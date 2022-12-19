Read full article on original website
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery.Photo byKiki Vodka at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Rare Gladwyne Estate — Designed by a Famed SoCal Architect — Carries $4.5 Million Price Tag
1020 North Lane, Gladwyne, a listed home of Richard Neutra's design.Photo byChristie's International Real Estate at The Philadelphia Business Journal. A 22-room estate in Gladwyne is on the market with a $4.5 million asking price. Ryan Mulligan unlocked the backstory of its architect, Richard Neutra, and the justification behind its cost in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Neotraditional in Gladwyne with a Fantastic Riverside Location on the Schuylkill River Hits the Market
Photo byPhiladelphia Magazine. A neotraditional riverside house in Gladwyne boasts a fantastic location and many amenities, most of which have yet to be used, writes Sandy Smith for the Philadelphia Magazine.
Bala Cynwyd-based WatchBox Ready to Expand Luxury Watch Resale to Include High-End Jewelry
Bala Cynwyd-based WatchBox, a Govberg Jewelers spinoff backed by Michael Jordan, is planning on expanding its luxury watch resale model next year to include high-end jewelry, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Online Magazine Rates the Five Best Burger Joints in Montco
Photo byBullseye Burger House. When it comes to burger joints, Montgomery County offers plenty of options for both classic favorites and more modern creations, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine.
‘Young’ Auld Lang Syne: Montgomery County Sites Hold Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events
Dec. 31, with its late-night timeline and adult-beverage element, seems generally pitched at adults. But Montgomery County’s welcome to 2023 includes several events designed to create a family-friendly New Year’s Eve. Michelle Reese sifted through the confetti to include three in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Christmas House, King of...
Philadelphia Ballet Bringing in More Diversified Audience Through ‘Daddy and Me’ Program
Philadelphia Ballet trustee and father Lloyd Freeman is promoting diversity and sharing one of his favorite shows, the Nutcracker, with other families through the “Daddy and Me” program.
Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan
Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County
An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
King of Prussia Mall’s Christmas House Comprises Festive, Cheery Holiday Lights, All Indoors
King of Prussia Mall’s new seasonal attraction, the Christmas House, is an indoor array of holiday lights, conveniently (and warmly) set up indoors. Great for a date night, family night out, or even a solo visit, the attraction has ample hours before (and after) Dec. 25. Bob Kelly of FOX 29 Philadelphia recently soaked in its electric vibe.
Longwood Gardens Ranks as Number-One Botanical Holiday Attraction in the U.S.
Longwood Gardens is grabbing national attention. For the fifth year in a row, the Kennett Square attraction has earned the No. 1 spot for USA Today’s Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. The annual “A Longwood Christmas” event is what illuminated the outdoor garden’s magic. The event, a beloved tradition...
Pottstown Paralympic Hopeful on 2024 Paris Games: ‘Locked In and Ready to Go’
Marvin Pearson, a blind-deaf runner from Pottstown, is training for the 100-meter dash in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. TaRhonda Thomas, 6abc, profiled the current regimen — and upbeat attitude — he expects will get him there. Pearson started losing his sight in the second grade when...
Wall Street Journal: Warminster Manufacturer Helps to Add the Finishing Touch to Local Car Sales
A Bucks County company has become known for adding a special touch to a major purchase, but the current economy is affecting their business. Jon Pinsker wrote about the local company in The Wall Street Journal. The Car Bow Store, located at 440 Nina Way in Warminster, specializes in making...
Still Need Christmas Gifts? Try These Best Stores in Montgomery County for Games
Tick. Tick. Tick. The Christmas shopping season is ebbing away. The gift of a board game can be a thoughtful and engaging present, especially with winter weather on its way, leading to increased indoor time. And they’re quick and easy to obtain. Two of the best board game shops in the region that are conveniently close to home, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PREIT, Owner of Two Montco Malls, Being Booted by NYSE
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), the owner of Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, is being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange, writes Rich Bockmann for The Real Deal. On Thursday, the exchange announced it would suspend trading of the struggling mall operator’s shares immediately and...
New Barnes Foundation Documentary a Cautionary Tale for Philanthropists Intent on Leaving Legacies
A new documentary about the Barnes Foundation, originally located in Lower Merion, is a cautionary tale for philanthropists who want to leave a legacy after they die. David Fletcher explained in his story for Philanthropy Daily. Dr. Albert Barnes was passionate about living close to art and studying paintings closely....
Norristown Garden Club Decks the Halls of 1890s Victorian Stone Mansion in Ambler
The music room at an Ambler Victorian decorated for the holidays by the Norristown Garden Club. Members of the Norristown Garden Club brought the natural colors of the holiday season to its decoration of an 1890s Victorian mansion in Ambler. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Sally A. Downey covered the beautification project and its stunning result.
SCORE Bucks County Chapter Expansion, Small Business Boom Drives Need for More Volunteers
Many of the local employees out of work, or whose places of business closed during the pandemic, saw the virus-induced economic downturn as an opportunity to start a business. For SCORE Bucks County, a local chapter of a national nonprofit committed to providing business mentoring services, the influx of new business is a good thing. The downside, however, is that the skyrocketing demand in new mentoring requests has left the Bucks chapter struggling to keep up.
Philadelphia Business Journal Names King of Prussia District’s Eric Goldstein a 2022 Most-Admired CEO
Eric Goldstein, President and CEO of the King of Prussia District, has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal 2022 list of most-admired CEOs. Lisa Dukart reported the honor. The publication recognized individuals from Greater Philadelphia businesses, noting their agility and ingenuity in providing ongoing leadership. The industries they represent...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
