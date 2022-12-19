Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
‘It just wasn’t enough’: Aiken family left without water for days after pipe breaks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced he’s extending the state of emergency because of the winter weather we’re seeing. Homeowners are trying to find the parts they need to fix busted and frozen pipes. We found a lot of frustrated people looking for quick fixes.
WRDW-TV
Saluda firefighters rescue pair after tree falls on mobile home
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house, causing the mobile home to collapse. Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather. Two people were trapped inside, but crews safely got them out...
WRDW-TV
Do you have frozen or broken pipes? Here’s advice from experts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Freezing temps wreaked havoc on many of our pipes over the holiday weekend. If your pipes burst during the hard freeze, you may be wondering what you should do now. If they haven’t, you’re probably doing everything you can to make sure they don’t.
WRDW-TV
Despite closures, investor see potential at Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County has worked for years to create a true downtown area near Evans Towne Center Park. With Stay Social Tap and Table closing its doors, it’s another blow to the area that just lost Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In. We talked with a developer who says there’s still plenty of space and opportunity in the area.
WRDW-TV
CSRA counties asking residents to conserve water after freezing temperatures
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Counties around the CSRA are asking residents to conserve water after below-freezing temperatures spread across the region over Christmas weekend. Edgefield County. The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority are currently dealing with record water demand due to customer leaks throughout the system during the present...
WRDW-TV
‘They really treat us like animals’: Richmond County inmates cry for help
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charles B. Webster Detention Center houses more than 1,000 inmates on any given day. We’ve gotten several calls, and emails from family members about the conditions inmates are living in. They’re dealing with heating and water issues after a record-cold weekend. We’ve dug...
WRDW-TV
Power restored in Harlem after Christmas Eve outage
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Harlem has power again after a Christmas Eve power outage that lasted all day due to cold temperatures. The power outages for Harlem started Christmas Eve morning when the City of Harlem Facebook page posted that a main transformer had blown out. This prompted the Columbia...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A quick moving area of low pressure is passing through the region this morning and brought with it the chance for flurries across the northern and central CSRA. Lows were in the 20s and 30s. This afternoon will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with partly sunny skies early then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the low to mid 20s leading to another start below freezing Wednesday morning.
WJBF.com
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to close
The Smart Box in Allendale County may be forced to …. Wishing you and your family the happiest holiday season. Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold …. Some counties open warming shelters for cold weather …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Local EMS and weather expert...
Local EMA, Georgia Power officials weigh in on cold temperatures and power outages
Emergency management agencies in the area and power companies are working to decrease the impact of this cold weather, and have tips for people to stay safe and warm over the weekend.
WRDW-TV
Local COVID numbers trending up during holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again this holiday season. Doctors at Augusta University Health say they’re seeing an uptick in COVID cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian
wfxg.com
WRDW-TV
Stay inside if you can during cold snap, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The CSRA and much of the rest of the country are under winter weather and wind chill alerts from a major “once in a generation” event. With the National Weather Service warning of life-threatening wind chills in some parts of the country, the best way to protect yourself is to stay inside.
WRDW-TV
Local holiday shoppers rush to make gift returns, exchanges
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shopping for gifts to give your loved ones and unwrapping all the ones they gave you was the fun part. With pandemic-era policies being shelved by major retailers, returning gifts will be the hard part. Some local shops are actually making it easier for you to make returns.
Authorities working to identify body found in burning Aiken County home
WRDW-TV
WRDW-TV
