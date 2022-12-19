Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Booked at Bristol County Jail in Massachusetts for Non-Violent Family Issue

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in Dartmouth, Massachusetts Monday afternoon for a non-violent family issue, according to a Bristol County Sheriff’s department spokesperson.

Jackson's booking followed an appearance in probate court.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson," the Chargers organization said in a statement. "We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

The Chargers placed Jackson on injured reserve following a ruptured patellar tendon injury on Oct. 23 that ended his season prematurely. He totaled 15 tackles and two pass breakups in five games this season.

Jackson signed with the Chargers as a free agent in March, reaching an agreement on a lucrative five-year, $82.5 million contract that includes $40 million in guarantees.

Prior to coming to Los Angeles, Jackson spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Patriots, where he garnered the nickname 'Mr. INT' for his knack of intercepting quarterback's passes.

Jackson has logged 25 interceptions throughout his five-year pro career, logging 44 starts across 67 games played.

