Happy first day of winter, folks! This one is shaping up to be a good one or a bad one, depending on how you look at it. But tonight and for the next few days, Old Man Winter is going to bring the intense winter weather to Iowa, the Quad Cities, and the northern half of Illinois. Get ready for snow, extreme wind, and incredibly dangerous wind chill temps as counties in the Quad Cities are now under a Winter Storm Warning.

