives:
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon loses 4 execs leading its healthcare ventures in last year
From the departure of PillPack co-founders to losing its manager of healthcare, Amazon has lost several executives leading its various healthcare ventures. Here are four executives the tech giant lost this year:. TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, co-founders of PillPack, left Amazon four years after the tech giant acquired the...
beckershospitalreview.com
The loopholes of the 340B program
Hospitals are failing to fulfill the promise of the 340B program, which offers discounted drugs to hospitals that treat a large proportion of underinsured and uninsured patients, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 20. The program has long been controversial as nonprofit organization 340B Health has pointed to 19 drugmakers...
beckershospitalreview.com
North Dakota hospital completes $58M financing agreement
Cando, N.D.-based Towner County Medical Center has completed a $58 million financing agreement that will go toward building a critical access hospital and nursing home. The project will consolidate the Towner County Medical Center and the Towner County Living Center into one facility. The new facility will have 30 skilled nursing beds, five basic care beds and eight inpatient beds, according to a Dec. 21 Greater Commercial Lending news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare billing fraud: 8 recent cases
From a mistrial in a $158 million case, to a Georgia lab owner's conviction in a $463 million Medicare scheme, here are eight healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 14:. 1. Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme. Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia,...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS boosts Tamiflu access amid generic shortage
As demand for a popular flu drug increases during the worst flu season in more than a decade, HHS expanded access to Tamiflu on Dec. 21 through the Strategic National Stockpile. State stockpiles of Tamiflu were reserved for a future pandemic flu, but last week, HHS allowed flexibility to access...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 health systems hit with credit downgrades
A number of health systems experienced downgrades to their financial ratings in recent weeks amid ongoing operating losses, declines in investment values and challenging work environments. Here is a summary of recent ratings since a Becker's roundup Nov. 15:. The following systems experienced downgrades:. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): Saw a...
beckershospitalreview.com
South Dakota health system notifies patients of 3rd-party data breach
Prairie Lakes Healthcare System notified 1,059 patients that their information may have been compromised due to a third-party data breach at its business associate and collections vendor, AAA Collections. The breach, which occurred between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, may have compromised the data of current and former patients of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Senators urge Kaiser to end 16-week mental health strike
A group of U.S. senators is calling on Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente to reach an agreement with members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers to end the mental health strike in Hawaii, which has been ongoing for 16 weeks. In a Dec. 21 letter to Kaiser Chair and CEO...
beckershospitalreview.com
What to expect from EHR vendors in 2023
From EHR vendors touting big plans to create national patient databases, to their plans to move forward with interoperability efforts, here is what hospital and health system CIOs can expect from electronic health records vendors in 2023:. Epic Systems, the Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant, continues to snag partnerships with some...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital consolidation continues: 12 M&As that grabbed headlines in 2022
Consolidation continued to take flight across the healthcare sector this year, with many hospitals and health systems pursuing mergers and acquisitions to scale and reduce costs, provide additional care services and strengthen their footprint in certain markets. Here are 12 key transactions that were announced or have been completed this...
Comments / 0