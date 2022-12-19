ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Booked at Bristol County Jail in Massachusetts for Non-Violent Family Issue

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 3 days ago

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in Dartmouth, Massachusetts Monday afternoon for a non-violent family issue, according to a Bristol County Sheriff’s department spokesperson.

Jackson's booking followed an appearance in probate court.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson," the Chargers organization said in a statement. "We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

The Chargers placed Jackson on injured reserve following a ruptured patellar tendon injury on Oct. 23 that ended his season prematurely. He totaled 15 tackles and two pass breakups in five games this season.

Jackson signed with the Chargers as a free agent in March, reaching an agreement on a lucrative five-year, $82.5 million contract that includes $40 million in guarantees.

Prior to coming to Los Angeles, Jackson spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Patriots, where he garnered the nickname 'Mr. INT' for his knack of intercepting quarterback's passes.

Jackson has logged 25 interceptions throughout his five-year pro career, logging 44 starts across 67 games played.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Video of ex-NFLer Damon Arnette’s arrest emerges: ‘You’re a f–king idiot’

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was given a verbal whooping by the police officer who pulled him over during his arrest in July for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. In police bodycam footage on the night of the arrest, one cop can be heard telling Arnette, who was 25 at the time: “We gave you a f–king break! You knew your f–king license was suspended.” “I got practice in the morning, “Arnette responded, to which the officer retorted, “It doesn’t matter bro, you’re going to jail, bro. We can’t keep giving you...
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The NFL Network Suspension

NFL Network has removed analyst Willie McGinest from their lineup. It stems after McGinest was arrested on Monday for assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at a West Hollywood nightclub. McGinest was booked into jail on Monday morning before being released on a $30,000 bond.
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
301
Followers
792
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy