Champaign, IL

WCIA

Champaign family receives help from Tree of Hope campaign

CHAMPAIGN Ill., (WCIA) – If you drive through Champaign, you may notice a large tree on the corner of Prospect Ave. and Marketview Dr. It’s called Tree of Hope and it’s the Developmental Services Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Every $50 lights up a bulb on the tree. The money raised goes towards families […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana restaurants feature Christmas trees from around the world

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers in Urbana are bringing Christmas trees from around the world a little closer to home. Kanittha Fay is leading Trees from Around the World, a project to place a Christmas tree from different countries in restaurants around Urbana to showcase the diverse community. The trees’ restaurant locations […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

DSC Tree of Hope family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – DSC has been serving children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities for over 50 years. With a mission to support people in living a rich and meaningful life. They are celebrating their 29th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign. They are just over halfway to their goal of $215,000 and about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retires after 22 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after 22 years. In 1993, Creel began his law enforcement career in Des Moines, Iowa with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked for the Chicago Police Department in 1995 before being hired by the Champaign Police Department in 2000. “I feel […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello

Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
BEMENT, IL
WCIA

Village of Rantoul opens warming center

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With extreme cold moving into the area on Thursday, the Village of Rantoul is offering a warming shelter for anyone who needs it. The shelter will be at the Rantoul Youth center starting Thursday evening. Anyone who needs warming assistance should contact the Rantoul Police Department by calling METCAD at 217-333-8911. […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

State Police: I-74 in Vermilion County open again after crash

Update 11:51 a.m. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 has reopened, State Police officials said. There is currently no word about any injuries that were caused by the crash. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a three-vehicle crash in Tilton, State Police officials said. The crash happened at […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Kaden Feagin headlines Illinois football Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The headliner of the Class of 2023 for Illinois football is the WCIA 3 Player of the Year. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Kaden Feagin is the top get and the highest ranked recruit out of the 21 players who officially signed their National Letter of Intent to join the team on Wednesday, the opening […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Two new scamming victims, U of I students lose more than $230k

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department reported on Tuesday that two new students were collectively scammed out of more than $230,000 in recent months. Officials said one of the scams started in August and lasted for four months, only recently ending with the student reporting it to U of I Police. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Homeless man dies of hypothermia in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner’s Office said a Paris man who was homeless died from hypothermia on Wednesday. Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett said 911 dispatchers were informed at 6:35 a.m. that the man, identified as 61-year-old George W. Heath, had been found unresponsive at a home on North Austin Street. The […]
PARIS, IL

