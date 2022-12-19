Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Winter starts with a big chill heading towards Columbus area
Friday: Very early rain to snow, blowing snow, falling temps, very cold, daytime high 4. Happy Winter to everyone, as this is the first evening of winter! We will see clouds increase with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. Rain showers will start to work up into the area by daybreak on Thursday with scattered morning showers as temps slowly rise back into the 40s by the afternoon.
Winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid air
WINTER STORM WARNING / WIND CHILL WARNING A major winter storm will continue to have substantial impacts throughout the region. Snow will taper off to flurries this morning, with a general accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures plunged overnight from the low 40s into the single digits and a little below zero, coupled with […]
NBC4 Columbus
11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 12.22.2022
Missing infant from Columbus found alive in Indianapolis. Missing infant from Columbus found alive in Indianapolis. Travelers wary of flight delays, cancelations ahead …. Thousands of flyers are jetting off to their holiday destinations before the worst of the winter storm hits -- but the incoming weather has already thwarted travel plans for some.
Latest Updates: Winter storm is here - snow falling, temperatures dropping
The entire state of Ohio will be hit by a winter storm this holiday weekend, which is expected to bring arctic temperatures, blowing snow and gusty winds up to 60 mph.
Winter storm to bring snow, cold: what to expect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and periods of light snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
NBC4 Columbus
Calm before the cold for the midweek in Columbus area
Tonight: Partly cloudy, light to calm wind, low 23. Wednesday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, high 42. Friday: Icy roads early, snow, blowing snow, falling temps, daytime high 11 (and falling) Saturday: Blustery, very cold, few flakes flying, high 9. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Tuesday Evening,. It has been a nice...
columbusnavigator.com
Central Ohio Is About To Get Frozen By An Extreme Arctic Winter Storm
I hope you all have your bread, milk, and eggs ready. It’s winter weather time. That’s right folks. A winter storm is blowing into town and by the end of the week, we could see snow on the ground here in Columbus. What’s going to sting however are the temps. The National Weather Service has issued both a Hazardous Weather Outlook, a Winter Storm Watch (December 22, 07:00 PM EST until December 23, 05:00 PM EST), and a Wind Chill Watch (December 23, 01:00 AM EST until December 24, 04:00 AM EST) from Thursday-Friday.
What does it take for a blizzard warning to be issued?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The winter storm, projected to arrive in central Ohio Thursday night into Friday morning will bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and blowing/drifting snow that will lead to poor driving conditions. Thursday night expectations. Once this cold front moves through central Ohio Thursday night there will...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Showers move in Thursday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a day of rain showers on Thursday, a winter storm will barrel in to Central Ohio early Friday morning with rain changing to snow showers, icing, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. WINTER STORM WARNING for portions of Central Ohio 7pm THU through 5pm...
wosu.org
State and local officials warning on slippery roads, sub-freezing temperatures
A deep chill arrives Thursday night across Ohio, along with snow and windy conditions. Ohio Department of tlTransportation spokesperson Brooke Ebersole says as the temperatures drop, and the rain turns to snow, the roads will become dangerous. "We are anticipating those temperatures to really take a stark nosedive Thursday night...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Weather: Last day of quiet Wednesday before potentially dangerous storm arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Enjoy a couple of quiet days before we have to deal with a winter storm. We continue to refine the forecast and expect more updates as new data becomes available throughout the week. Travel is likely to be very difficult on Friday. Check Radar |...
Follow These Steps To Prepare For Ohio's Upcoming Arctic Blast
The storm will have a major impact on travel across Ohio starting early Friday.
iheart.com
AEP Watching Weather, Suggests Preparations
(Gahanna) -- American Electric meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for severe winter weather across our service territory this week with the possibility of extremely cold temperatures, snow and winds over 50 mph. Long-duration, widespread strong wind gusts could cause power outages. We know you depend on us to keep...
Major winter storm expected to impact central Ohio
A major storm later in the week will have a substantial travel impact, so everyone should prepare ahead of time and watch for weather updates.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
This story will see live updates throughout Friday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The early hours of Friday morning have seen 21 different counties issued a snow emergency, the first as winter weather begins to make its way through central Ohio ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there […]
WCPO
Storm timing moves up and begins Thursday
Spotty shower chances start on Thursday during the day but it's an overall low chance during the daylight hours. Temperatures still warm to 44 and winds come in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday evening is when the "event" gets underway. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, rain...
NBC4 Columbus
Brief warming trend ahead of showers and much colder temperatures
Today: Clouds early, some late day sunshine, high 38. Wednesday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, high 41. Friday: Snow, wind, falling temps, cold, daytime high 23 & falling. It’s another chilly start to the day ahead of a brief warming trend and much colder temperatures by Christmas. Clouds will break...
Preparing your home for this week’s winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A major winter storm impacting the holiday weekend is just hours away, and emergency management officials are warning residents to be ready when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said now is the time to think about what you […]
WTOL-TV
Who determines Ohio snow emergency levels? Here's what we know about Friday's forecast winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio — With Friday and Saturday's forecasts expected to bring powerful winds, bitterly cold temperatures and snow accumulations, hazardous road conditions can make holiday travel dangerous. While the WTOL 11 Weather Team does not anticipate this weekend's winter storm to be remembered for heavy snowfall, understanding Ohio's three...
Christmas Storm 2022: What to prepare for, and what we don't know yet
A high-impact winter storm will likely affect Northern Ohio beginning early Thursday morning and linger into early Christmas Day.
Comments / 0