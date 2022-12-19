Read full article on original website
Champaign family receives help from Tree of Hope campaign
CHAMPAIGN Ill., (WCIA) – If you drive through Champaign, you may notice a large tree on the corner of Prospect Ave. and Marketview Dr. It’s called Tree of Hope and it’s the Developmental Services Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Every $50 lights up a bulb on the tree. The money raised goes towards families […]
Carle scientist giving back with blood, saving lives and remembering late father
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — For some, blood is critical to life, it’s the medicine that keeps you alive. But, the organization Impact Life said less than 10% of the population donates. Eddie Gordon, a medical lab scientist at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana wants to change that. He knows the importance of blood donations first-hand, […]
Missing macaws, owner concerned amid impending winter storm in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two macaws have gone missing from their home in south Champaign County, and their owner is asking for help finding them before the impending winter storm arrives. The macaws, a type of tropical parrot, were last seen by their pet sitter when owner Ken Welle arrived back home on Dec. […]
Danville families grateful for Toys for Tots gifts, donations at record-low
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Families filed in for the last day of Santa’s workshop in Vermilion County. Danville’s Toys for Tots ended the season on a high note after record-low donations. Parents rolled out with bikes and bags of gifts with just days to spare. Families waited in line at Saint James United Methodist Church […]
Urbana restaurants feature Christmas trees from around the world
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers in Urbana are bringing Christmas trees from around the world a little closer to home. Kanittha Fay is leading Trees from Around the World, a project to place a Christmas tree from different countries in restaurants around Urbana to showcase the diverse community. The trees’ restaurant locations […]
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
Braggin’ Rights will be missing pep, band and cheerleaders not making trip
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illini Basketball is preparing to take on Mizzou Thursday night in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights game. The stands will be have a little less pep though, as both the University of Illinois band and cheerleaders will not be there due to the winter weather across the Midwest. Spencer […]
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
DSC Tree of Hope family
Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retires after 22 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after 22 years. In 1993, Creel began his law enforcement career in Des Moines, Iowa with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked for the Chicago Police Department in 1995 before being hired by the Champaign Police Department in 2000. “I feel […]
Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello
Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
Elks Lodge in Decatur makes mother’s wish come true
Jeff Rauch with the Elks Lodge in Decatur got right to work. In 72 hours, Rauch and his team collected the money and paid the house off completely.
Village of Rantoul opens warming center
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With extreme cold moving into the area on Thursday, the Village of Rantoul is offering a warming shelter for anyone who needs it. The shelter will be at the Rantoul Youth center starting Thursday evening. Anyone who needs warming assistance should contact the Rantoul Police Department by calling METCAD at 217-333-8911. […]
Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
Monticello non-profit opens second store to help domestic violence victims
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A non-profit in Monticello is celebrating a huge step in its mission to helping victims of domestic violence. Willow Tree Missions, a new resale store, opened at the corner of Washington and State St. earlier this month. It’s their newest location since they opened on...
State Police: I-74 in Vermilion County open again after crash
Update 11:51 a.m. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 has reopened, State Police officials said. There is currently no word about any injuries that were caused by the crash. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a three-vehicle crash in Tilton, State Police officials said. The crash happened at […]
Kaden Feagin headlines Illinois football Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The headliner of the Class of 2023 for Illinois football is the WCIA 3 Player of the Year. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Kaden Feagin is the top get and the highest ranked recruit out of the 21 players who officially signed their National Letter of Intent to join the team on Wednesday, the opening […]
Two new scamming victims, U of I students lose more than $230k
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department reported on Tuesday that two new students were collectively scammed out of more than $230,000 in recent months. Officials said one of the scams started in August and lasted for four months, only recently ending with the student reporting it to U of I Police. […]
Coroner: Homeless man dies of hypothermia in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner’s Office said a Paris man who was homeless died from hypothermia on Wednesday. Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett said 911 dispatchers were informed at 6:35 a.m. that the man, identified as 61-year-old George W. Heath, had been found unresponsive at a home on North Austin Street. The […]
