ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Winter starts with a big chill heading towards Columbus area

Friday: Very early rain to snow, blowing snow, falling temps, very cold, daytime high 4. Happy Winter to everyone, as this is the first evening of winter! We will see clouds increase with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. Rain showers will start to work up into the area by daybreak on Thursday with scattered morning showers as temps slowly rise back into the 40s by the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid air

WINTER STORM WARNING / WIND CHILL WARNING A major winter storm will continue to have substantial impacts throughout the region. Snow will taper off to flurries this morning, with a general accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Temperatures plunged overnight from the low 40s into the single digits and a little below zero, coupled with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 12.22.2022

Missing infant from Columbus found alive in Indianapolis. Missing infant from Columbus found alive in Indianapolis. Travelers wary of flight delays, cancelations ahead …. Thousands of flyers are jetting off to their holiday destinations before the worst of the winter storm hits -- but the incoming weather has already thwarted travel plans for some.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter storm to bring snow, cold: what to expect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air will have a major impact on travel across Ohio late tonight and Friday, accompanied by brutally cold winds and periods of light snow. Blizzard conditions will occur northwest of the storm path across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, where a significant snowfall of 3-6 inches […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Calm before the cold for the midweek in Columbus area

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light to calm wind, low 23. Wednesday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, high 42. Friday: Icy roads early, snow, blowing snow, falling temps, daytime high 11 (and falling) Saturday: Blustery, very cold, few flakes flying, high 9. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Tuesday Evening,. It has been a nice...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Central Ohio Is About To Get Frozen By An Extreme Arctic Winter Storm

I hope you all have your bread, milk, and eggs ready. It’s winter weather time. That’s right folks. A winter storm is blowing into town and by the end of the week, we could see snow on the ground here in Columbus. What’s going to sting however are the temps. The National Weather Service has issued both a Hazardous Weather Outlook, a Winter Storm Watch (December 22, 07:00 PM EST until December 23, 05:00 PM EST), and a Wind Chill Watch (December 23, 01:00 AM EST until December 24, 04:00 AM EST) from Thursday-Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

What does it take for a blizzard warning to be issued?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The winter storm, projected to arrive in central Ohio Thursday night into Friday morning will bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and blowing/drifting snow that will lead to poor driving conditions. Thursday night expectations. Once this cold front moves through central Ohio Thursday night there will...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Showers move in Thursday ahead of winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a day of rain showers on Thursday, a winter storm will barrel in to Central Ohio early Friday morning with rain changing to snow showers, icing, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills. WINTER STORM WARNING for portions of Central Ohio 7pm THU through 5pm...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

State and local officials warning on slippery roads, sub-freezing temperatures

A deep chill arrives Thursday night across Ohio, along with snow and windy conditions. Ohio Department of tlTransportation spokesperson Brooke Ebersole says as the temperatures drop, and the rain turns to snow, the roads will become dangerous. "We are anticipating those temperatures to really take a stark nosedive Thursday night...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

AEP Watching Weather, Suggests Preparations

(Gahanna) -- American Electric meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for severe winter weather across our service territory this week with the possibility of extremely cold temperatures, snow and winds over 50 mph. Long-duration, widespread strong wind gusts could cause power outages. We know you depend on us to keep...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

This story will see live updates throughout Friday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The early hours of Friday morning have seen 21 different counties issued a snow emergency, the first as winter weather begins to make its way through central Ohio ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WCPO

Storm timing moves up and begins Thursday

Spotty shower chances start on Thursday during the day but it's an overall low chance during the daylight hours. Temperatures still warm to 44 and winds come in from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday evening is when the "event" gets underway. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, rain...
HAMILTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brief warming trend ahead of showers and much colder temperatures

Today: Clouds early, some late day sunshine, high 38. Wednesday: Sunshine early, clouds increase, high 41. Friday: Snow, wind, falling temps, cold, daytime high 23 & falling. It’s another chilly start to the day ahead of a brief warming trend and much colder temperatures by Christmas. Clouds will break...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Preparing your home for this week’s winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A major winter storm impacting the holiday weekend is just hours away, and emergency management officials are warning residents to be ready when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said now is the time to think about what you […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy