Village of Rantoul opens warming center
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With extreme cold moving into the area on Thursday, the Village of Rantoul is offering a warming shelter for anyone who needs it. The shelter will be at the Rantoul Youth center starting Thursday evening. Anyone who needs warming assistance should contact the Rantoul Police Department by calling METCAD at 217-333-8911. […]
Danville families grateful for Toys for Tots gifts, donations at record-low
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Families filed in for the last day of Santa’s workshop in Vermilion County. Danville’s Toys for Tots ended the season on a high note after record-low donations. Parents rolled out with bikes and bags of gifts with just days to spare. Families waited in line at Saint James United Methodist Church […]
Elks Lodge in Decatur makes mother’s wish come true
Jeff Rauch with the Elks Lodge in Decatur got right to work. In 72 hours, Rauch and his team collected the money and paid the house off completely.
Urbana restaurants feature Christmas trees from around the world
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers in Urbana are bringing Christmas trees from around the world a little closer to home. Kanittha Fay is leading Trees from Around the World, a project to place a Christmas tree from different countries in restaurants around Urbana to showcase the diverse community. The trees’ restaurant locations […]
Champaign family receives help from Tree of Hope campaign
CHAMPAIGN Ill., (WCIA) – If you drive through Champaign, you may notice a large tree on the corner of Prospect Ave. and Marketview Dr. It’s called Tree of Hope and it’s the Developmental Services Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Every $50 lights up a bulb on the tree. The money raised goes towards families […]
chambanamoms.com
Winter Storm Closings: What We Know for Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
As East Central Illinois Prepares for an Epic Winter Storm, Many Closings Follow. As we told you earlier this week, it’s expected that we will have a White Christmas here in the Champaign-Urbana metro area for 2022. But as many people are aware, thanks to predictions that started over a week ago, that storm will be accompianed by blizzard-like conditions. (Follow along with Chambana Weather here.)
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello
Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
Missing macaws, owner concerned amid impending winter storm in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two macaws have gone missing from their home in south Champaign County, and their owner is asking for help finding them before the impending winter storm arrives. The macaws, a type of tropical parrot, were last seen by their pet sitter when owner Ken Welle arrived back home on Dec. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville’s Got Talent Auditions! (Coming in January)
Danville, December 21, 2022 – The City of Danville is excited to announce that the second annual Danville’s Got Talent will take place on Friday, March 3 at 6:30 PM at The Fischer Theatre!. Audition for Danville’s Got Talent! Performers will need to be on site a few...
WAND TV
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
Kaden Feagin headlines Illinois football Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The headliner of the Class of 2023 for Illinois football is the WCIA 3 Player of the Year. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Kaden Feagin is the top get and the highest ranked recruit out of the 21 players who officially signed their National Letter of Intent to join the team on Wednesday, the opening […]
Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
cu-citizenaccess.org
Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers
Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
WCIA
Monticello non-profit opens second store to help domestic violence victims
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A non-profit in Monticello is celebrating a huge step in its mission to helping victims of domestic violence. Willow Tree Missions, a new resale store, opened at the corner of Washington and State St. earlier this month. It’s their newest location since they opened on...
Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retires after 22 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after 22 years. In 1993, Creel began his law enforcement career in Des Moines, Iowa with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked for the Chicago Police Department in 1995 before being hired by the Champaign Police Department in 2000. “I feel […]
