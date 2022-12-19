ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WJLA

Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Fairfax County seniors struggle with living costs

Senior citizens are struggling to live and retire in Fairfax County, facing difficulties that include rising taxes, increased cost of living, and isolation. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity raised the issue faced by senior citizens in his newsletter late last month. He referred to concerns voiced by residents at a Springfield SHAPE the Future of Aging focus group, meant to act as a platform for residents to voice the needs and challenges of seniors as well as recommended solutions. Herrity is chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ Older Adults Committee and has been working with county staff on a follow-up to the 50+ Community Action Plan.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

‘Largest public sector election in Virginia history:’ Prince William County school workers to vote on union representation in January

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Elections will be held for over 11,000 Prince William County Schools classified and certified employees to determine whether the Prince William Education Association will represent the two bargaining units in a collective bargaining process with the county’s school system. That was the announcement from both the union and the Prince William County School Board in a joint press release Monday.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax County Public Schools didn’t notify TJ’s National Merit ‘Commended Students;’ school system says working to remedy situation

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County public school system is acknowledging a problem after a Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parent accused school administrators of deliberately withholding National Merit commendations.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Woman hit by car in Fairfax County dies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a woman died at the hospital after a car hit her as she tried to cross a stretch of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area Wednesday. The Fairfax County Police Department said Kim Hampton, 72, wasn’t in a crosswalk as she made her way across […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety

WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
WASHINGTON, DC

