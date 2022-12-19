Read full article on original website
UPDATE: The Quad Cities Area Is Now Under A Winter Storm Warning
Happy first day of winter, folks! This one is shaping up to be a good one or a bad one, depending on how you look at it. But tonight and for the next few days, Old Man Winter is going to bring the intense winter weather to Iowa, the Quad Cities, and the northern half of Illinois. Get ready for snow, extreme wind, and incredibly dangerous wind chill temps as counties in the Quad Cities are now under a Winter Storm Warning.
Live updates: Snow storm hits the Quad Cities
The snow arrived and temperatures dropped. We’ve kept you updated all day on OurQuadCities.com with photos, videos and more, but we now turn it over to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10. Get the latest forecast and weather updates in the video above and...
Snow, winds expected to impact travel
DAVENPORT — While the National Weather Service believes a winter storm that is expected to bring possible blizzard-like conditions to the area Thursday through Friday will have a snowfall of 3 to 5 inches, the real problems will come from high winds and frigid temperatures. A winter storm watch...
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
Winter storm brings slick road conditions to eastern Iowa, western Illinois
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand. Folks in the Quad Cities are preparing for a winter storm to hit just ahead of Christmas weekend. StormTrack8 has been watching the system's development and is ready to provide you with real-time updates as the storm moves through the area.
BLIZZARD WARNINGS: Difficult travel, whiteout conditions expected Thursday and Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, wind, and cold will create difficult and dangerous travel in eastern Iowa and much of the Midwest ahead of the Christmas holiday. BOTTOM LINE: BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY. The bulk of the snow will fall Wednesday evening...
Quad Cities Weather Expert Answers Dumb Winter Storm Questions
We have a new weather and news partner and we are glad to call them our BFFs. KWQC-TV6 had partnered with us to keep you informed about everything Quad Cities. With the major winter storm heading our way, we figured it was a good time to get one of the Quad Cities' best and best-looking meteorologists into the studio to give us some solid insight on this storm.
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
La Niña Could Fade After Three Year Run
Upper Midwest — The cold weather blast expected to hit the state is part of the ongoing La Niña weather pattern that’s been impacting Iowa and the rest of the Midwest. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the system has been on an unusual run. The weather pattern...
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Local Mechanic Talks Cold Weather Car Care
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– The extreme cold has filtered into the region with lows falling well into the teens below zero this morning. One of the many things on our minds is whether or not vehicles are going to start which Exhaust Pro Manager Ramone Luna says can be more certain if preventative maintenance is performed.
Snow forecast for Quad Cities
Now that the storm is within a couple days of the Quad Cities it’s time to put out our first snowfall forecast map. Most of our area looks to pick up about 3 or 4 inches of snow. This will be tough to measure with winds howling at around 50 mph.
Frankie MacDonald Warning: Massive Winter Storm hitting Iowa!
Lots of bitter cold, snowy, winter weather is in the forecast for much of Iowa over the Christmas Holiday week and Frankie MacDonald says the weather is gonna hit the fan!. Frankie MacDonald is an amateur Meteorologist from Sydney Nova Scotia. Frankie keeps the world up to date on threatening weather with his youtube videos.
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
What to expect during this week's winter storm
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand. Folks in the Quad Cities are preparing for a winter storm to hit just ahead of Christmas weekend. StormTrack8 has been watching the system's development and is anticipating that it'll hit by Thursday morning.
What to have in your car if you have to travel in the winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Travel will become difficult across Iowa and much of the Midwest later this week as a strong winter storm moves through the region. Snow, coupled with strong winds will lead to low visibility and potentially whiteout conditions. The brutal cold will make...
Chance of Iowa Blizzard Increasing Heading Into Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Storm Watch for late Wednesday night through late Friday night to include all of eastern Iowa, and almost the entire state. The only part of Iowa not in the watch is the extreme southwest corner of the state. Currently, the National Weather...
