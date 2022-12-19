ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Remembering Rockford-area homeless lost this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While their names might not be known to us, it’s likely we’ve crossed paths with them at some point in time. They are our neighbors, each with a different story. “Even though they’re homeless, they are part of this community,” said Northern Illinois Homeless...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport

Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
FREEPORT, IL
nbc15.com

Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Tree In Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

List of snow emergencies declared in Rockford-area cities and towns

(WIFR) - A winter storm is on its way just days before Christmas and several cities activated snow emergencies. Snow emergencies mean parking restrictions are in place until streets are clear and could mean tows or fines for those in violation. Below is a list of announced snow emergencies in the stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

One Important Reminder From Rockford, Illinois Leaders About Giving to Panhandlers

Rockford city leaders want to remind us all that there is a better way to help panhandlers than handing cash outside your car window. It's hard to drive through any major intersection in the Rockford area these days without seeing a panhandler stationed there asking for money, and this whole situation makes me incredibly uncomfortable. Why? Because seeing them makes me feel guilty and mad all at the same time. I truly want to help those that are less fortunate than me, but handing money outside my car window feels like the way wrong way to do it.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville, Beloit, other cities begin declaring snow emergencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With three days of heavy snow, strong winds, and bitterly cold temperatures moving into southern Wisconsin, cities and towns across the region are bracing for the impact of the storm system. The latest projections, as of Wednesday morning, show the first flakes are expected to fall...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com

One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons

Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. One year since murder of Belvidere father, two sons. Monday marked two years since a father and his two young sons were killed inside their Belvidere home. Roscoe garbage prices almost doubling...
BELVIDERE, IL

