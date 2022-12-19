ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philo, IL

WCIA

Village of Rantoul opens warming center

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With extreme cold moving into the area on Thursday, the Village of Rantoul is offering a warming shelter for anyone who needs it. The shelter will be at the Rantoul Youth center starting Thursday evening. Anyone who needs warming assistance should contact the Rantoul Police Department by calling METCAD at 217-333-8911. […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Urbana restaurants feature Christmas trees from around the world

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers in Urbana are bringing Christmas trees from around the world a little closer to home. Kanittha Fay is leading Trees from Around the World, a project to place a Christmas tree from different countries in restaurants around Urbana to showcase the diverse community. The trees’ restaurant locations […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign family receives help from Tree of Hope campaign

CHAMPAIGN Ill., (WCIA) – If you drive through Champaign, you may notice a large tree on the corner of Prospect Ave. and Marketview Dr. It’s called Tree of Hope and it’s the Developmental Services Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Every $50 lights up a bulb on the tree. The money raised goes towards families […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Winter Storm Closings: What We Know for Champaign-Urbana and Beyond

As East Central Illinois Prepares for an Epic Winter Storm, Many Closings Follow. As we told you earlier this week, it’s expected that we will have a White Christmas here in the Champaign-Urbana metro area for 2022. But as many people are aware, thanks to predictions that started over a week ago, that storm will be accompianed by blizzard-like conditions. (Follow along with Chambana Weather here.)
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello

Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
BEMENT, IL
WCIA

Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
HOOPESTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville’s Got Talent Auditions! (Coming in January)

Danville, December 21, 2022 – The City of Danville is excited to announce that the second annual Danville’s Got Talent will take place on Friday, March 3 at 6:30 PM at The Fischer Theatre!. Audition for Danville’s Got Talent! Performers will need to be on site a few...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Mt. Zion declares snow emergency

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
MOUNT ZION, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer

(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
DANVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Kaden Feagin headlines Illinois football Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The headliner of the Class of 2023 for Illinois football is the WCIA 3 Player of the Year. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Kaden Feagin is the top get and the highest ranked recruit out of the 21 players who officially signed their National Letter of Intent to join the team on Wednesday, the opening […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
CHARLESTON, IL
cu-citizenaccess.org

Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers

Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retires after 22 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after 22 years. In 1993, Creel began his law enforcement career in Des Moines, Iowa with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked for the Chicago Police Department in 1995 before being hired by the Champaign Police Department in 2000. “I feel […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

