ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Flu cases rise throughout NEPA

By Paola Giangiacomo
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CblV_0jo6zMvW00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Flu season hit the country early this year and is now running rampant in the area, according to Geisinger.

The flu is the key reason area hospitals are filled up almost daily, while some local pharmacies struggle to keep over-the-counter medicines in stock.

“The flu has risen and risen rapidly and kids that getting it are very ill,” stated Geisinger Pediatrician Dr. Stacey Cummings, M.D.

Cummings, the Vice Chair of Outpatient Pediatric Services at Geisinger, says while RSV cases have decreased, it’s the flu that’s keeping area ICU hospital beds occupied.

The most common symptoms of influenza are fever, body aches, congestion, headache, and fatigue, and it usually lasts 5 to 10 days. But when should you see a doctor?

Holiday Heart Syndrome rates increase around Christmastime

“Kids that seem like they perk up and then they suddenly get worse again, those are the kids we want to see because sometimes flu is an opportunistic place that bacterial infections will jump on, so ear infections and pneumonia are secondary causes after the flu,” explained Dr. Cummings.

When it comes to fever, a high temperature doesn’t necessarily mean a cause for alarm.

“To me, it doesn’t matter what the fever is, it’s what is that child doing. Are they so cranky that they won’t calm down? Are they so sleepy that they’re not as active and interactive? Those are the patients we really need to see no matter what the temperature is,” said Cummings.

Dr. Cummings recommends treating flu symptoms with over-the-counter medicines, but they are not always readily available these days. Some local pharmacies are struggling to keep shelves stocked consistently.

Dr. Cummings says demand is so high for these non-prescription products that pharmacies can’t keep up. That’s why it’s important to look for alternatives.

“If you have an older child who can take pills they can take adult formulations depending on their weight. There are chewable that are available, there are melt away that are available, there are rectal suppositories of acetaminophen or Tylenol that are available, so there are other routes that can give your child relief,” described Dr. Cummings.

“Most cold and cough medicines have been shown to not be effective in children, so honey beat out every cold and cough medicine out there. It can be given to children one year old and up. It is very soothing for cough, give it as often as needed,” added Cummings.

What’s also needed to combat the flu this season are flu and covid vaccines, plus avoiding anyone who is sick, according to Dr. Cummings.

With various viruses circulating right now, infections may continue to rise as more people gather indoors for the holidays.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nationwide, about 78,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu, and at least 4,500 have died since the start of the flu season in October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Three women allegedly steal a wallet at Red Lobster

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three women who they say stole a wallet at Red Lobster and spent money throughout Williamsport on victim’s credit cards. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 a victim reported that her wallet was stolen out of her purse while she was eating at […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Employee, one other charged in Boscovs shoplifting scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An employee and one other have been charged for allegedly shoplifting over $2,000 worth of items from Boscov’s. Police say, Kierra Roach, a 22-year-old employee of Boscov’s at 400 Lackawanna Avenue, and Jacqueline Cassese, 31, scanned several items for only $6.58. According to police, an employee noticed the odd behavior […]
WBRE

Three men face drug charges after traffic stops on I-81

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted separate traffic stops on Interstate 81 resulting in the arrest of three men who now face multiple drug charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 9 around 3:50 p.m. troopers pulled over a man on I-81 south in Susquehanna County. Police say there were indicators […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WHNT News 19

When will flu and RSV peak?

Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we've seen the past few years.
ALABAMA STATE
Clayton News Daily

The Difference Between a Cold and the Flu, According to Doctors

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Sniffle. Sneeze. Cough. Wheeze. Yes, it’s that time again: cold and...
Axios

44 states report high activity amid worsening flu season

The United States is still suffering from a hard spell of the flu so far this year, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. Why it matters: Flu season normally doesn't really ramp up until December and peaks around January or February. But it appears the illness is kicking into high gear early and not slowing down.
NBC New York

What's New With the Flu? Here Are 7 Things to Know

Don't call it a comeback if it was never really gone, but the flu is poised for a breakout year. Like the killer in a horror movie franchise, this season's flu is bringing fresh twists to a familiar theme. Here are seven things you should know that make it different this year and how to say safe.
WASHINGTON STATE
WBRE

Kathleen Kane found not guilty on DUI charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been found not guilty on DUI charges after a crash that occurred in March 2022 in Scranton. Judge Vito Geroulo confirmed to Eyewitness News that Kane was found not guilty of drunk driving charges Monday. Scranton police charged Kane with DUI after a two-car crash […]
SCRANTON, PA
US News and World Report

Rising Flu Cases Drive up U.S. Hospitalizations, CDC Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is experiencing the highest levels of hospitalizations from influenza that it has seen in a decade for this time of year, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday, adding that 14 children have died so far this flu season.
WASHINGTON STATE
PopSugar

Prepare for Cold and Flu Season Now — You’ll Thank Us Later

There's nothing worse than trying to get into the holiday spirit and hearing your kid coughing and sneezing. Parents have to stay vigilant to keep their children healthy — especially during this year's "tridemic" (triple epidemic) with the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (or RSV), and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Axios

Worst flu outbreak in more than a decade spikes hospitalizations

Yet another wave of viral illness is crashing on a health system already stretched to a breaking point by COVID-19 and, more recently, RSV. Driving the news: The worst flu outbreak in more than a decade has left nearly every state with high or very high levels of flu activity, underscoring how pandemic precautions may have left us more vulnerable to seasonal respiratory diseases.
FOX 43

Flu fast facts | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With the worst flu season since 2009 crossing the country, FOX43 has reported on the state of our hospitals and the ‘tripledemic’ caused by different respiratory viruses. Cases spiked weeks before their normal peak and ICU beds are filling up across the state, leading...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy