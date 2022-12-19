ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Saluda firefighters rescue pair after tree falls on mobile home

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house, causing the mobile home to collapse. Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather. Two people were trapped inside, but crews safely got them out...
SALUDA, SC
WRDW-TV

Do you have frozen or broken pipes? Here’s advice from experts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Freezing temps wreaked havoc on many of our pipes over the holiday weekend. If your pipes burst during the hard freeze, you may be wondering what you should do now. If they haven’t, you’re probably doing everything you can to make sure they don’t.
WRDW-TV

Despite closures, investor see potential at Evans Towne Center

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County has worked for years to create a true downtown area near Evans Towne Center Park. With Stay Social Tap and Table closing its doors, it’s another blow to the area that just lost Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In. We talked with a developer who says there’s still plenty of space and opportunity in the area.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Power restored in Harlem after Christmas Eve outage

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem has power again after a Christmas Eve power outage that lasted all day due to cold temperatures. The power outages for Harlem started Christmas Eve morning when the City of Harlem Facebook page posted that a main transformer had blown out. This prompted the Columbia...
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A quick moving area of low pressure is passing through the region this morning and brought with it the chance for flurries across the northern and central CSRA. Lows were in the 20s and 30s. This afternoon will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with partly sunny skies early then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the low to mid 20s leading to another start below freezing Wednesday morning.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close

The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to …. Wishing you and your family the happiest holiday season. Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Local EMS and weather expert...
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Local COVID numbers trending up during holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again this holiday season. Doctors at Augusta University Health say they’re seeing an uptick in COVID cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Tuesday they arrested a suspect in the death of a pedestrian. William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road, was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday. Bell was then struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene, dragging his body. On Friday, the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Coroner: Man struck and dragged by car on Deans Bridge Rd.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man who was hit by two cars and then dragged down Deans Bridge Rd. The coroner's office says fifty-year-old William Bell was struck by a vehicle on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Rd. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Bell was struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene, dragging his body. Bell's body was found shortly before 2 a.m. the next morning in a parking lot on Milledgeville Rd. at Deans Bridge Rd.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Stay inside if you can during cold snap, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The CSRA and much of the rest of the country are under winter weather and wind chill alerts from a major “once in a generation” event. With the National Weather Service warning of life-threatening wind chills in some parts of the country, the best way to protect yourself is to stay inside.
WRDW-TV

Local holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shopping for gifts to give your loved ones and unwrapping all the ones they gave you was the fun part. With pandemic-era policies being shelved by major retailers, returning gifts will be the hard part. Some local shops are actually making it easier for you to make returns.
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

House fire kills Wagener man; coroner investigates

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the fire death of a Wagener man Monday. At 1:21 a.m., Aiken fire crews responded to a house fire in the 7000 block of Wagener Road with a report of a person who was still inside the home.
WAGENER, SC

