Year in Review 2022 | Ribbon cuttings & ground breakings
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities birthed numerous new businesses and services in 2022, and we've compiled a list of some of the biggest grand openings and ground breakings in the QC from the year. Let's take a look at each one, from January to December!. The cities of...
Rock Falls barber gives children-in-need free haircuts
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — It's Christmas Eve and the season of giving is going strong for Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz Barbershop in Rock Falls, Ill. On Dec. 24, he gave over a dozen free haircuts for children-in-need. "When I was a kid, I didn't have much,"...
'The pain is overwhelming': Atkinson man shares his story living with CRPS
GENESEO, Ill. — Alex Sanchez was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome in September. Also known as CRPS, it’s a chronic pain condition that is caused after a limb has fully recovered from injury, but the pain continues. “I was explaining to my doctor how I still felt...
Salvation Army officer sleeping in red kettle until yearly goal is reached
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine County Salvation Army is still about $70,000 away from reaching its annual Christmastime fundraiser. The red kettle campaign has been a tradition for more than 100 years, and everywhere you look, there is a sign of it during this time of year. In fact,...
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
Burlington Fire Department: Four of five structure fires 'did not have working smoke detectors"
BURLINGTON, Iowa — The Burlington Fire Department says it responded to five structure fires in a span of 30 hours over the Holiday Weekend. Between the morning of Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks says the department responded to 99 service requests, five of which happened in just a little over a day.
Salvation Army of the Quad Cities needs your help for its red kettle campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For over 100 years, the red kettle has been an icon of the Salvation Army. Over the years, many people have stood in front of stores, ringing bells to raise money to help those in need around the community. The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities...
Snow plow driver helps clear out Quad Cities businesses' parking lots
MOLINE, Ill. — After being called in Christmas night, snow plow and salt drivers helped clear out local business parking lots, including one specific company driver who had to make quite the commute. The Green Thumbers, out of Davenport, got the call to action, and helped plow 45 Quad...
$224K raised for River Bend Food Bank to meet emergency needs for the winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Over a dozen Quad Cities organizations worked together to help River Bend Food Bank get the resources it needs to help people this winter. The food bank was given a donation of $224,000 by the coalition, which had set a joint goal of $200K that it exceeded in just two weeks.
Bettendorf hospital involving students with disabilities in internship program
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Hospitals are not usually places in which most people want to spend their time. The UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf hospital, however, is the space where Paytin Schelb has found his place. "It's pretty much hard work," Schelb said. Paytin is one of the hospital's interns....
Clinton MercyOne implementing mitigation efforts as COVID cases rise
CLINTON, Iowa — MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is updating its visitor and masking rules as the number of cases of COVID-19 and influenza rise in eastern Iowa, according to a news release. In order to ensure the safety of our patients, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 21, MercyOne Clinton Medical...
Kewanee High School students giving food baskets to families in need
KEWANEE, Ill. — With grocery prices still high from inflation, hundreds of families in Kewanee will be getting some help with their Christmas dinner. Kewanee High School students in the Key Club helped put together Good Fellows Christmas food baskets. The baskets are given to any Kewanee family in need that requests one, and people can nominate others as well.
Learn the basics of roller derby with this boot camp
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Roller derby isn't for the faint of heart, and no one knows that better than the Quad City Rollers. That's why the organization is hosting a seven-week-long boot Roller Derby Boot Camp starting in January for those interested in learning how to take their roller skating to the next level.
COVID, RSV, flu and strep: what local hospitals are seeing
IOWA, USA — Hospitals across the U.S. are still struggling with the so-called 'Tripledemic' - an early rise of COVID, RSV and the flu in young patients. Now hospitals are worried about strep B or strep throat. "We're seeing everything - the trend is just up," Dr. David Kavanaugh...
Davenport Public Library wants your gently used formal wear
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is asking Quad Citizens to donate their clean and gently used formal wear to help support their formal wear giveaway program. You can donate your gently used clothing on two dates:. Fairmount branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St. - Friday, Jan....
'I want to help as many people as I can' | Christian Care staff member taking to the streets to spread resource awareness
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. In the past two years, he's been hitting the streets to reach out to those in need. "The main goal is to get people off the street and to shelter and into housing," Robinson said. "I want to help as many people as I can because my life wasn't as great, and I can relate to like other people and their issues."
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
Black Hawk College expanding Quad Cities campus with $40.8M renovation project
Black Hawk College is kicking off a $40.8 million renovation project at its Quad Cities campus in Moline this month, according to a press release from the college. The school's Building 3, which was first built in 1971, will undergo renovations including new science and health career labs, athletics and fitness space, classrooms, a faculty office and the Black Hawk College Police Department.
CNH Industrial workers still on strike after almost eight months
BURLINGTON, Iowa — More than 400 Case New Holland Industrial plant workers are still on strike almost eight months after first walking off the CNH plant in Burlington in May. On May 2, over a thousand CNH workers in both Iowa and Wisconsin went on strike, demanding better pay,...
Hundreds of QCA students receive free new shoes, winter gear from Telecom Pioneers
MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds of children in our area are walking in new shoes for the holidays. Around 300 students in the Illinois Quad Cities took a trip to Famous Footwear in Moline Friday, Dec. 16 to get a fresh pair of kicks through the Telecom Pioneers volunteer group.
