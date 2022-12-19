Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Related
fayettevilleflyer.com
Weekend Flyer: Cate Brothers 80th Birthday, Polar Express, A Christmas Carol, and more
(Note: Since it’s Christmas weekend and there isn’t as much on the calendar as usual, we decided to entertain ourselves by writing the Weekend Flyer in the form of a very terrible Twas the Night Before Christmas-style poem. Sorry in advance.) It’s a few days before Christmas, and...
Our best Northwest Arkansas' bites of 2022
We've rounded up our best bites and favorite eateries this year. We hope you'll add them to your next-year list and give them a try.Alex's top five of 2022:Isabella's Italian — The owners of Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop opened this Italian restaurant in Fayetteville this year. It's an upscale place with delicious dishes like the orecchiette with spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers.Delta Biscuit Co. — This food truck expanded from Little Rock to Bentonville, bringing us stellar breakfast sandwiches.Lady Slipper — This downtown Bentonville spot is serving up clever cocktails and shareable small plates.The 120 Tapas Bar —...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Winter Solstice Market set for Wednesday on Block Avenue
A group of artists, crafters, bakers and more will host a one-day market on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The event, called the Winter Solstice Market, will take place in the building formerly home to Supernova Tattoo at 30 N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville. The market will include pottery, baked goods, jewelry,...
Light Up Your Neighborhood with the Morgan family in Springdale
WATCH: This Springdale home is ready to welcome Santa!
New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville
Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
fayettevilleflyer.com
SoNA to perform ‘Mother and Child’ Jan. 7 at Walton Arts Center
2023 is upon us, and Symphony of Northwest Arkansas is planning a new show to welcome the new year. SoNA is set to perform William Grant Still’s Mother and Child on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Walton Arts Center. The new show will feature renowned soprano Miriam Khalil performing pieces...
AdWeek
Tiffany Lee Promoted to Weekday Mornings at KFSM in Arkansas
Tiffany Lee has been promoted to morning co-anchor of Fort Smith, Ark., CBS affiliate KFSM. Starting January 2, Lee will co-anchor 5NEWS This Morning Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. alongside Jo Ellison and meteorologist Zac Scott. She has been anchoring the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts while reporting for the station’s morning newscast during the weekdays.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Film Fest to host film series at Walton Arts Center
Who’s ready for a movie night? Check that, who’s ready for four movie nights?. Walton Arts Center officials recently announced a partnership with Fayetteville Film Festival to bring four evenings of films to Baum Walker Hall in 2023 as part of a new film series. The four themed...
Upcoming weather impacting Fort Smith trash pickup
City of Fort Smith Solid Waste Services will be collecting regularly scheduled Friday pickups to Wednesday for this week.
Road conditions in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
Severe winter weather and extreme cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.
fayettevilleflyer.com
University of Arkansas closed Thursday due to winter weather
Students were already out for the holidays anyway, but the University of Arkansas went ahead and closed up shop for the day on Thursday as well due to the winter weather in the area this week. UA officials announced the closure on Wednesday. Due to anticipated inclement weather, the University...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville council reimburses more local nonprofits using ARPA funds
FAYETTEVILLE — The City Council has agreed to use another round of the city’s $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide relief to a group of local nonprofits. Council members on Tuesday voted 7-0 to move over $250,000 in ARPA money to help reimburse four...
arkansastechnews.com
Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022
The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
Missing runaway teen in Rogers
Rogers Police Department has reported a missing 17 year old last seen on Dec. 21, according to a Facebook post.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville City Council recap: Dec. 20, 2022
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 inside City Hall in Room 219. The meeting is also available on Zoom and is broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City offers tips to prevent freezing pipes during extreme cold
With subzero temperatures in the forecast for much of the weekend, city officials offered up some tips on to help prevent waking up to frozen water pipes. Officials said insulate all pipes located outside or in unheated areas, cover foundation vents, remove garden hoses from outside faucets, make sure water meter lids are property seated and close garage doors.
KHBS
Fort Smith missing child found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday has been located safe. He was reported missing Wednesday by a family member after he left home the previous evening. Police now say he is safe.
Comments / 0