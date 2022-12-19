Read full article on original website
WJLA
After Fairfax case, new Va. bill aims to ensure schools are notified of employee arrests
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, a new bill aims to ensure school systems are properly notified in the event of a school employee's arrest. The proposed legislation, introduced this week by State Senator Scott Surovell, is in direct response to a recent case involving a school counselor in Fairfax County.
WJLA
Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
WJLA
Petition calls on Loudoun County school board to halt hate speech in public comments
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A new petition has more than 800 signatures from people calling on the Loudoun County School Board to cut off people during school board public comment periods the moment hate speech is spoken during school board meetings. Nineteen-year-old Andrew Pihonak started the online petition...
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County seniors struggle with living costs
Senior citizens are struggling to live and retire in Fairfax County, facing difficulties that include rising taxes, increased cost of living, and isolation. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity raised the issue faced by senior citizens in his newsletter late last month. He referred to concerns voiced by residents at a Springfield SHAPE the Future of Aging focus group, meant to act as a platform for residents to voice the needs and challenges of seniors as well as recommended solutions. Herrity is chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ Older Adults Committee and has been working with county staff on a follow-up to the 50+ Community Action Plan.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
WTOP
Low turnout so far as voters replace Fairfax Co. delegate who resigned
Turnout has been low during the early voting period in Fairfax County, Virginia, as voters choose a candidate to replace Mark Keam, the longtime Democratic state delegate who resigned in September. Keam represented the 35th District of the House of Delegates, including the areas of Tysons, Vienna, Dunn Loring and...
WJLA
Arlington's county board primary in June will be first use of ranked choice voting in Va.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington will become the first locality in Virginia to utilize ranked choice voting, after the county board approved a plan to try out the ranked choice system for the upcoming county board primary election in June of 2023. "I'm very gung-ho about this," said County...
Youngkin reviving Commanders stadium possibilities in Virginia with budget proposal
RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glen Youngkin is reviving talk of a new Washington Commanders stadium in Virginia. Tucked away in Youngkin’s billions of dollars of proposed budget amendments is proposal 336. "Develop plan for relocation of Washington Commanders," the one-line proposal says. The proposal calls for $500,000 to...
WTOP
‘Largest public sector election in Virginia history:’ Prince William County school workers to vote on union representation in January
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Elections will be held for over 11,000 Prince William County Schools classified and certified employees to determine whether the Prince William Education Association will represent the two bargaining units in a collective bargaining process with the county’s school system. That was the announcement from both the union and the Prince William County School Board in a joint press release Monday.
WTOP
Fairfax County Public Schools didn’t notify TJ’s National Merit ‘Commended Students;’ school system says working to remedy situation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County public school system is acknowledging a problem after a Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parent accused school administrators of deliberately withholding National Merit commendations.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Woman hit by car in Fairfax County dies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a woman died at the hospital after a car hit her as she tried to cross a stretch of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area Wednesday. The Fairfax County Police Department said Kim Hampton, 72, wasn’t in a crosswalk as she made her way across […]
WJLA
DC Council unanimously passes bill making Metrobus rides free in the District
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council passed a bill making Metrobus service free of charge in the District. The council gave unanimous support for the bill in a second vote Tuesday. It was first passed on Dec. 7. Proposed by Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen, the bill also calls...
cardinalnews.org
Experts weigh in on questions about uranium mining safety in Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania residents and local legislators aren’t keen on overturning the uranium mining moratorium in Virginia. They say uranium mining is dangerous, posing health, safety, and environmental hazards to the community. But Consolidated Uranium, a Toronto-based company that will acquire the Coles Hill site in Pittsylvania, the largest undeveloped uranium...
DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety
WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
Inside Nova
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Virginia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
