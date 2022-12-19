Purdue Defensive Tackle Branson Deen Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue starting defensive tackle Branson Deen announced Monday that he is exploring other options in college football via the transfer portal. The redshirt senior graduated with a degree in industrial engineering technology.

Deen has appeared in 11 games for the Boilermakers this season, tallying a career-high 27 total tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss including 2.5 sacks while ranking second on the team with four quarterback hurries.

An in-state recruit out of Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, Deen joined the football program as a three-star recruit in the class of 2018. After redshirting as a true freshman, he has played in 31 games, recording 72 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks to go along with one pass deflection and one forced fumble.

As one of the leaders on Purdue's defense, he helped the unit account for 28 sacks in 2022, resulting in 192 yards lost for opposing teams. The Boilermakers were the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the Big Ten, allowing 136.2 yards on the ground per game.

In the first seven games of the year, Purdue didn't allow a single 100-yard rusher. The team gave up just 31 yards rushing on 10 carries to Penn State running back Nick Singleton in the season opener. Singleton has recorded 941 yards and 10 touchdowns on 149 attempts this season and was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

In a 20-10 road victory over Minnesota, the defense only allowed 47 yards rushing despite ending the regular season as the conference's second-ranked running offense. The Golden Gophers were without star running back Mohamed Ibrahim for the matchup, and backup Bryce Williams could only manage 35 yards on 11 carries.

Related Stories on Purdue Football

Drew Brees Talks Return to Purdue, Citrus Bowl and More: Drew Brees will be on the Purdue football coaching staff as an assistant while the team prepares for its matchup against LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He met with the media on Monday to discuss the opportunity. CLICK HERE

Drew Brees will be on the Purdue football coaching staff as an assistant while the team prepares for its matchup against LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He met with the media on Monday to discuss the opportunity. CLICK HERE Brian Brohm Relishing in Opportunity as Purdue Interim Head Coach: After Jeff Brohm's departure to Louisville, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm was named Purdue's interim head coach for the Citrus Bowl. Amid changes within the program, he is set on giving the team the best chance to win in Orlando. CLICK HERE

After Jeff Brohm's departure to Louisville, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm was named Purdue's interim head coach for the Citrus Bowl. Amid changes within the program, he is set on giving the team the best chance to win in Orlando. CLICK HERE Citrus Bowl Gives Mockobee Chance to Chase Another Milestone: Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee is nearing 1,000 yards rushing with one more game left to play. His magical season will come to an end when the team takes on LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. CLICK HERE

Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee is nearing 1,000 yards rushing with one more game left to play. His magical season will come to an end when the team takes on LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. CLICK HERE Aidan O'Connell, Payne Durham, Charlie Jones Opt Out of Citrus Bowl: Purdue will be without quarterback Aidan O'Connell, tight end Payne Durham and wide receiver Charlie Jones when it takes on No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. CLICK HERE

Purdue will be without quarterback Aidan O'Connell, tight end Payne Durham and wide receiver Charlie Jones when it takes on No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. CLICK HERE Cory Trice Opts Out of Citrus Bowl: Redshirt senior cornerback Cory Trice will not play in Purdue's game against LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He announced he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.