ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

Oklahoma man sentenced following Procuring Obscene Material guilty plea

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13D39W_0jo71o7S00

LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to felony Procuring Obscene Material.

Authorities arrested now-36-year-old Stephen Newman in November 2020 following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Newman was having online chats with a child in Idaho.

Third man charged in alleged Campus Corner rape
Stephen Newman

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)Task Force tracked an email account to an IP address located in the 700 block of S. Saddler in Poteau, Okla. where Newman was a listed as a resident.

The OSBI’s ICAC Task Force obtained a warrant to search Newman’s electronic devices and found more than 50 pieces of evidence, including photos and videos of child pornography and child sex abuse, officials said .

Preliminary hearing set for fatal Oklahoma love triangle shooting

Two years later, on November 22, 2022, Newman appeared in LeFlore County District Court and entered a plea of guilty.

The court sentenced Newman to 20 years in prison with all but the first 10 years suspended. Additionally, Newman is required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Cherokee Nation opens domestic violence shelter for children, families

STILWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation opened a new domestic violence shelter in Stilwell, Oklahoma to assist families and children who experience violence. The 11,000-square foot shelter and three additional transitional houses opened on Tuesday, December 20, and will house up to 10 families. “Ensuring our families and...
STILWELL, OK
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy