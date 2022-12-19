Four EMS Staff Recognized During Hospital District Board Meeting — 3 Receive Pins For Efforts Saving A Life, 1 For 36 Years Service

Read full article on original website
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Dec. 19-25, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 19-25, 2022, included:. Tammy Crow, 56 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, on two Wood County Warrants for Stalking and Harassment. (She was released from jail Dec. 24, 2022. Bond was set at $30,000 on the stalking charge and $5,00 on the harassment charge, according to Wood County jail records, available at mywoodcounty.com)
Annual 55+ Health Fair Planned April 11, 2023 At The ROC
Those age 55 and older will want to be sure to mark April 11 on their calendars. That’s the day the annual 55+ Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at First Baptist Church Sulphur Springs’ Recreational Outreach Center (The ROC), 115 Putman St.
Johanna Hicks To Retire As Extension Agent
When Hopkins County Commissioners Court convened for what is the last scheduled meeting of 2022, County Judge Robert Newsom announced what he called a bit of sad news: it would be Johanna Hicks’ last regular Extension activity report during Commissioners Court. Hicks plans to retire at the end of January as Hopkins County’s Family and Community Health Extension Agent.
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Dec. 26-30, 2022
MONDAY, Dec. 26 — Smothered Beef Patties, Brown Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. TUESDAY, Dec. 27 — Ham & Broccoli Quiche, Hashbrowns, Fruit Salad and a Biscuit. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28 — Beef Goolash, Baked Beans and Broccoli. THURSDAY, Dec. 29 — King Ranch Chicken...
Blood Drive Rescheduled Due To Weather
Due to record low temperatures, the Carter BloodCare had to cancel the blood drive slated at the hospital Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The bus was unable to maintain the correct temperature range needed to collect the blood donations to help bolster area blood supplies through the holidays.. The blood drive has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, December 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Paris District Road Report for December 26, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Dec. 26, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
10 Jailed In Hopkins County On Outstanding Felony Charges Over The Past 5 Days
Over the past 5 days (Dec. 19-23), 10 people were jailed in Hopkins County on outstanding felony charges, according to jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Brennan Murray, and Sgt. Scott Davis reported stopping Francisco Valentin Sanchez (who is also known by Velenta Sanchez), around 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 120 for a traffic offense committed with a Dodge Ram pickup. A records check showed the 30-year-old Dundalk, Maryland man to be wanted by authorities in Baltimore County, Maryland on rape—strong-arm warrant. Sanchez remained in the county jail Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the charge, according to jail reports.
Family & Community Health In Hopkins County
Note: This is the 5th in a series of Extension program impacts for 2022. By Johanna Hicks, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent For Family and Community Health in Hopkins County, [email protected]. I want to start by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. I know this is a bittersweet time for many...
CHRISTUS Asks Community To Consider Donating Blood At Drive Friday To Help Bolster Supplies Through Holiday
Holiday Hours For CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, Urgent Care, Virtual Announced. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. New Gastroenterology Physician. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in...
Chamber Connection — Dec 21, 2022: Sock Drive, Breakfast With Santa On Tap; Holiday Ornaments Still Available
Nominations For Annual Chambers Awards, Submissions For Chamber Directory Are Currently Being Accepted. Butch, Amanda and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wish everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Christmas Activities. Doerksen Hospice is hosting a...
Zoning Board Considers Request To Subdivide A Carter Street Property, Which Requires A Variance
Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments during the regular December meeting considered a Carter Street property subdivision variance request. The applicant, Dave McIlrath of McIlrath Properties of Greenville asked for a variance for lot sizes for 407 Carter Street in Sulphur Springs. The developer plans to split the lot into two lots to build brick homes on the lots, which are more than 5,500 square feet in size. That’s roughly 496 square feet smaller than the 6,000-square foot requirement for single family development lots.
HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine
A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
Trespassing Teen Accused Of Obstruction, Resisting Arrest
A trespassing teen was accused of obstruction and resisting arrest Tuesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Robble Acosta reported contacting a 19-year-old at 4:41 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, at a Texas Street address, a location the officer was aware the youth had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning, prohibiting him from being on the property.
Prepare For Winter Storms: Learn Weather-Related Terms, Winterize Homes & Vehicles, Act To Protect Animals
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. Storms can last for days, resulting in power outages, blocked or closed roads, and flooding. Being prepared for winter storms includes understanding weather-related terms, winterizing homes and vehicles, and taking action to protect family members, pets, livestock, and neighbors.
Kansas Pair Jailed On Controlled Substance Charge
Campbell Man Arrested In Court On Controlled Substance Warrant. A Kansas pair was jailed this week on one controlled substance charge each, after deputies found approximately 12 grams of the substance in their vehicle during a traffic stop. That same day, a Campbell, Texas man was arrested in court on a controlled substance warrant.
Candy Hall
Candy was born to adoring parents, James and Barbara Crenshaw, as well as brother, Michael, on February 21, 1972. Sister, Alisha followed four years later. Growing up, Candy, along with her mother, loved to sing and play piano in church. Candy married Timmy Hall on September 23, 1990 in Mt....
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
Man Accused Of Smashing Golf Club, Pumpkin Against Vehicle His Wife Occupied
A 32-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Friday of smashing a golf club and a pumpkin against the vehicle his wife was in during a domestic disturbance. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zach Davis and Steven Lail responded around 6:45 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of South Davis Street to a complaint of an active domestic disturbance. The female resident was reported to be locked in her vehicle but her husband was alleged to have just broken out the window; the woman was reported to be bleeding. While police were responding, dispatchers received additional information that the husband had returned inside the home, where a 4-year-old child was located.
Hopkins County Unemployment Rate Unchanged From October To November 2022
Franklin County Has Lowest Jobless Rate in 9-County Workforce Development Area; Hopkins Delta Counties Tied for Second Lowest Rate In Northeast Texas WDA Last Month. Franklin County’s 3.5% unemployment rate was the lowest in Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area and even lower than the overall state jobless average of 3.7% for November 2022. While a 0.1% increase from October 2022, Franklin County’s November 2022 jobless rate was still 0.1% lower than November of 2021, according to the latest Local Area Unemployment Statistics released Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022, on the Texas Labor Market Information website for Texas Workforce Commission.
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 3 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the past week, according to sheriff’s reports. Rowdy Lee Hargett was transferred by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Ryan from Jordan Unit of Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Pampa, Texas at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022, to Hopkins County jail. The 29-year-old was booked into Hopkins County jail at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022, on two warrants first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child warrants. The offenses are alleged to have occurred on or about Sept. 17, 2017. Hargett’s bonds were recommended to be set at $100,000 per charge, according to arrest reports.
