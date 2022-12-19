Four EMS Staff Recognized During Hospital District Board Meeting — 3 Receive Pins For Efforts Saving A Life, 1 For 36 Years Service

A 32-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Friday of smashing a golf club and a pumpkin against the vehicle his wife was in during a domestic disturbance. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zach Davis and Steven Lail responded around 6:45 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of South Davis Street to a complaint of an active domestic disturbance. The female resident was reported to be locked in her vehicle but her husband was alleged to have just broken out the window; the woman was reported to be bleeding. While police were responding, dispatchers received additional information that the husband had returned inside the home, where a 4-year-old child was located.

