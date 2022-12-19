Read full article on original website
Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
Remembering Rockford-area homeless lost this year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While their names might not be known to us, it’s likely we’ve crossed paths with them at some point in time. They are our neighbors, each with a different story. “Even though they’re homeless, they are part of this community,” said Northern Illinois Homeless...
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Tree In Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns
(WIFR) - A winter storm is on its way just days before Christmas and several cities activated snow emergencies. Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions are in place until streets are clear and could mean tows or fines for those in violation. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline.
One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers
Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
Janesville police investigating fire at crafts store as possible arson
Janesville police say they are investigating a commercial fire Wednesday night as a possible case of arson.
Popular Downtown Illinois Restaurant Owner Teases ‘Next Chapter’ After Huge SantaHop Success
The 'next chapter' is always the best chapter right? We have our fingers crossed that's exactly what this means for Social Urban Bar & Restaurant. It's crazy to think that there are people living in Rockford that have never even had the chance to visit Social Urban Bar & Restaurant, but that's true!
Janesville, Beloit, other cities begin declaring snow emergencies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With three days of heavy snow, strong winds, and bitterly cold temperatures moving into southern Wisconsin, cities and towns across the region are bracing for the impact of the storm system. The latest projections, as of Wednesday morning, show the first flakes are expected to fall...
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
Rollover accident at Charles Street and South Mulford Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rollover crash caused some delays at a busy Rockford intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Charles Street and South Mulford, involving a Ford pickup and an SUV. The truck ended up on its side. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, investigating. Details […]
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
Good Samaritan, police officers honored for saving boy from icy pond
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) - A 9-year-old Illinois boy is lucky to be alive after falling into an icy pond. A good Samaritan jumped in after him, and police officers arrived soon after to help in the rescue. On Tuesday, the city honored the resident and police officers who saved the...
One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons
Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons. Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling...
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
