ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. In the past two years, he's been hitting the streets to reach out to those in need. "The main goal is to get people off the street and to shelter and into housing," Robinson said. "I want to help as many people as I can because my life wasn't as great, and I can relate to like other people and their issues."

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO