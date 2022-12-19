AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A quick moving area of low pressure is passing through the region this morning and brought with it the chance for flurries across the northern and central CSRA. Lows were in the 20s and 30s. This afternoon will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with partly sunny skies early then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the low to mid 20s leading to another start below freezing Wednesday morning.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO