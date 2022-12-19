ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

Year in Review 2022 | Ribbon cuttings & ground breakings

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities birthed numerous new businesses and services in 2022, and we've compiled a list of some of the biggest grand openings and ground breakings in the QC from the year. Let's take a look at each one, from January to December!. The cities of...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Rock Falls barber gives children-in-need free haircuts

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — It's Christmas Eve and the season of giving is going strong for Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz Barbershop in Rock Falls, Ill. On Dec. 24, he gave over a dozen free haircuts for children-in-need. "When I was a kid, I didn't have much,"...
ROCK FALLS, IL
WQAD

Kewanee High School students giving food baskets to families in need

KEWANEE, Ill. — With grocery prices still high from inflation, hundreds of families in Kewanee will be getting some help with their Christmas dinner. Kewanee High School students in the Key Club helped put together Good Fellows Christmas food baskets. The baskets are given to any Kewanee family in need that requests one, and people can nominate others as well.
KEWANEE, IL
WQAD

Learn the basics of roller derby with this boot camp

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Roller derby isn't for the faint of heart, and no one knows that better than the Quad City Rollers. That's why the organization is hosting a seven-week-long boot Roller Derby Boot Camp starting in January for those interested in learning how to take their roller skating to the next level.
ELDRIDGE, IA
WQAD

COVID, RSV, flu and strep: what local hospitals are seeing

IOWA, USA — Hospitals across the U.S. are still struggling with the so-called 'Tripledemic' - an early rise of COVID, RSV and the flu in young patients. Now hospitals are worried about strep B or strep throat. "We're seeing everything - the trend is just up," Dr. David Kavanaugh...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Davenport Public Library wants your gently used formal wear

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Public Library is asking Quad Citizens to donate their clean and gently used formal wear to help support their formal wear giveaway program. You can donate your gently used clothing on two dates:. Fairmount branch located at 3000 N. Fairmount St. - Friday, Jan....
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

'I want to help as many people as I can' | Christian Care staff member taking to the streets to spread resource awareness

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — De'Andre Robinson has been with Christian Care for six years. In the past two years, he's been hitting the streets to reach out to those in need. "The main goal is to get people off the street and to shelter and into housing," Robinson said. "I want to help as many people as I can because my life wasn't as great, and I can relate to like other people and their issues."
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Black Hawk College expanding Quad Cities campus with $40.8M renovation project

Black Hawk College is kicking off a $40.8 million renovation project at its Quad Cities campus in Moline this month, according to a press release from the college. The school's Building 3, which was first built in 1971, will undergo renovations including new science and health career labs, athletics and fitness space, classrooms, a faculty office and the Black Hawk College Police Department.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy