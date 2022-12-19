Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Winter storm making driving difficult in parts of Eastern Iowa
Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over...
KCRG.com
Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions
Veterinarian says preparation is essential in keeping dogs safe during the winter. Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions.
KCRG.com
Northwest winds reducing visibility across state, making travel difficult
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Travel remains difficult across Iowa. Northwest wind continues to strengthen bringing. Blowing snow/reduced visibility. Travel remains not advised on many Iowa roads as conditions continue to get colder and windier. The Iowa DOT is warning drivers that roads are very slick and salt won’t help due...
KCRG.com
Conditions getting colder, windier across eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Travel remains not advised on many Iowa roads Thursday as conditions continue to get colder and windier. The Iowa DOT is warning drivers that roads are very slick and salt won’t help due to the cold weather. If you have to be out, remember...
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
Travel remains not advised on many Iowa roads Thursday as conditions continue to get colder and windier. Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex abuse. A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls under the age of ten. Iowa...
KCRG.com
Blizzard conditions impact travel Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions Thursday morning across eastern Iowa are partially to completely covered as snow continues to fall, and the winds pick up. The Iowa DOT is reporting very slick roads and several crashes across the state, with winds expected to contribute to whiteout conditions Thursday. The DOT and the Iowa State Patrol are both recommending against travel as visibility is declining. As the blizzard conditions continue to increase throughout the day and through Friday, it’s the wind that will be trouble for travelers.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Travel not advised as major roads remain completely covered with ice, snow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is recommending against travel in many areas of eastern Iowa, including Iowa City and Cedar Rapids as even major roadways, including I-80 and I-380 are completely covered with snow and ice Thursday morning. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad said roads...
KCRG.com
Blizzard conditions likely through Saturday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues across eastern Iowa this morning and it’ll be heavy at times. As wind increases and temperatures drop, blizzard conditions are likely to develop through the day. Wind chills will likely drop as low as -40 later today as Arctic air continues to pour into the area. The strong wind will keep the blizzard conditions going well into Saturday morning with wind hopefully backing down sometime Saturday night. These conditions will make travel dangerous and in some spots, impossible. Ensure you have a winter survival kit if you must be on the roads.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
KETV.com
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa closed a portion of Interstate 80 near West Des Moines afterseveral crashes on Thursday. Iowa's Department of Transportation said I-80 is closed near mile marker 216, due to a multi-semitruck crash with injuries. According to officials, the crash near Jordan Creek exit was...
ktvo.com
Most major roads in the Heartland reported as snow covered
Southeast Iowa - Northeast Missouri — Checking road conditions in the Heartland just after 8 a.m. Thursday, major roads in northeast Missouri are being reported as partly covered. In northwest Missouri, major roads are reported as covered. In southeast Iowa, most major roads are being reported as completely covered...
KCRG.com
Snow, Wind and Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow is first up with it continuing into Thursday afternoon. 4-8″ look likely of very easy-to-blow-around snow. The winds kick in Thursday with gusts exceeding 35 mph bringing visibility down. Friday gets an even greater intensification of the wind as gusts could exceed 50 mph. As a result Blizzard warnings are out across much of Iowa. Travel will become difficult if not impossible at times. Stay safe and stay up to date on the lasted conditions before venturing out if you must.
KCRG.com
Road conditions deteriorating as blizzard reaches Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 9 days, we have looked for a storm to develop and move across the upper Midwest. That storm is now affecting Iowa. Snow, wind, and cold will all affect us through the upcoming Christmas weekend. Here is a breakdown of the impact of this three-pronged winter storm.
Frankie MacDonald Warning: Massive Winter Storm hitting Iowa!
Lots of bitter cold, snowy, winter weather is in the forecast for much of Iowa over the Christmas Holiday week and Frankie MacDonald says the weather is gonna hit the fan!. Frankie MacDonald is an amateur Meteorologist from Sydney Nova Scotia. Frankie keeps the world up to date on threatening weather with his youtube videos.
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
KCRG.com
Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon, and will last through Friday. While snow amounts are a natural focus with winter storms, in this case, the very strong wind and extreme cold will carry tremendous impacts. Even...
KCRG.com
Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Along with the snow and wind this week, we’re also getting below freezing temperatures. Doctors say during these weather conditions, emergency rooms and urgent cares see frostbite frequently. Dr. Joseph McGargill, who practices at MercyOne in Pleasant Hill, said it can take as little...
Sioux City Journal
Snow, winds expected to impact travel
DAVENPORT — While the National Weather Service believes a winter storm that is expected to bring possible blizzard-like conditions to the area Thursday through Friday will have a snowfall of 3 to 5 inches, the real problems will come from high winds and frigid temperatures. A winter storm watch...
Comments / 0