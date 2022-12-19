Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The committee having charge of the dance at the armory tomorrow evening requests us to state that it will be strictly a first class affair. Improper characters will positively be not admitted and best of order will be maintained. 100 years. December 22, 1922. At...
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Presents for pooches
I Got Your Six members, left to right, Jill Deubner, and her children, Rory Deubner, 3, and Zander Deubner, 10, all of Sidney, work with Shelby County Animal Shelter receptionist Brittany Cornett to help dogs at the shelter chose a toy. The I Got Your Six members brought 30 blankets, 30 dog toys and 15 cat toys to the shelter on Thursday, Dec. 22. The dog toys were donated by the world famous Chowder the bull dog and Travis and Melanie Shurts. I Got Your Six will be taking a trip to California and will be delivering food gifts to law enforcement on the way. People can go to the I Got Your Six Facebook page to donate to the gifts that will be given on the trip.
Land Bank discusses properties
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed the status of properties at a meeting on Dec. 20. According to Director Doug Ahlers’s report, the total properties acquired remain at 109 units, and the group has demolished 78 units and sold or donated 56 units through November. Units at 109 Hickory St. in Botkins and 216 E. Main St. in Port Jefferson have been demolished. Those still on the list to be demolished include 411 Sixth Ave., 414 and 414 1/2 S. Miami Ave. There were no new property donations. On the prosecutor’s list, two property owners are now paying their taxes and have been removed and nine units were added.
Christmas dinner was a success
The 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner took place on Dec. 10 inside the EMA Building in the Fairgrounds. This was a free meal, open to the entire community. We served 838 meals, of which 309 meals were delivered to homebound individuals. A traditional holiday meal was prepared by The Spot....
Genealogical society plans show and tell
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society is hosting a Show and Tell and Share a Memory program during their next monthly meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney, rather than the Wallace Learning and Innovation Center. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will center around members’ discoveries through their genealogical research.
Botkins lights up with Christmas cheer
BOTKINS — The community of Botkins is again celebrating the holidays with their third annual exterior illumination contest. Anyone can participate by simply adding some holiday cheer to the outside of their homes. The contest has already begun for the 2022 holiday season, but there is still plenty of...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Mischievous Grinch thwarted along mail route
Bellefontaine postal carrier Matt Entsminger, left, tries to prevent The Grinch from “stealing” a package Wednesday along his route in the 500 block of Dakota Road. Entsminger’s supervisor, Crystal Jacobs, played the role of the infamous Dr. Seuss book villain. Postal business is brisk during the holiday season. The local post office has handled more than 7,000 packages on each of the last few Mondays, compared to about 2,500 packages on that day, typically. Mail volume here is currently up about 30 percent and packages are more than double their usual amounts, postal officials said. (EXAMINER PHOTO | T.J. HUBBARD)
Lotz wins award
DAYTON — Jasmine Lotz, an employee of Greater Dayton – Ohio Living Home Health, has received named the 2022 Silver Heart Award – Endurance. Lotz is employed in the nursing department and has been with the company for 11 years. She was nominated by the Greater Dayton team and the executive management team from Ohio Living selected her as the winner.
Special delivery
Fully stocked shelves at the Shelby County Veterans Services on Monday, Dec. 19. Chris Roediger, left, and Dan Hamilton wheel donated food into the Shelby County Veterans Services offices on Monday, Dec. 19. More than 1,900 canned or boxed items were collected by Shelby County employees for Agape and the Veterans Service Food Pantry.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.
‘Operation Jingle Bells’ helps two families
SIDNEY — Under the direction of Shelby County Sheriff jamesR. Frye, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted “Operation Jingle Bells.” This was the fourth consecutive year for the event and continues to be a huge success. The event was made possible by the generosity of...
A free ride
Maleigha Dotson, 7, of Sidney, gives Kael Franklin, 5, of Piqua, a piggyback ride during recreation time while they were attending the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Child Development Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Maleigha is the daughter of Kenya Steel and Ryan Robinson. Kael is the son of Alyssa Withrow.
Deputy director employment offer pending
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections held a special meeting to discuss the authorization of the board to extend an offer of employment to a qualified candidate for the position of Deputy Director. During the special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board discussed extending an offer of employment...
Jackson Center roars 2022 to a close
JACKSON CENTER — As the 2022 year comes to a close, members of the Jackson Center Village Ckuncikl welcomed a new firefighter to the village. During its Monday, Dec. 19 meeting, council approved Spencer Yinger as a probationary firefighter at the request of Fire Chief Jerry Davis. Village Administrator...
Middendorf begins second phase of subdivision
ANNA — Middendorf Builders Inc., of Fort Loramie, has just started constructing new homes in their second phase of the Timber Trail Subdivision in Anna. The new residential development plat contains 30 building sites with most of the sites being over ½ acre in size and with six of the lots being wooded or partially wooded. All building lots come with a 100% tax abatement for four years after the home is completed on the lot “which will save the average home owner about $15,000 over the 4-year span,” said Mitch Middendorf, president of Middendorf Builders Inc.
dayton.com
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Miami Valley
If you’re looking to celebrate Christmas with a spirit of reverence, worship and praise, consider this list of churches across the Miami Valley planning Christmas Eve services. Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road, Dayton. Celebrate the joy of...
Sidney BOE prepares for new year
SIDNEY — As the 2022 year winds down, the Sidney City Schools Board of Education is preparing for a new year. During its Monday meeting, the board set its organizational meeting for Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. in the community room at the board office. Zach Bosslet was appointed president pro tem for the meeting.
Work begins for Chipotle’s second location in Springfield
A popular Mexican grill chain known for its burritos, tacos and bowls will soon open a second location in Springfield. Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed this week it is planning to open a restaurant at the site of the former Hardee’s, 2242 S. Limestone St. The company said that is...
Daily Advocate
Counts leads Greenville Federal in transition
GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal recently announced that Andrew D. (Andy) Counts has been named Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of both the Bank and Holding Company (Greenville Federal Financial Corporation). “We are pleased to welcome Andy to Greenville Federal,” said George Luce, Board Chairman. “We look forward to...
