Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Related
WRDW-TV
Do you have frozen or broken pipes? Here’s advice from experts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Freezing temps wreaked havoc on many of our pipes over the holiday weekend. If your pipes burst during the hard freeze, you may be wondering what you should do now. If they haven’t, you’re probably doing everything you can to make sure they don’t.
WRDW-TV
‘It just wasn’t enough’: Aiken family left without water for days after pipe breaks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he’s extending the state of emergency because of the winter weather we’re seeing. Homeowners are trying to find the parts they need to fix busted and frozen pipes. We found a lot of frustrated people looking for quick fixes.
WRDW-TV
On Your Side: Winter weather myths debunked to keep you safe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With these unusually low temperatures, there are questions about how to prepare you and your home for the cold. Whether you’re heading out or staying home for the holidays, there are precautions you need to take to prepare. With so many myths on social media like pouring hot water on your windshield, it can be easy to get confused.
WRDW-TV
Local COVID numbers trending up during holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again this holiday season. Doctors at Augusta University Health say they’re seeing an uptick in COVID cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which...
WRDW-TV
Despite closures, investor see potential at Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County has worked for years to create a true downtown area near Evans Towne Center Park. With Stay Social Tap and Table closing its doors, it’s another blow to the area that just lost Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In. We talked with a developer who says there’s still plenty of space and opportunity in the area.
WRDW-TV
Local holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shopping for gifts to give your loved ones and unwrapping all the ones they gave you was the fun part. With pandemic-era policies being shelved by major retailers, returning gifts will be the hard part. Some local shops are actually making it easier for you to make returns.
WRDW-TV
‘They really treat us like animals’: Richmond County inmates cry for help
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charles B. Webster Detention Center houses more than 1,000 inmates on any given day. We’ve gotten several calls, and emails from family members about the conditions inmates are living in. They’re dealing with heating and water issues after a record-cold weekend. We’ve dug...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A quick moving area of low pressure is passing through the region this morning and brought with it the chance for flurries across the northern and central CSRA. Lows were in the 20s and 30s. This afternoon will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with partly sunny skies early then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the low to mid 20s leading to another start below freezing Wednesday morning.
WRDW-TV
Saluda firefighters rescue pair after tree falls on mobile home
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house, causing the mobile home to collapse. Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather. Two people were trapped inside, but crews safely got them out...
wfmynews2.com
A special Christmas gift: Siblings visit brother badly burned in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Despite cold temperatures, one hospital burn patient had a warm and cuddly Christmas Sunday. Seventeen-month-old Amahd Black, affectionately known as Bubby, reunited with his brothers and sister after a month in the hospital. He has been slowly weened off of sedation after being badly burned in a freak accident last month. The Powder Springs family wore matching pajamas and brought plenty of gentle hugs to mark the special Christmas visit - and Amahd had nothing but smiles for his siblings.
In frigid cold weather, people flock to Evans on Ice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – ‘Twas the night before Christmas and, all through the night… frigid cold temps couldn’t stop folks from hitting the ice. On Christmas Eve, we bundled up and headed out to Evans to see what everyone’s talking about. “We see people that come back every year and every year,” said Erin Schmidt, […]
Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold temperatures and power outages
Emergency management agencies in the area and power companies are working to decrease the impact of this cold weather, and have tips for people to stay safe and warm over the weekend.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Tuesday they arrested a suspect in the death of a pedestrian. William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road, was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday. Bell was then struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene, dragging his body. On Friday, the Richmond...
wfxg.com
Stay Social decides to close down for good
EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Local restaurant Stay Social Tap & Table in Columbia County announced that it will be closing for good, and its last day of business will be Dec. 30. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
WJBF.com
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to …. Wishing you and your family the happiest holiday season. Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Local EMS and weather expert...
wgac.com
A Christmas Memory For Augusta
We hope the season and this Christmas Day is filled with love and joy for you and your family. As new Christmas memories are made, we thought sharing one of ours would be appropriate today. Here is one of our favorites and a wonderful message from the late Paul Harvey.
WRDW-TV
How to protect your heating system during freezing temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we brace for the cold, we spoke with the owner of All Weather Heating and Cooling about how you should maintain your heating and cooling system. As cold weather hits, local heating and cooling companies are gearing up to help you stay warm. Stay up...
WRDW-TV
Power restored in Harlem after Christmas Eve outage
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem has power again after a Christmas Eve power outage that lasted all day due to cold temperatures. The power outages for Harlem started Christmas Eve morning when the City of Harlem Facebook page posted that a main transformer had blown out. This prompted the Columbia...
Comments / 0