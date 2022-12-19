ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Axios NW Arkansas

Our best Northwest Arkansas' bites of 2022

We've rounded up our best bites and favorite eateries this year. We hope you'll add them to your next-year list and give them a try.Alex's top five of 2022:Isabella's Italian — The owners of Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop opened this Italian restaurant in Fayetteville this year. It's an upscale place with delicious dishes like the orecchiette with spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers.Delta Biscuit Co. — This food truck expanded from Little Rock to Bentonville, bringing us stellar breakfast sandwiches.Lady Slipper — This downtown Bentonville spot is serving up clever cocktails and shareable small plates.The 120 Tapas Bar —...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Winter Solstice Market set for Wednesday on Block Avenue

A group of artists, crafters, bakers and more will host a one-day market on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The event, called the Winter Solstice Market, will take place in the building formerly home to Supernova Tattoo at 30 N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. The market will include pottery, baked goods, jewelry,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville

Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

SoNA to perform ‘Mother and Child’ Jan. 7 at Walton Arts Center

2023 is upon us, and Symphony of Northwest Arkansas is planning a new show to welcome the new year. SoNA is set to perform William Grant Still’s Mother and Child on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Walton Arts Center. The new show will feature renowned soprano Miriam Khalil performing pieces...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AdWeek

Tiffany Lee Promoted to Weekday Mornings at KFSM in Arkansas

Tiffany Lee has been promoted to morning co-anchor of Fort Smith, Ark., CBS affiliate KFSM. Starting January 2, Lee will co-anchor 5NEWS This Morning Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. alongside Jo Ellison and meteorologist Zac Scott. She has been anchoring the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts while reporting for the station’s morning newscast during the weekdays.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville Film Fest to host film series at Walton Arts Center

Who’s ready for a movie night? Check that, who’s ready for four movie nights?. Walton Arts Center officials recently announced a partnership with Fayetteville Film Festival to bring four evenings of films to Baum Walker Hall in 2023 as part of a new film series. The four themed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

University of Arkansas closed Thursday due to winter weather

Students were already out for the holidays anyway, but the University of Arkansas went ahead and closed up shop for the day on Thursday as well due to the winter weather in the area this week. UA officials announced the closure on Wednesday. Due to anticipated inclement weather, the University...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022

The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KHBS

Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville City Council recap: Dec. 20, 2022

A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 inside City Hall in Room 219. The meeting is also available on Zoom and is broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City offers tips to prevent freezing pipes during extreme cold

With subzero temperatures in the forecast for much of the weekend, city officials offered up some tips on to help prevent waking up to frozen water pipes. Officials said insulate all pipes located outside or in unheated areas, cover foundation vents, remove garden hoses from outside faucets, make sure water meter lids are property seated and close garage doors.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith missing child found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday has been located safe. He was reported missing Wednesday by a family member after he left home the previous evening. Police now say he is safe.
FORT SMITH, AR

