Goleta and Santa Barbara cemetery honor veterans in Wreaths Across America event

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Wreaths Across America laid 16,000 veteran wreaths at participating locations over the weekend including the Goleta Cemetery District and Santa Barbara Cemeteries with the help of Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin covered the $240,000 cost to donate the wreaths to communities across the U.S. dedicated to veterans who served and lost their life in the line of duty.

"The generous contribution from Lockheed Martin helps us to ensure that we will be able to remember service members laid to rest in communities across the country,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, WAA. “And through the simple act of placing these wreaths, we teach about our nation’s history and what it means to serve. Lockheed Martin understands the impact this has on the next generation, and we are so grateful for their support.”

Visit the local Santa Barbara cemeteries to see the floral arrangement.

