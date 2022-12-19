ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Do you have frozen or broken pipes? Here’s advice from experts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Freezing temps wreaked havoc on many of our pipes over the holiday weekend. If your pipes burst during the hard freeze, you may be wondering what you should do now. If they haven’t, you’re probably doing everything you can to make sure they don’t.
WRDW-TV

On Your Side: Winter weather myths debunked to keep you safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With these unusually low temperatures, there are questions about how to prepare you and your home for the cold. Whether you’re heading out or staying home for the holidays, there are precautions you need to take to prepare. With so many myths on social media like pouring hot water on your windshield, it can be easy to get confused.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local COVID numbers trending up during holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again this holiday season. Doctors at Augusta University Health say they’re seeing an uptick in COVID cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Despite closures, investor see potential at Evans Towne Center

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County has worked for years to create a true downtown area near Evans Towne Center Park. With Stay Social Tap and Table closing its doors, it’s another blow to the area that just lost Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In. We talked with a developer who says there’s still plenty of space and opportunity in the area.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shopping for gifts to give your loved ones and unwrapping all the ones they gave you was the fun part. With pandemic-era policies being shelved by major retailers, returning gifts will be the hard part. Some local shops are actually making it easier for you to make returns.
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A quick moving area of low pressure is passing through the region this morning and brought with it the chance for flurries across the northern and central CSRA. Lows were in the 20s and 30s. This afternoon will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with partly sunny skies early then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the low to mid 20s leading to another start below freezing Wednesday morning.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Saluda firefighters rescue pair after tree falls on mobile home

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house, causing the mobile home to collapse. Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather. Two people were trapped inside, but crews safely got them out...
SALUDA, SC
wfmynews2.com

A special Christmas gift: Siblings visit brother badly burned in freak accident

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Despite cold temperatures, one hospital burn patient had a warm and cuddly Christmas Sunday. Seventeen-month-old Amahd Black, affectionately known as Bubby, reunited with his brothers and sister after a month in the hospital. He has been slowly weened off of sedation after being badly burned in a freak accident last month. The Powder Springs family wore matching pajamas and brought plenty of gentle hugs to mark the special Christmas visit - and Amahd had nothing but smiles for his siblings.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
WJBF

In frigid cold weather, people flock to Evans on Ice

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – ‘Twas the night before Christmas and, all through the night… frigid cold temps couldn’t stop folks from hitting the ice. On Christmas Eve, we bundled up and headed out to Evans to see what everyone’s talking about. “We see people that come back every year and every year,” said Erin Schmidt, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Tuesday they arrested a suspect in the death of a pedestrian. William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road, was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday. Bell was then struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene, dragging his body. On Friday, the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Stay Social decides to close down for good

EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Local restaurant Stay Social Tap & Table in Columbia County announced that it will be closing for good, and its last day of business will be Dec. 30. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
WJBF.com

The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close

The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to …. Wishing you and your family the happiest holiday season. Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Local EMS and weather expert...
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

A Christmas Memory For Augusta

We hope the season and this Christmas Day is filled with love and joy for you and your family. As new Christmas memories are made, we thought sharing one of ours would be appropriate today. Here is one of our favorites and a wonderful message from the late Paul Harvey.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How to protect your heating system during freezing temperatures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we brace for the cold, we spoke with the owner of All Weather Heating and Cooling about how you should maintain your heating and cooling system. As cold weather hits, local heating and cooling companies are gearing up to help you stay warm. Stay up...
WRDW-TV

Power restored in Harlem after Christmas Eve outage

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem has power again after a Christmas Eve power outage that lasted all day due to cold temperatures. The power outages for Harlem started Christmas Eve morning when the City of Harlem Facebook page posted that a main transformer had blown out. This prompted the Columbia...
HARLEM, GA

