That kind of driver or whatever people call need be treated like that Because is a monster or criminal on the streets and he doesn’t kill anyone So he is looking for Always idiots like that kind of people Good job police 👮♀️
No police can do wrong in my eyes.. only if they steal.. as far as excessive force goes or shooting someone.. im all for it.. if u dont want to get killed or beat up by the protectors of our fine cities and towns than dont be a violent criminal.. and hey sometimes even innocent people get beat up or shot by police.. to bad..
Too bad the snowflake author doesn’t volunteer to take police training, go out and do the job every day for a couple years. If he has a family allow him to understand how Minch he wants to come home alive. It’s easy to be a Monday morning quarterback, but real life isn’t judged by folks with ZERO KNOWLEDGE OR RESPECT.
Comments / 14