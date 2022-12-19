Sensory Nights added for Winter Nights at Prairie Farm in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation and Champaign Park District have added three sensory-friendly dates for Winter Nights at Prairie Farm this holiday season.

This first-time event is geared toward people who are sensitive to bright lights, loud noises, and other related sensitivities. It will feature non-strobing lights and quiet music for those wanting to enjoy the Winter Nights in a calmer setting.

Sensory Nights are scheduled on the following dates:

Dec. 20: 5-7:30 p.m.

5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22: 5-7:30 p.m.

5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 29: 5-6 p.m.

“This is going to be great for people that want a toned-down experience but still want to enjoy the holiday lights,” said Chelsea Norton, Director of Marketing and Communications at Champaign Park District. “I am excited about the event.”

Hot chocolate and treat bags are available while supplies last.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.