ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Rare Gladwyne Estate — Designed by a Famed SoCal Architect — Carries $4.5 Million Price Tag

1020 North Lane, Gladwyne, a listed home of Richard Neutra's design.Photo byChristie's International Real Estate at The Philadelphia Business Journal. A 22-room estate in Gladwyne is on the market with a $4.5 million asking price. Ryan Mulligan unlocked the backstory of its architect, Richard Neutra, and the justification behind its cost in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
GLADWYNE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan

Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County

An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
DEVON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Still Need Christmas Gifts? Try These Best Stores in Montgomery County for Games

Tick. Tick. Tick. The Christmas shopping season is ebbing away. The gift of a board game can be a thoughtful and engaging present, especially with winter weather on its way, leading to increased indoor time. And they’re quick and easy to obtain. Two of the best board game shops in the region that are conveniently close to home, writes Nick Vadala for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

PREIT, Owner of Two Montco Malls, Being Booted by NYSE

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), the owner of Plymouth Meeting Mall and Willow Grove Park Mall, is being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange, writes Rich Bockmann for The Real Deal. On Thursday, the exchange announced it would suspend trading of the struggling mall operator’s shares immediately and...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
MONTCO.Today

SCORE Bucks County Chapter Expansion, Small Business Boom Drives Need for More Volunteers

Many of the local employees out of work, or whose places of business closed during the pandemic, saw the virus-induced economic downturn as an opportunity to start a business. For SCORE Bucks County, a local chapter of a national nonprofit committed to providing business mentoring services, the influx of new business is a good thing. The downside, however, is that the skyrocketing demand in new mentoring requests has left the Bucks chapter struggling to keep up.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Philadelphia Business Journal Names King of Prussia District’s Eric Goldstein a 2022 Most-Admired CEO

Eric Goldstein, President and CEO of the King of Prussia District, has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal 2022 list of most-admired CEOs. Lisa Dukart reported the honor. The publication recognized individuals from Greater Philadelphia businesses, noting their agility and ingenuity in providing ongoing leadership. The industries they represent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy